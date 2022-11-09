Morales wins bronze at State Meet

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central junior Ignacio Morales took home a bronze medal by finishing fourth at the NCHSAA Cross Country 2A State Championship.

<p>North Surry cross country coach Joey Slate, middle, is pictured with the Greyhounds’ two state qualifying runners: Miguel Vega, left, and Cynthia Chaire.</p> <p>Greyhound Athletics</p>

<p>Mount Airy cross country coach Teresa Leiva, middle, is pictured with Granite Bear state qualifiers Caden Ratcliff, left, and Brooke Haynes.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

<p>East Surry’s Addison Goins competed in the 2A Girls Cross Country State Championship race and finished No. 30 out of 127 runners.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

KERNERSVILLE — A bronze medal won by Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales highlighted Surry County’s involvement in a day of cross country championships.

Ivey Redmon Sports Complex served as host for the eight N.C. High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships. All four public school classifications competed on Nov. 5: 2A/4A ran in the morning, and 1A/3A ran in the afternoon.

Morales was the only junior to make it on the podium in the 2A boys race. The race’s winner, Seaforth’s Jack Anstrom, won with a 5,000-meter time of 16:15.43. The second and third place runners finished at 16:17.67 and 16:19.20.

Morales clinched fourth place with a time of 16:44.45, narrowly defeating N.C. School of Science and Math’s Rafferty Koontz at 16:45.79. There were 140 total runners in the 2A Boys race.

Also representing Surry County in the 2A Boys race was North Surry sophomore Miguel Vega, who finished No. 66 with a time of 18:43.79.

Two Surry runners also competed in the 2A girls race. North Surry senior Cynthia Chaire finished No. 13 of 127 runners with a time of 21:21.45, and East Surry sophomore Addison Goins finished No. 30 with a 5K time of 22:07.65.

Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins won the 2A Girls race with a time of 19:20.05.

Mount Airy and Elkin each had one competitor in the 1A Boys and Girls’ races.

Elkin senior Connor Ball finished No. 21 of 130 runners in the 1A Boys race with a time of 18:18.19, and Mount Airy junior Caden Ratcliff finished No. 72 with a time of 20:06.71.

Andrews’ O’Malley Salinas won the 1A Boys race with a time of 16:46.83.

The two Surry runners in the 1A girls race finished within 20 seconds of each other. Mount Airy freshman Brooke Haynes finished No. 29 of 117 runners with a time of 23:19.16, and Elkin junior Ragan Speer finished No. 33 with a time of 23:19.16.

Cherokee’s Dvdaya Swimmer won the 1A Girls race with a time of 20:08.32.

