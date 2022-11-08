East Surry shuts down Anson to advance

BURLINGTON — With the conclusion of Charlotte Hauser’s singles match, reality began to sink in for the Mount Airy tennis team.

Hauser’s win in No. 5 singles put the Granite Bears within one match of a state title repeat. As the defending 1A State Champions turned their attention to court No. 6, they saw Audrey Brown leading 5-1 in the second set with a first-set victory already in her pocket. The Bears listened carefully to try and track the score of what they hoped to be the final game of the 2022 season.

The anticipatory silence at the Burlington Tennis Center wouldn’t last long, though, and the team erupted as they watched Brown approach the net and shake hands with her opponent. The players spectating the final matches quickly jumped the barricade, while Audrey Marion – who had just started the second set of her No. 4 singles match – dropped her racquet and joined her teammates in celebration.

“It was the greatest feeling in the world to know that we had just achieved our goal of winning another state championship,” said Mount Airy senior Kancie Tate.

Brown’s victory capped off Mount Airy’s 5-0 win over Chatham Central, which secured the team’s second consecutive 1A Dual Team State Championship.

“It really is the best feeling,” said Mount Airy coach Luke Graham. “I’m so happy and proud for this group of girls and their families. It has been a privilege and a blessing for me to be able to go through this experience with this group, and it’s incredibly special to end any season with a win and a state championship.

“This was super emotional and rewarding for our three senior captains – Kancie, Audrey M. and Charlotte – to finish their high school careers as back-to-back state champions along with their teammates. Truly a dream come true.”

Hauser added: “I feel very grateful that we were able to leave on a win considering all other 1A seniors went out on a loss, so it seems kind of bizarre that we happened to be the three seniors who left on a high note.”

Audrey Marion said she was overcome with emotions once the match finally concluded because the team finally accomplished what they set out to do months ago.

“I was so excited and happy that after all of the countless hours that we put in, we finally accomplished our biggest goal,” she said. “I also felt very appreciative and grateful for the amazing team, coach and community that we got to share this win with.”

The Bears won the 1A State Championship without dropping a single set, just as they had a year prior. Results for singles were:

No. 1 Carrie Marion (MA) def. Olivia Brooks 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Ella Brant (MA) def. Ellie Phillips 6-0, 6-4

No. 3 Kancie Tate (MA) def. Rachel Albright 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 Audrey Marion (MA) led Jaylee Williams 6-4, DNF

No. 5 Charlotte Hauser (MA) def. Lauren Caviness 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 Audrey Brown (MA) def. Hallie Webster 6-2, 6-1

Tate received the NCHSAA Sportsmanship Award for Mount Airy following the match, and Carrie Marion was named Most Valuable Player of the Championship.

Even though Mount Airy didn’t graduate any players following the 2021 State Championship season, the 2022 season wasn’t exactly a cakewalk.

“This season definitely felt more complicated and difficult from the perspective of having to deal with injuries and sickness/overall health,” Graham said. “Right off the bat Lily Morris, who started in singles and doubles last year, had an injury playing soccer and ended up missing our entire season. Ella Brant’s had lingering shoulder issues been managing all season, and we’ve dealt with a lot of different types of sickness at different stages of the season that resulted in players missing practice time and matches.

“Fortunately, we had freshmen Audrey Brown step into the back end of our lineup and really step up for the team. We managed to be healthy enough when it mattered the last few weeks of the season.”

Mount Airy, who finished the season 21-1 overall, also wanted to push their limits during the regular season to be better prepared for a deep postseason run. To do that, Graham scheduled a gauntlet of matches against teams from higher divisions in nonconference play.

Perhaps the Granite Bears’ toughest challenge of the year came on August 29 when Mount Airy hosted Forsyth Country Day. The visiting Furies, part of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s (NCISAA) 3A division, defeated the Bears 5-4 and ended Mount Airy’s 27-match winning streak.

Following that match, Graham said he didn’t regret scheduling FCD. He echoed that sentiment after the state championship.

“We didn’t handle certain situations against them (FCD) as well as we could have that day, but I think the experience made our team tougher in the long run,” Graham said. “I firmly believe that the only way to get better is to play people on your level or better and try and problem solve through the stress. If you’re able to find something that works for you in those situation, it can only be beneficial to draw on when you find yourself in a similar situation down the road.

“Those difficult matches we had against East Surry, East Wilkes, Highland Tech and obviously Bishop really pushed us to be better.”

Even with tough matches, Mount Airy still managed to go 21-1. This included a perfect Northwest 1A Conference record for the second consecutive season.

The Bears competed in 181 individual matches this season, winning 167. Of the 14 losses: only five came against 1A opponents, with two of those occurring in the 1A West Regional Championship, and nine came against opponents in higher divisions.

Even with the team’s incredible success leading up to this year’s title match, Graham said the team wasn’t without butterflies.

“I think there’s always nerves and anxiety as the season winds down and you get into individual and dual team tournaments,” Graham said. “I feel like it’s only normal to feel that because it means you care. We have a lot of internal discussion about dealing with pressure. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t, but I think it’s a great place to be if you’re in a situation where you’re feeling pressure: it means you’re playing for something meaningful to you and your team.”

Graham added that the match being delayed actually helped calm things down. The Granite Bears were slated to begin play at 12:30, but didn’t start until almost 2:30 due to a weather delay. The Bears were able to watch the 2A and 4A championships to settle down.

Mount Airy was also comforted by a parade of supporters.

“The community support for this team has been huge,” Graham said. “First of all, the girls’ parents are incredibly supportive. They have been so good to me and I couldn’t be more thankful.

“The support from the extended family, faculty, staff, students and alumni continued to build as the season went along and I think it certainly energized and inspired our girls. There was a great turnout for the Regional Final against Bishop and today in Burlington against Chatham Central. I’m really happy for the girls to see and feel that support.”

The Granite Bears will bid farewell to three seniors that were integral to the team’s success. All three reflected positively on their time in the tennis program.

Tate said: “I’ve had the best experience; I’ve achieved many things that I would have never thought were possible coming in my freshman year. Every year was special, but something about these last two years will be something that I will remember forever. Luke is the best coach I could ask for and I’ve been able to play with a team that has become my best friends. I love every one of them so much. I couldn’t ask for anything better. These four years went by fast and I’m sad that it’s all over.”

Hauser said: “Our team was very close, and I think that all of us being friends outside of tennis made a huge difference mentally regarding the emotional connections and support we had with each other. Most people just play with teammates and not some of their closest friends, so it was really special we were able to do that.”

Marion said: “My experience with this team has been so amazing. Lots of us have grown up together and have been teammates since middle school. To be able to share something this special with each of them was very gratifying…Before the match, Luke spoke to us about how special it would be to end our season with a win, especially for us seniors. It truly was. I could not imagine a better way to end such an important and meaningful chapter in my life.”