That ‘one’ is always rough

November 9, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Adrian Rodriguez looks to dribble up the right sideline late in the second half of Monday’s match.

<p>Granite Bear Agripino Perez (8) chest-traps a long throw in.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Edwin Agabo takes a free kick for the Bears.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez (7) splits a pair of Langtree Charter defenders.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Noah Lambert (12) halts a Langtree Charter run during the first half.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Granite Bear Goalkeeper Edwin Ramirez floats in the air after punting.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Carson Hill (15) catapults a throw in down the home sideline for the Bears.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy soccer’s Class of 2023 hasn’t had much experience with losing.

In fact, this senior class has only lost once per season the past three seasons and only twice their freshmen year. The joy of winning carried the team all season, but the Granite Bears couldn’t avoid the eventual one loss that brought the season to an end.

Mount Airy dropped its third-round playoff match to Langtree Charter 3-0 on Nov. 7

“It was a great season, but man it stinks when you lose that “one” in 22-1,” said Mount Airy coach Will Hurley. “That ‘one’ is always rough.”

The No. 2-seeded Bears (22-1-1) started off strong and seemed to be in control in the first half despite playing shorthanded. The visiting Lions changed the entire complexion of the game with a goal in the 26th minute, then added another with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

“Hats off to them,” Hurley said. “Golly, we just flew wounded, but I thought that first half we did a really good job but just could not put the ball in the net. If we get one in the first half, it could’ve been a different outcome. We possessed the ball really well, but they got one breakaway and scored and it kind of changed everything.”

The available Bears continued to fight in the second half. Mount Airy came into the game down two starters and lost another for the second half.

Two other Bears returned to action against Langtree after missing the second-round match. One of the returning players was two-time All-State selection Elkin Lopez, who still had to play limited minutes as he was recovering from an illness.

The athletic Langtree squad (13-9-3) kept Mount Airy from scoring in the second half while adding another goal late in the match, holding on to win 3-0.

The loss to Langtree continues Mount Airy’s “Charter Curse,” as the Bears are eliminated from the playoffs by a non-traditional 1A school for the eighth consecutive season.

Mount Airy was the only 1A traditional public school left in the 1A West in the Sweet 16. Two of the remaining teams in the 1A West are public charter schools, and the other two are private schools that compete with public schools in the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).

Non-traditional schools have won the past five 1A State Championships, and only one public 1A school has reached the state championship match since 2015 (Wallace-Rose Hill in 2016).

Mount Airy soccer has only lost five total matches over the past four seasons, with this year’s seniors accumulating a four-year overall record of 80-5-4 and a conference record of 37-1-1. In 2019 and 2021 the Bears’ only losses were to private schools, and Mount Airy managed to reach the 1A West Regional Championship in each of those seasons.

“This has been a really special group of seniors,” Hurley said. “We’ve won six straight conference championships and they’ve been involved in four, so that’s says something about them. Plus, they’ve been involved in two regionals.

“I’m just incredibly proud of them: the team and the coaching staff.”

The winner of No. 10 Langtree and No. 11 Bradford Prep (13-7-3) will advance to the 1A West Regional Final to face the winner of No. 1 Christ the King Catholic High School (16-3-5) and No. 4 Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School.

Scoring

(10) Langtree Charter – 2, 1 = 3

(2) Mount Airy – 0, 0 = 0

Goals

1H

26’ LC 0-1, Logan Story unassisted

40’ LC 0-2, Logan Story unassisted

2H

68’ LC 0-3, Ayman Maadir free kick

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports