East Surry, Mount Airy move football games up to Nov. 10

Left: East Surry’s Kyle Zinn (11) weaves through Anson defenders (Photo by JR Willoughby Photography). Right: Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (25) sacks North Stokes’ quarterback (Photo by Cory Smith).

The second round of the NCHSAA Football State Playoffs will take place a day earlier than expected in Surry County.

Mount Airy and East Surry both moved their second-round games from Friday, Nov. 11, to Thursday, Nov. 10. Both schools cited the potential for inclement weather on Friday as the reason for the move.

East Surry will kick off 30 minutes earlier than Mount Airy, with the Cardinals beginning at 7 p.m. and the Granite Bears at 7:30.

East Surry is the No. 2 seed in the 2A West and will host No. 15 Hendersonville. The defending 2A West Regional Runners-up are 11-0 and won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship this season, while Hendersonville is 9-2 and finished second in the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference.

East Surry reached the second round by defeating No. 31 Anson 42-0, and Hendersonville defeated No. 18 West Lincoln 36-29.

Mount Airy is the No. 4 seed in the 1A West and will host No. 13 North Rowan. The Granite Bears are 10-1 overall and won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, while the Cavaliers are 7-4 and finished second among 1A teams in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference.

Mount Airy advanced to the second round by defeating No. 31 North Stokes 72-0, and North Rowan defeated No. 20 Carver 49-6.

