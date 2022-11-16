Playoff Preview: Mount Airy (4) vs. Hayesville (12)

Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason runs for one of his three touchdowns against Starmount in a game earlier this season.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear Mario Revels (3) catches a Surry Central punt in a game earlier this season.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Mount Airy looks to end Hayesville’s Cinderella playoff run when Nov. 18 rolls around.
Despite finishing fourth out of five teams in their conference, the Hayesville Yellowjackets find themselves in the third round of the 1A State Playoffs. Hayesville seven wins this season are tied for the school’s most in the past 18 years.
It’s also worth noting that the Smoky Mountain Conference’s top four teams make up half of the eight teams remaining in the 1A West: No. 2 Andrews (12-0), No. 7 Murphy (9-3), No. 8 Robbinsville (9-3) and No. 12 Hayesville (7-5).
The Yellowjackets upset No. 5 Christ the King Catholic High School 14-13 in the second round, but face an entirely different animal in the Mount Airy Granite Bears. Mount Airy leads the 1A division in both scoring – with 53.3 points per game – and fewest points allowed – with 7.3 PPG.
The 11-1 Granite Bears return to the Sweet 16 after reaching the 1A West Regional Semifinal in 2021. Mount Airy is undefeated against teams competing in the 1A division, and has only trailed for a combined 16 seconds against 1A competition this season.
The Bears have outscored 1A teams 572-21 this season.
The winner of Mount Airy/Hayesville will face the winner of No. 1 Eastern Randolph (10-1) and No. 8 Robbinsville (9-3).
AT FIRST GLANCE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Record: 11-1 overall, 6-0 Northwest 1A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 10 wins
Playoff seed: No. 4
Key regular season victories: 51-29 at Ashe County, 62-7 vs. East Wilkes, 44-7 vs. Starmount
Losses: 14-12 vs. East Surry
Opponents’ winning percentage: .391 (52-81)
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 3
Playoff scores: 72-0 vs. No. 29 North Stokes, 57-7 vs. No. 13 North Rowan
Hayesville Yellowjackets
Record: 8-4 overall, 5-1 Smoky Mountain 1A Conference (fourth)
Current streak: 6 wins
Playoff seed: No. 12
Key regular season victories: 21-14 vs. Georgia Force Christian (GA), 43-14 at Lookout Valley (TN), 27-7 at Swain County
Losses: 42-14 vs. Tuscola, 50-7 at Andrews, 21-14 vs. Murphy, 28-21 at Cherokee, 21-9 vs. Robbinsville
Opponents’ winning percentage: .587 (81-57)
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 2
Playoff scores: 37-22 vs. No. 21 Alleghany, 14-13 at No. 5 Christ the King Catholic High School
OFFENSE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Rushing YPG: 317.4
Yards per carry: 11.7
Rushing TD per game: 6
Passing yards per game: 73.8
Yards per completion: 21.6
Passing TD per game: 0.8
TDs per game: 7.6
Total YPG: 391.2
Total points scored: 639
Points per game: 53.3
QB Ian Gallimore (JR) – 868 yards passing, 40-of-70 completions, .571 completion percentage, 9 passing TDs, 2 interceptions, 63 carries for 441 yards, 6 rushing TDs, 2 2-point conversion rushes, 1,309 total yards
RB Tyler Mason (JR) – 109 carries for 1,531 yards, 127.6 YPG rushing, 14.0 yards per carry, 34 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush, 1 reception for 10 yards
RB Caleb Reid* (JR) – 38 carries for 477 yards, 53.0 YPG rushing, 12.6 yards per carry, 12 rushing TDs, 1 2-point conversion rush
RB Taeshon Martin** (FR) – 40 carries for 460 yards, 46.0 YPG rushing, 11.5 yards per carry, 9 rushing TDs, 3 receptions for 32 yards
WR Walker Stroup (JR) – 15 receptions for 453 yards, 37.8 YPG receiving, 30.2 yards per reception, 5 receiving TDs
WR Mario Revels (JR) – 13 receptions for 191 yards, 15.9 YPG receiving, 14.7 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs, 7 carries for 53 yards, 1 rushing touchdown
*9 games played
*10 games played
Hayesville Yellowjackets
Passing yards per game: 111.3
Yards per completion: 12.6
Passing TDs per game: 1.3
Rushing YPG: 162.8
Yards per carry: 4.8
Rushing TDs per game: 1.7
TDs per game: 3.1
Total YPG: 274.0
Total points scored: 268
Points per game: 21.8
QB Logan Caldwell (SR) – 1,332 yards passing, 104-of-170 completions, .612 completion percentage, 15 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 104 carries for 401 yards, 33.4 YPG rushing, 3.9 yards per carry, 4 rushing touchdowns, 1,733 total yards
SB Taylor Mcclure (JR) – 161 carries for 836 yards, 69.7 YPG rushing, 5.2 yards per carry, 10 rushing TDs, 21 receptions for 308 yards, 25.7 YPG receiving, 14.7 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs
RB/TE Kyle Lunsford (SR) – 70 carries for 437 yards, 36.4 YPG rushing, 6.2 yards per carry, 3 rushing TDs, 28 receptions for 352 yards, 29.3 YPG receiving, 12.6 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs
TE Avery Leatherwood (SR) – 32 receptions for 386 yards, 32.2 YPG receiving, 12.1 yards per reception, 5 receiving TDs
WR/RB Michael Mauney (SOPH) – 13 receptions for 162 yards, 13.5 YPG receiving, 12.5 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs, 15 carries for 66 yards, 5.5 YPG rushing, 4.4 yards per carry, 2 rushing TDs
DEFENSE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
PPG allowed: 7.3
Total points allowed: 88
Shutout victories: 5
Tackles per game: 75.2
Tackles for a loss per game: 11.3
Sacks per game: 1.4
QB Hurries per game: 5.1
Caused fumbles: 13
Fumble recoveries: 12
Interceptions: 15
Interceptions yards: N/A
Passes defensed: 50
Blocked punts: 1
Fumbles returned for a TD: 1
Interceptions returned for a TD: 4
Safeties: 1
MLB Ian Gallimore (JR) – 63 solo tackles, 101 total tackles, 8.4 tackles per game, 22.0 tackles for a loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 interception, 1 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble
OLB Caleb Reid* (JR) – 35 solo tackles, 66 total tackles, 7.3 tackles per game, 16.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 2 caused fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovered for a TD, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed
DE Deric Dandy (JR) – 24.0 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks, 25 QB hurries, 34 solo tackles, 68 total tackles, 6.2 tackles per game, 2 caused fumbles, 1 pass defensed
DT Cam’Ron Webster (SR) – 16.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 42 solo tackles, 67 total tackles, 5.6 tackles per game, 1 blocked punt, 3 caused fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
FS Walker Stroup (JR) – three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, 1 pick-6, 2 caused fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 32 solo tackles, 76 total tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 1 QB hurry
DB Logan Fonville (SR) – four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, 1 pick-6, 13 solo tackles, 42 total tackles, 1 caused fumble
*9 games played
Hayesville Yellowjackets
PPG Allowed: 21.5
Total points allowed: 258
Shutout victories: 0
Tackles per game: 56.4
Tackles for a loss per game: 3.2
Sacks per game: 0.8 per game
QB Hurries per game: n/a
Caused fumbles: 9
Fumble recoveries: 8
Interceptions: 12
Interceptions yards: 133
Passes defensed: n/a
Blocked punts: 0
Blocked field goals: 2
Fumbles returned for a TD: 0
Interceptions returned for a TD: 0
Safeties: 0
OLB Taylor Mcclure (JR) – 87 solo tackles, 129 total tackles, 10.8 tackles per game, 10.0 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 caused fumbles, 1 interception, 1 blocked field goal
OLB Avery Leatherwood (SR) – 24 solo tackles, 48 total tackles, 4.0 tackles per game, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
MLB Davson Devane (SOPH) – 22 solo tackles, 46 total tackles, 3.8 tackles per game, 1.0 tackle for a loss, 1 blocked field goal, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery
DE Cameron Payne (JR) – 25 solo tackles, 40 total tackles, 3.6 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, 1 caused fumble
SS Michael Mauney (SOPH) – 38 solo tackles, 55 total tackles, 4.6 tackles per game, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries
CB Bryan Davenport (SR) – 30 solo tackles, 49 total tackles, 4.1 tackles per game, 3.0 tackles for a loss
Special Teams
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Walker Stroup (JR) – 66-of-70 PATs, 4-of-4 field goals, 7 punts for 259 yards, 45 touchbacks on 88 kickoffs, 170 return yards
Tyler Mason (JR) – 2 punts returned for a TD, 1 kickoff returned for a TD, 272 return yards
Mario Revels (JR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 98 return yards
Hayesville Yellowjackets
Isaac Chandler (JR) – 31-of-37 PATs, 3-of-5 field goals, 17 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs
Avery Leatherwood (SR) – 33 punts for 1,211 yards (36.7 average)
Michael Mauney (SOPH) – 261 return yards
Logan Caldwell (SR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 79 return yards
