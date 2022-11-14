Bears crush Cavs, return to Sweet 16

Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson (8) returns a punt during the Bears’ first-round playoff game against North Stokes.
Granite Bear Walker Stroup (21) kicks off against North Stokes.
Bear freshman Taeshon Martin (4) makes a pair of North Stokes defenders miss as he carries for Mount Airy.
Mount Airy advanced to the third round of the 1A State Football Playoffs with a 57-7 win over North Rowan on Nov. 10.
The Granite Bears (11-1) return to the third round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year. This is the first time the team reached at least the third round in back-to-back seasons since 2017-18.
According to Mount Airy sports historian Doug McDaniel, the 2022 Bears became the 18th team in school history to win at least 11 games by beating North Rowan. Thursday’s win marked the school’s 45th consecutive game scoring in double digits and 111th game scoring at least 50 points.
Mount Airy’s 639 points this season are the fifth-most in school history.
After beating No. 29 North Stokes 72-0 in the first round, Mount Airy posted its seventh win of at least 50 points this season by topping No. 13 North Rowan. The visiting Cavaliers are just the third 1A team to score on the Bears this season, and are the first team to do so since September.
North Rowan (7-5) came into Thursday’s playoff game averaging 37.3 points. Mount Airy’s defense put the clamps on the Cavalier offense and held the visitors to single digits for the first time since October 2021. Two Mount Airy players – Ian Gallimore and Walker Stroup – had interceptions in the first quarter, and Deric Dandy had a fumble recovery.
The Bears, winners of their past 10 games, outpaced the Cavaliers in total yards 526-117.
In North Rowan’s previous 11 games this season, the Cavs had eight games of at least 300 total yards and two games of at least 400 total yards. Their 117 total yards against the Bears are the team’s fewest of the year, with the next-closest instance coming against Thomasville with 206 total yards.
North Rowan rushed 29 times for 36 yards for just over 1.2 yards per carry. Sixteen of the Cavaliers’ 29 carries went for no gain or a loss of yards.
Cavalier quarterback Jeremiah Alford completed 4-of-13 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. North Rowan’s leading receiver for the season, Amari Mcarthur, was held to just two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
Mount Airy eclipsed the 400-yard mark in rushing offense for the fourth time this season with 406. Junior Tyler Mason had his seventh game this season of at least 100 yards rushing by leading the team with 197 on nine carries. Mason also scored four rushing touchdowns in a game for the fourth time in 2022.
Mason now has 34 rushing touchdowns on the season. This ranks No. 1 in the 1A division and tied for No. 2 among all classifications in the state. Only four players in the state currently have at least 30 rushing touchdowns.
Mason also leads the state in yards per carry with 14.04 (minimum 100 carries).
Caleb Reid, Taeshon Martin and Ian Gallimore each added five carries: Reid went for 62 yards and two touchdowns, Martin finished with 35 yards and one touchdown and Ian had 28 yards and one touchdown. Ian also ran in a 2-point conversion for the Bears.
Landon Gallimore was next with three carries for 23 yards, followed by D.J. Joyce with 20 yards on two carries, Traven Thompson with 19 yards on three carries and Nas Lemon with 12 yards on two carries.
Ian and Landon Gallimore combined to throw for a season-high 120 yards on 5-of-9 completions. Ian went 4-of-8 for 103 yards, and Landon one 17-yard completion on his only passing attempt.
Walker Stroup grabbed two receptions for 46 yards, while Blake Hawks added one 35-yard reception, Avery Poindexter had one 22-yard reception and Martin had one 17-yard reception.
Of the eight teams remaining in the 1A West, seven are among the top eight seeds. In order of seed: Eastern Randolph, Andrews, Thomasville, Mount Airy, Draughn, Murphy and Robbinsville. No. 12 Hayesville, who upset No. 5 Christ the King Catholic High School in the second round, is the only team outside the top eight seeds.
Mount Airy will host Hayesville (7-5) on Friday, Nov. 18.
Hayesville finished fourth in the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference with a 1-4 record, but records can be deceiving. All six teams in the Smoky Mountain Conference reached the second round of the 1A State Playoffs, and four will compete in the third round: No. 2 Andrews (12-0), No. 7 Murphy (9-3), No. 8 Robbinsville (9-3) and No. 12 Hayesville.
Hayesville is 6-1 against teams outside its conference. The Yellowjackets defeated No. 21 Alleghany 37-22 in the opening round of the playoffs before upsetting No. 5 Christ the King Catholic High School 14-13.
Scoring
(13) North Rowan – 0, 7, 0, 0 = 7
(4) Mount Airy – 22, 28, 7, 0 = 57
1Q
8:18 MA 7-0 – Ian Gallimore 12-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
5:13 MA 14-0 – Tyler Mason 13-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
1:02 MA 22-0 – Caleb Reid 1-yard TD run, Ian Gallimore 2-point conversion run
2Q
9:00 MA 29-0 – Tyler Mason 13-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
6:10 MA 36-0 – Tyler Mason 46-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
3:34 MA 43-0 – Caleb Reid 47-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
2:02 NR 43-7 – Amari Mcarther 19-yard TD reception on Jeremiah Alford pass, Daniel Montes Medrano PAT
1:18 MA 50-7 – Tyler Mason 8-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
3Q
7:08 MA 57-7 – Taeshon Martin 2-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
4Q
No scoring
Offensive Stats
Mount Airy
TEAM
120 yards passing and one touchdown on five completions
406 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 34 carries
526 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Ian Gallimore 4-of-8 for 103 yards; Landon Gallimore 1-of-1 for 17 yards
Receiving: Walker Stroup two receptions for 46 yards; Blake Hawks one reception for 35 yards; Avery Poindexter one reception for 22 yards; Taeshon Martin one reception for 17 yards
Rushing: Tyler Mason nine carries for 197 yards, four touchdowns; Caleb Reid five carries for 62 yards, two touchdowns; Taeshon Martin five carries for 35 yards, one touchdown; Ian Gallimore five carries for 28 yards, one touchdown; Landon Gallimore three carries for 23 yards; D.J. Joyce two carries for 20 yards; Traven Thompson three carries for 19 yards; Nas Lemon two carries for 12 yards
Kicking: Walker Stroup 8-of-8 PATs
North Rowan
TEAM
81 yards passing on four completions
36 yards rushing on 29 carries
117 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Jeremiah Alford 4-of-13 for 81 yards and one touchdown, two interceptions
Receiving: Emanuel Cantres one reception for 48 yards; Amari Mcarthur two receptions for 24 yards, one touchdown; Kemon O’Kelly one reception for 9 yards
Rushing: Jaemias Morrow 16 carries for 46 yards; Jeremiah Alford 11 carries for 7 yards, one fumble; Nazerion Stinson two carries for -17 yards
Kicking: Daniel Montes Medrano 1-of-1 PATs
