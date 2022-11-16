Playoff Preview: East Surry (2) vs. Monroe (7)

Luke Brown (20) intercepts Monroe’s quarterback for East Surry’s second pick of the game in last season’s third-round playoff game.
JR Willoughby Photography
East Surry’s Joshua Parker (32) prevents Monroe’s quarterback from scrambling during their third-round playoff game in 2021.
JR Willoughby Photography
East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2) punches in the Cardinals’ only touchdown of the game against Monroe in 2021.
JR Willoughby Photography
Call it a rematch, a sequel or maybe just déjà vu.
No. 2 East Surry is set to host No. 7 Monroe in the third round of the 2022 2A State Playoffs on Nov. 18, which comes 364 days after…well, after No. 7 East Surry hosted No. 7 Monroe in the third round of the 2021 2A State Playoffs.
The Cardinals once again come into the Sweet 16 matchup undefeated, and the Redhawks travel to Pilot Mountain with just one loss all season. Monroe scored 117 points through its first two playoff games in 2021, and has scored 111 through the first two rounds this season.
The two offensive powerhouses were caught in a defensive standoff in 2021, with East Surry holding on to win 10-9 after a late field goal from Stephen Brantley. The Cardinals handed the Redhawks, who spent 2017-2021 in the 3A division, their first loss to a team in the 2A division in nearly five years.
Their 2021 battle was the first victory for East Surry over Monroe, with the Redhawks defeating the Cardinals in the 1A State Playoffs three consecutive seasons from 2010-12. Neither team has lost at home in the series.
AT FIRST GLANCE
East Surry Cardinals
Record: 12-0 overall, 6-0 Foothills 2A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 12 wins
Playoff seed: No. 2
Key regular season victories: 55-7 vs. Starmount, 14-12 @ Mount Airy, 41-19 vs. Wilkes Central
Losses: None
Opponents’ winning percentage: .485 (63-67)
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 5
Playoff scores: 42-0 vs. No. 31 Anson, 21-16 vs. No. 15 Hendersonville
Monroe Redhawks
Record: 11-1 overall, 4-0 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 6 wins
Playoff seed: No. 7
Key regular season victories: 28-6 vs. Marvin Ridge, 21-19 @ Forest Hills
Losses: 24-20 vs. Porter Ridge
Opponents’ winning percentage: .406 (52-76)
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 2
Playoff scores: 56-6 vs. No. 26 North Stanly, 55-7 vs. No. 23 Lincolnton
OFFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
Passing yards per game: 238.5
Yards per completion: 13.3
Passing TD per game: 3.8
Rushing YPG: 167.7
Yards per carry: 7.1
Rushing TD per game: 2.5
TDs per game: 6.6
Total YPG: 406.2
Total points scored: 548
Points per game: 45.7
QB Folger Boaz (SR) – 2,832 yards passing, 211-of-303 completions, .696 completion percentage, 46 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 81 carries for 632 yards, 7 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush, 3,464 total yards
RB Kyle Zinn (SR) – 50 carries for 396 yards, 33.0 YPG rushing, 7.9 yards per carry, 6 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush, 29 receptions for 332 yards, 5 receiving TDs, 1 2-point conversion reception, 728 total yards
RB/WR Colby Johnson (SR) – 67 receptions for 833 yards, 69.4 YPG receiving, 12.4 yards per reception, 11 receiving TDs, 1 2-point conversion reception, 37 carries for 252 yards, 6 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush, 1,275 total yards
WR Matthew Keener (SR) – 36 receptions for 626 yards, 56.9 YPG receiving, 17.4 yards per reception, 13 receiving TDs
WR Luke Brown (SR) – 25 receptions for 514 yards, 57.1 YPG receiving, 20.6 yards per reception, 10 receiving TDs
TE Stephen Brantley (SR) – 22 receptions for 273 yards, 24.8 YPG receiving, 12.4 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs
Monroe Redhawks
Passing yards per game: 195.5
Yards per completion: 17.5
Passing TD per game: 1.9
Rushing YPG: 214.2
Yards per carry: 9.5
Rushing TD per game: 4.2
TDs per game: 6.4
Total YPG: 409.7
Total points scored: 557
Points per game: 46.4
QB Khamoni Robinson (SR) – 2,295 yards passing, 133-of-184 completions, .723 completion percentage, 22 passing TDs, 2 interceptions, 26 carries for 235 yards, 7 rushing TDs, 2,530 total yards
RB Nate Crosby (JR) – 128 carries for 1,298 yards, 118.0 YPG rushing, 10.1 yards per carry, 21 rushing TDs, 21 receptions for 235 yards, 2 receiving TDs, 1,533 total yards
RB Zion Lindsey (SOPH) – 56 carries for 437 yards, 36.4 YPG rushing, 7.8 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs
RB/WR Zach Melton (JR) – 30 carries for 277 yards, 23.1 YPG rushing, 9.2 yards per carry, 2 rushing TDs, 31 receptions for 576 yards, 48.0 YPG receiving, 18.6 yards per reception, 7 receiving TDs
WR Jordan Young (SOPH) – 35 receptions for 785 yards, 65.4 YPG receiving, 22.4 yards per reception, 10 receiving TDs
WR Bryce Davis (SR) – 38 receptions for 688 yards, 57.3 YPG receiving, 18.1 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs, 5 2-point conversion receptions
DEFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
PPG allowed: 9.7
Total points allowed: 116
Shutout victories: 3
Tackles per game: 60.9
Tackles for a loss per game: 9.0
Sacks per game: 2.3
QB Hurries per game: 2.3
Caused fumbles: 11
Fumble recoveries: 10
Interceptions: 12
Interceptions yards: 150
Passes defensed: 36
Blocked punts: 1
Blocked field goals: 1
Fumbles returned for a TD: 1
Interceptions returned for a TD: 2
Safeties: 0
OLB Brett Clayton (SR) – 94 solo tackles, 105 total tackles, 8.8 tackles per game, 30.0 tackles for a loss, 14.0 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 5 caused fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass defensed
OLB Kyle Zinn (SR) – 49 solo tackles, 54 total tackles, 15.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 5 QB hurries, three interceptions, two interceptions returned for a touchdown, 3 passes defensed, two caused fumbles
ILB Hatcher Hamm (SOPH) – 99 solo tackles, 105 total tackles, 9.6 tackles per game, 21.0 tackles for a loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovered for a TD, 1 pass defensed
ILB Joshua Parker (SR) – 53 solo tackles, 70 total tackles, 5.8 tackles per game, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble
DL Daniel Villasenor (SR) – 42 solo tackles, 51 total tackles, 4.6 tackles per game, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 4 QB hurries
DB Will Jones (JR) – 6 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 30 solo tackles, 39 total tackles, 2.0 TFL
Monroe Redhawks
PPG allowed: 7.4
Total points allowed: 89
Shutout victories: 4
Tackles per game: 57.9
Tackles for a loss per game: 8.5
Sacks per game: 1.6
QB Hurries per game: n/a
Caused fumbles: 11
Fumble recoveries: 12
Interceptions: 19
Interceptions yards: 373
Passes defensed: 7
Blocked punts: 3
Blocked field goals: 0
Fumbles returned for a TD: 2
Interceptions returned for a TD: 3
Safeties: 1
LB Cread Simpson (SR) – 65 solo tackles, 104 total tackles, 9.5 tackles per game, 10.0 tackles for a loss, 2 fumble recoveries
LB Elijah Shaw (SR) – 58 solo tackles, 94 total tackles, 9.4 tackles per game, 20.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 caused fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
LB Yoel Deleon (SOPH) – 42 solo tackles, 58 total tackles, 5.2 tackles per game, 16.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery
DT Kemari Laney (SR) – 42 solo tackles, 15 total tackles, 5.3 tackles per game, 15.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks
CB Jordan Young (SOPH) – 8 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 212 interception yards, 3 passes defensed, two blocked punts, 29 solo tackles, 31 total tackles
CB Josiah Knotts (SR) – 4 interceptions, 40 interception yards, 4 passes defensed, 13 total tackles
SPECIAL TEAMS
East Surry Cardinals
Stephen Brantley (SR) – 23-of-30 PATs, 1-of-1 field goals (45 yards), 19 kickoffs for 898 yards and 14 touchbacks, 16 punts for 669 yards, 41.8 yards punt average, 8 punts inside the 20
Joshua Parker (SR) – 29-of-34 PATs
Kyle Zinn (SR) – 139 return yards
Luke Brown (SR) – 53 return yards
Monroe Redhawks
Junior Araujo (SR) – 28-of-36 PATs, 44 kickoffs for 2,087 yards
Cread Simpson (SR) – 13-of-18 PATs, 16 kickoffs for 700 yards
Jayden Olden (JR) – 10 punts for 310 yards, 31.0 yards punt average
Zach Melton (JR) – 1 kickoff returned for a touchdown, 404 return yards
Jordan Young (SOPH) – 1 kickoff returned for a touchdown, 60 return yards
