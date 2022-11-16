Playoff Preview: East Surry (2) vs. Monroe (7)

By Cory Smith

East Surry players come off the field celebrating after Stephen Brantley (24) made a 32-yard field goal against Monroe in 2021. The Brantley field goal propelled East Surry to a 10-9 playoff victory.

Luke Brown (20) intercepts Monroe’s quarterback for East Surry’s second pick of the game in last season’s third-round playoff game.

East Surry’s Joshua Parker (32) prevents Monroe’s quarterback from scrambling during their third-round playoff game in 2021.

East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2) punches in the Cardinals’ only touchdown of the game against Monroe in 2021.

Call it a rematch, a sequel or maybe just déjà vu.

No. 2 East Surry is set to host No. 7 Monroe in the third round of the 2022 2A State Playoffs on Nov. 18, which comes 364 days after…well, after No. 7 East Surry hosted No. 7 Monroe in the third round of the 2021 2A State Playoffs.

The Cardinals once again come into the Sweet 16 matchup undefeated, and the Redhawks travel to Pilot Mountain with just one loss all season. Monroe scored 117 points through its first two playoff games in 2021, and has scored 111 through the first two rounds this season.

The two offensive powerhouses were caught in a defensive standoff in 2021, with East Surry holding on to win 10-9 after a late field goal from Stephen Brantley. The Cardinals handed the Redhawks, who spent 2017-2021 in the 3A division, their first loss to a team in the 2A division in nearly five years.

Their 2021 battle was the first victory for East Surry over Monroe, with the Redhawks defeating the Cardinals in the 1A State Playoffs three consecutive seasons from 2010-12. Neither team has lost at home in the series.

AT FIRST GLANCE

East Surry Cardinals

Record: 12-0 overall, 6-0 Foothills 2A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 12 wins

Playoff seed: No. 2

Key regular season victories: 55-7 vs. Starmount, 14-12 @ Mount Airy, 41-19 vs. Wilkes Central

Losses: None

Opponents’ winning percentage: .485 (63-67)

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 5

Playoff scores: 42-0 vs. No. 31 Anson, 21-16 vs. No. 15 Hendersonville

Monroe Redhawks

Record: 11-1 overall, 4-0 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 6 wins

Playoff seed: No. 7

Key regular season victories: 28-6 vs. Marvin Ridge, 21-19 @ Forest Hills

Losses: 24-20 vs. Porter Ridge

Opponents’ winning percentage: .406 (52-76)

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 2

Playoff scores: 56-6 vs. No. 26 North Stanly, 55-7 vs. No. 23 Lincolnton

OFFENSE

East Surry Cardinals

Passing yards per game: 238.5

Yards per completion: 13.3

Passing TD per game: 3.8

Rushing YPG: 167.7

Yards per carry: 7.1

Rushing TD per game: 2.5

TDs per game: 6.6

Total YPG: 406.2

Total points scored: 548

Points per game: 45.7

QB Folger Boaz (SR) – 2,832 yards passing, 211-of-303 completions, .696 completion percentage, 46 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 81 carries for 632 yards, 7 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush, 3,464 total yards

RB Kyle Zinn (SR) – 50 carries for 396 yards, 33.0 YPG rushing, 7.9 yards per carry, 6 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush, 29 receptions for 332 yards, 5 receiving TDs, 1 2-point conversion reception, 728 total yards

RB/WR Colby Johnson (SR) – 67 receptions for 833 yards, 69.4 YPG receiving, 12.4 yards per reception, 11 receiving TDs, 1 2-point conversion reception, 37 carries for 252 yards, 6 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush, 1,275 total yards

WR Matthew Keener (SR) – 36 receptions for 626 yards, 56.9 YPG receiving, 17.4 yards per reception, 13 receiving TDs

WR Luke Brown (SR) – 25 receptions for 514 yards, 57.1 YPG receiving, 20.6 yards per reception, 10 receiving TDs

TE Stephen Brantley (SR) – 22 receptions for 273 yards, 24.8 YPG receiving, 12.4 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs

Monroe Redhawks

Passing yards per game: 195.5

Yards per completion: 17.5

Passing TD per game: 1.9

Rushing YPG: 214.2

Yards per carry: 9.5

Rushing TD per game: 4.2

TDs per game: 6.4

Total YPG: 409.7

Total points scored: 557

Points per game: 46.4

QB Khamoni Robinson (SR) – 2,295 yards passing, 133-of-184 completions, .723 completion percentage, 22 passing TDs, 2 interceptions, 26 carries for 235 yards, 7 rushing TDs, 2,530 total yards

RB Nate Crosby (JR) – 128 carries for 1,298 yards, 118.0 YPG rushing, 10.1 yards per carry, 21 rushing TDs, 21 receptions for 235 yards, 2 receiving TDs, 1,533 total yards

RB Zion Lindsey (SOPH) – 56 carries for 437 yards, 36.4 YPG rushing, 7.8 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs

RB/WR Zach Melton (JR) – 30 carries for 277 yards, 23.1 YPG rushing, 9.2 yards per carry, 2 rushing TDs, 31 receptions for 576 yards, 48.0 YPG receiving, 18.6 yards per reception, 7 receiving TDs

WR Jordan Young (SOPH) – 35 receptions for 785 yards, 65.4 YPG receiving, 22.4 yards per reception, 10 receiving TDs

WR Bryce Davis (SR) – 38 receptions for 688 yards, 57.3 YPG receiving, 18.1 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs, 5 2-point conversion receptions

DEFENSE

East Surry Cardinals

PPG allowed: 9.7

Total points allowed: 116

Shutout victories: 3

Tackles per game: 60.9

Tackles for a loss per game: 9.0

Sacks per game: 2.3

QB Hurries per game: 2.3

Caused fumbles: 11

Fumble recoveries: 10

Interceptions: 12

Interceptions yards: 150

Passes defensed: 36

Blocked punts: 1

Blocked field goals: 1

Fumbles returned for a TD: 1

Interceptions returned for a TD: 2

Safeties: 0

OLB Brett Clayton (SR) – 94 solo tackles, 105 total tackles, 8.8 tackles per game, 30.0 tackles for a loss, 14.0 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 5 caused fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass defensed

OLB Kyle Zinn (SR) – 49 solo tackles, 54 total tackles, 15.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 5 QB hurries, three interceptions, two interceptions returned for a touchdown, 3 passes defensed, two caused fumbles

ILB Hatcher Hamm (SOPH) – 99 solo tackles, 105 total tackles, 9.6 tackles per game, 21.0 tackles for a loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovered for a TD, 1 pass defensed

ILB Joshua Parker (SR) – 53 solo tackles, 70 total tackles, 5.8 tackles per game, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble

DL Daniel Villasenor (SR) – 42 solo tackles, 51 total tackles, 4.6 tackles per game, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 4 QB hurries

DB Will Jones (JR) – 6 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 30 solo tackles, 39 total tackles, 2.0 TFL

Monroe Redhawks

PPG allowed: 7.4

Total points allowed: 89

Shutout victories: 4

Tackles per game: 57.9

Tackles for a loss per game: 8.5

Sacks per game: 1.6

QB Hurries per game: n/a

Caused fumbles: 11

Fumble recoveries: 12

Interceptions: 19

Interceptions yards: 373

Passes defensed: 7

Blocked punts: 3

Blocked field goals: 0

Fumbles returned for a TD: 2

Interceptions returned for a TD: 3

Safeties: 1

LB Cread Simpson (SR) – 65 solo tackles, 104 total tackles, 9.5 tackles per game, 10.0 tackles for a loss, 2 fumble recoveries

LB Elijah Shaw (SR) – 58 solo tackles, 94 total tackles, 9.4 tackles per game, 20.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 caused fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

LB Yoel Deleon (SOPH) – 42 solo tackles, 58 total tackles, 5.2 tackles per game, 16.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery

DT Kemari Laney (SR) – 42 solo tackles, 15 total tackles, 5.3 tackles per game, 15.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks

CB Jordan Young (SOPH) – 8 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 212 interception yards, 3 passes defensed, two blocked punts, 29 solo tackles, 31 total tackles

CB Josiah Knotts (SR) – 4 interceptions, 40 interception yards, 4 passes defensed, 13 total tackles

SPECIAL TEAMS

East Surry Cardinals

Stephen Brantley (SR) – 23-of-30 PATs, 1-of-1 field goals (45 yards), 19 kickoffs for 898 yards and 14 touchbacks, 16 punts for 669 yards, 41.8 yards punt average, 8 punts inside the 20

Joshua Parker (SR) – 29-of-34 PATs

Kyle Zinn (SR) – 139 return yards

Luke Brown (SR) – 53 return yards

Monroe Redhawks

Junior Araujo (SR) – 28-of-36 PATs, 44 kickoffs for 2,087 yards

Cread Simpson (SR) – 13-of-18 PATs, 16 kickoffs for 700 yards

Jayden Olden (JR) – 10 punts for 310 yards, 31.0 yards punt average

Zach Melton (JR) – 1 kickoff returned for a touchdown, 404 return yards

Jordan Young (SOPH) – 1 kickoff returned for a touchdown, 60 return yards

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports