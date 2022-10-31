Cards top Eagles to 4-peat as conference champions

East Surry’s Colby Johnson makes one of his four touchdown receptions against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Allen Huffman (32) splits a pair of Cardinal defenders as he returns a kickoff to East Surry territory.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Braden Snow (44) takes a handoff from quarterback Luke Bruner during the fourth quarter.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker (22) makes a touchdown saving tackle inside the 5-yard line.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal defender Kyle Zinn (11) takes down Eagles running back Allen Huffman behind the line of scrimmage.
Cory Smith | The News
Brian Williams (1) moves the chains for the Golden Eagles after taking a pass from Mason Jewell 23 yards.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Stephen Brantley (24) nails one of his seven made PATs.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central quarterback Mason Jewell (16) calls his own number and runs behind his offensive line.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — East Surry clinched the outright Foothills 2A Conference Championship Friday by defeating Surry Central 55-0.
The Cardinals accumulated close to 400 yards of offense, which included nearly 300 yards passing in just the first half. The Golden Eagles were held to just over 100 total yards. East Surry’s defense forced an interception, had two fumble recoveries and 11 tackles for a loss.
Friday’s win completes East Surry’s third undefeated regular season in the past four seasons and the school’s fourth consecutive conference championship. The Cardinals (10-0, 6-0 FH2A) won the Northwest 1A title in 2019 and 2020, then repeated as FH2A Champions in 2021 and 2022.
An 11-play, 4:05 drive to start the game was the longest drive for either team. East Surry went 75 yards on eight passing completions before Folger Boaz plugged in the 5-yard run. Stephen Brantley hit his first of seven consecutive PATs to put the visitors up 7-0.
From here, the Eagles (2-8, 1-5 FH2A) and Cardinals alternated quick drives. Surry Central went three-and-out on its first three drives, while East scored on its first four drives. Following the drive of more than four minutes, each of East Surry’s next three scores came on drives of less than 60 seconds; all three ended with Boaz connecting with Colby Johnson for touchdowns.
Johnson finished the night with nine catches for 106 yards. Johnson tied a school record with four receiving touchdowns, which was set by Stephen Gosnell (Class of 2020) in 2019. Landon Stevens (Class of 2020) tied the record later in the 2019 season, and Matthew Keener tied it again just seven days prior to Johnson’s four-TD game.
Another Cardinal school record was set in the game by Boaz. The senior passed his brother Jefferson (Class of 2020) for the most career passing touchdowns by a Cardinal, which Jefferson set with 91. Folger’s six passing touchdowns against Central put him at 92.
The younger Boaz also surpassed 8,000 career yards passing by throwing for 298 against the Golden Eagles.
A 23-yard pass from Mason Jewell to Brian Williams gave Surry Central a first down for the first time in the game at the end of the first quarter. Central ended up having to punt on the drive, but then stopped East for the first time on the following possession.
Johnson, Matthew Keener and Luke Brown added receiving touchdowns in the second quarter to bring East Surry’s halftime lead to 49. The latter of the two scores were separated by just 61 seconds thanks to a strip sack from Brett Clayton sandwiched in-between.
Clayton and Hatcher Hamm combined for 21 total tackles and seven tackles for a loss. Hamm led the team with 12 total tackles, followed by Clayton and Joshua Parker with nine each and Kyle Zinn with seven. Zinn added two tackles for a loss, and Johnson and Eli Becker each had one.
In addition to Clayton’s sack and fumble recovery, Zinn recovered a fumble on a punt attempt from Surry Central and Stevie Keener grabbed an interception.
Most of Surry Central’s total yards came from completed Jewell passes in the first quarter as the sophomore started the game 4-of-6 for 49 yards. However, he was held to 3-of-8 passing for 13 yards for the remainder of the game.
East Surry’s season will continue in the state playoffs. The Cards earned the No. 2 seed in the 2A West and will host No. 31 Anson (4-6) on Nov. 4.
Scoring
East Surry – 28, 21, 0, 6 = 55
Surry Central – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
1Q
7:55 ESHS 0-7 – Folger Boaz 5-yard rush TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
5:54 ESHS 0-14 – Colby Johnson 6-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
3:15 ESHS 0-21 – Colby Johnson 6-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
1:06 ESHS 0-28 – Colby Johnson 1-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
2Q
6:45 ESHS 0-35 – Matthew Keener 23-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
5:44 ESHS 0-42 – Luke Brown 12-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
2:52 ESHS 0-49 – Colby Johnson 18-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
3Q
No scoring
4Q
3:35 ESHS 0-55 – Braden Snow 30-yard rush TD, PAT no good
Offensive Stats
Surry Central
TEAM
63 yards passing on seven completions
41 yards rushing on 28 carries
104 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Mason Jewell 7-of-14 for 63 yards, one interception; Lucas Johnson 0-of-1
Receiving: Brian Williams 2 receptions for 40 yards; Allen Huffman one reception for 13 yards; Ayden Wilmoth three receptions for 8 yards; Kyle Inman one reception for 4 yards
Rushing: Brian Williams three carries for 16 yards; Allen Huffman 14 carries for 15 yards; Alex Huffman two carries for 6 yards; Mason Jewell eight carries for 4 yards, one fumble; Wyatt Wall one carry for zero yards
East Surry
TEAM
296 yards passing and six touchdowns on 21 completions
98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries
394 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Folger Boaz 21-of-30 for 298 yards, six touchdowns; Luke Bruner 1-of-1 for -2 yards
Receiving: Colby Johnson nine receptions for 106 yards and four touchdowns; Luke Brown three receptions for 77 yards, one touchdown; Matthew Keener two receptions for 57 yards, one touchdown; Kyle Zinn four receptions for 43 yards; Stephen Brantley one reception for 14 yards; Gabriel Harpe one reception for -2 yards
Rushing: Braden Snow two carries for 38 yards, one touchdown; Folger Boaz four carries for 25 yards, one touchdown; Hayden Sammons three carries for 21 yards; Matthew Edwards four carries for 11 yards; Luke Bruner one carry for 8 yards; Gabriel Harpe one carry for zero yards; Matthew Keener one carry for -1 yard; Jackson Key one carry for -4 yards
Kicking: Stephen Brantley 7-of-8 PATs, three punts for 118 yards (39.3 yards per punt), one punt downed inside the 5-yard line
