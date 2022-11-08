East Surry shuts down Anson to advance

Offensive lineman Luke Whitt (55) and Gavin Atkins (56) clear the way for quarterback Folger Boaz (2)
JR Willoughby Photography
East Surry’s Colby Johnson (9) shrugs off Anson defenders to pick up extra yards on a run.
JR Willoughby Photography
Matthew Keener (1) makes a tough reception for East Surry surrounded by Anson defenders.
JR Willoughby Photography
East Surry’s Kyle Zinn (11) and Anderson Badgett (23) put pressure on the Anson quarterback.
JR Willoughby Photography
Kole Pruitt (57) and East Surry’s offensive line give Folger Boaz (2) plenty of time to pass.
JR Willoughby Photography
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry took care of business in its first-round playoff game by defeating Anson High School 42-0.
The No. 2-seeded Cardinals recorded their third shutout of the season in the playoff win. East Surry scored all 42 of its points in the first half and rode the game out with a running clock.
The victory over No. 31 Anson puts East Surry at 11-0 for the seventh time in school history. The previous six instances were in: 2000, 2001, 2002, 2015, 2019 and 2021.
One fumble was the only blemish on an otherwise efficient win for East Surry. The Cardinals’ 263 total yards are the second-fewest in a game this season, with the other being a 14-12 defensive battle against Mount Airy.
East forced numerous short fields against Anson and converted quickly on offense. The Cardinals’ starting offensive unit only ran 25 plays – all in the first half – and recorded 248 of the team’s 263 total yards as well as five touchdowns.
Cardinal quarterback Folger Boaz completed 9-of-11 passes (81.8%) for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Boaz’s 81.8 completion percentage and 161.9 QB Rating were both the second-highest individual performances of the season.
More than a third of Boaz’s yards passing came on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Brantley in the first quarter. Boaz would throw his second TD pass to Matthew Keener late in the second quarter.
East ran the ball by committee, with six different players combining for 22 total carries. In addition to his 20 yards receiving, Colby Johnson tied for a team-high five carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Ashton Stevens also had five carries, going for 17 yards.
Boaz was the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Zinn had three carries for 23 yards, Brett Clayton had two carries for 1 yard and Matthew Edwards carried three times for a loss of 2 yards.
Zinn and Johnson each ran in a 2-point conversion.
Anson (4-7) finished with 158 total yards, with 96 yards coming on the ground and 62 in the air. The Bearcats’ two quarterbacks combined to complete 8-of-22 passes, and Jakyri Hixson threw a pick-6 that was returned 31 yards by Zinn.
Clayton had two tackles for a loss and two QB hurries for the Cardinal defense. Johnson, Bryson McBride and Joshua Parker each had one TFL, while Zinn and Anderson Badgett added QB hurries.
Lindann Fleming led East with eight tackles, and Hatcher Hamm wasn’t far behind with six. Fleming and Will Jones each defensed two passes.
East Surry advances to the Round of 32 and will host No. 15 Hendersonville (9-2). The playoff game will be held at David H. Diamont Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
Scoring
(31) Anson – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
(2) East Surry – 21, 21, 0, 0 = 42
1Q
6:41 ESHS 7-0 – Colby Johnson 9-yard rush TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
2:04 ESHS 13-0 – Stephen Brantley 52-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, PAT no good
0:30 ESHS 21-0 – Kyle Zinn interception of Jakyri Hixson returned 31 yards for a TD, Kyle Zinn runs for 2-point conversion
2Q
9:55 ESHS 27-0 – Colby Johnson 2-yard rush TD, PAT no good
6:49 ESHS 34-0 – Folger Boaz 2-yard rush TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
2:27 ESHS 42-0 – Matthew Keener 25-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Colby Johnson runs for 2-point conversion
3Q
No scoring
4Q
No scoring
Offensive Stats
East Surry
TEAM
145 yards passing and two touchdowns on nine completions
118 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 22 carries
263 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Folger Boaz 9-of-11 for 145 yards, two touchdowns; Colby Johnson 0-of-1
Receiving: Stephen Brantley one reception for 52 yards, one touchdown; Matthew Keener three receptions for 48 yards, one touchdown; Kyle Zinn two receptions for 25 yards; Colby Johnson three receptions for 20 yards
Rushing: Folger Boaz four carries for 45 yards, one touchdown; Colby Johnson five carries for 34 yards, two touchdowns; Kyle Zinn three carries for 23 yards; Ashton Stevens five carries for 17 yards; Brett Clayton two carries for 1 yard, one fumble; Matthew Edwards three carries for -2 yards
Kicking: Stephen Brantley 2-of-4 PATs, two punts for 42 yards (21.0 yards per punt), six touchbacks
Anson
TEAM
62 yards passing on eight completions
96 yards rushing on 24 carries
158 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Luke Hyatt 4-of-9 for 34 yards; Jakyri Hixson 4-of-13 for 28 yards, one interception
Receiving: Ja’quan McNeil three receptions for 24 yards; Jakyri Hixson one reception for 10 yards; Jayden Little one reception for 10 yards; Denez Chambers one reception for nine yards; Jazear Griffin one reception for 5 yards; Jari Gunterman one reception for 4 yards
Rushing: Jakyri Hixson 11 carries for 63 yards; Toney Gainey seven carries for 18 yards; Jazear Griffin five carries for 17 yards; Luke Hyatt one carry for -2 yards
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports