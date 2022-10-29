North Surry Cheerleaders host breast cancer walk

An all-star cast helped bring about a Breast Cancer Awareness walk at North Surry High School on Oct. 26. Pictured, from left: North Surry Varsity Cheer Coach Hope Ward, Northern Regional Hospital (NRH) Mammography Coordinator Tammy Branch, NRH Mammography Technologist Lana Holder, North Surry JV Cheer Coach Karen Romero and North Surry Varsity Coach Delaney Morgan.
Courtesy of North Surry High School
Three breast cancer survivors, Fonda Dalton, Barbara Moncus and Susan Atkins, lead the walkers as they started the route amongst cheers from the JV and Varsity Cheerleaders.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
The North Surry Varsity and JV Cheerleaders cheer as they walk.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
Ladies from Northern Regional Mammography Department helped to set up a table to talk with walkers and hand out materials and complimentary bracelets and pens.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
Lyla Holder, left, and North Surry Student Body President Ashley Flores make their way up the big hill. Participants had two routes they could choose from. One was approximately .5 miles and the other a little more than one mile.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
Members of the North Surry JROTC direct and cheer on the walkers.
Hope Ward | Special to the News
The North Surry High School varsity and JV cheerleading squads as well as Northern Regional Hospital hosted a breast cancer awareness walk on Oct. 26.
The Greyhound Cheerleaders support breast cancer awareness all month in October. They wear pink socks, bows and use pink poms during the month.
This year, the Greyhounds decided to go the extra mile in their support of fighting this disease.
“For the last several years, I have asked Lana Eades Holder to come in and speak with the cheerleaders about breast health and breast cancer,” said varsity cheerleading coach Hope Ward. “When I asked Lana about doing something this year, she said, ‘let’s do something different, let me brainstorm’ and she came back with the idea of doing a short walk where the cheerleaders would pay five dollars each to walk.
“With the proceeds, Northern Regional Mammography Department could award one uninsured woman with a 3D mammogram. An uninsured woman has to pay $250 out of pocket for a 3D mammogram. As you can imagine, many women can’t afford this extra cost. So combined with the cheerleaders’ contributions and the ladies from the mammography department, hopefully we could raise enough money to pay for one mammogram.”
The cheerleaders took it beyond this and asked their parents, grandparents and friends to walk with them. The cheerleading coaches also invited the faculty and staff to walk with us.
“We even extended an invitation to the community by posting the event on NSHS social media pages,” Ward said. “Cheerleaders set up during lunch to ask for donations and sign people up for the walk. Many students and staff contributed but were unable to walk.
“I also asked the JROTC if they would assist us. Col. Corby Myles and 1st Sgt. Ken Goetzke, along with their cadets, measured and mapped out the route around campus. They also marked the walk with bright pink flags. The cadets were also stationed along the route to direct walkers and cheer them on. They were a huge help.”
Kim Atkins’ Foods II classes prepared pink cupcakes for the walk. The ladies in the mammography department and Food Lion provided after-walk snacks and water.
Andrea Hudson, Secondary Curriculum Coach at North Surry had a very personal reason for walking. Her mother, Laura Flye, was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, one of the deadliest varieties, in December 2016. It metastasized to her bones and then traveled to her brain.
Flye passed away on June 30, 2021.
“Her cancer in her breast was so small that it was only caught through a 3D mammogram” said Hudson, who made a very generous donation to the walk according to Ward.
“I think that the breast cancer walk was a great way to bring awareness for the need of early detection to the younger generation. The research is so close to finding a cure that these sweet girls may see a cure in their lifetime. Cancer impacts every household in some way, shape or form. We need to do what we can to beat this evil disease. I was so happy to be part of this.”
Fonda Dalton, Social Studies Teacher at North Surry and Breast Cancer Survivor, said, “It was a very moving, emotional and encouraging event. A time of information, reflection and inspiration.”
Barbara Moncus, another Breast Cancer survivor, has a son at North Surry and also joined in for the walk.
“I appreciate you all and all the girls,” Moncus said. “It is hard enough to go through cancer, much less have to worry about bills. I know a mammogram is painful and when I hear people say it hurts too much. I tell them that the pain is just a few minutes and that pain can save your life. It did mine.”
Representing the Northern Regional Mammography Department was Mammography Coordinator Tammy Branch and Mammography Technologists Lana Holder and Lauren Creed.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19 we are diligently continuing our safety protocols to keep our patients safe. Please continue to get your yearly mammogram! Mammography saves lives” said Holder.
The total donation amount from the walk was $880.
“I am so proud of these cheerleaders, our faculty and staff, our students and this wonderful community that we live in for coming together to support this cause,” Ward said. “With the money raised, Northern Regional Hospital will be able to award 3 uninsured women with 3D mammograms. How awesome is that!“