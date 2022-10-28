East Surry recognizes three seniors

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry High School honored three senior soccer players during halftime of an Oct. 26 home match against Surry Central. Pictured, from left: Kevin Blakeney, Juan Caro, Alex Galvan and coach Samuel Lowe.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry soccer recognized three seniors during halftime of an Oct. 26 home match against Surry Central.

Alex Galvan, Kevin Blakeney and Juan Caro were honored by East Surry High School, the soccer program and coach Samuel Lowe.

“I just can’t say enough about those young men,” Lowe said. “They’ve been here since they were freshmen. I’m just so proud of them, not only for the progress they’ve made on the field but for the outstanding young men they’ve become.

“Alex has given everything he could this year on the field. He moved back on defense for us and was huge. We could always rely on him.

“Kevin is a workaholic. He will work his tail off all game and the whole time at practice. I would love to have a whole team of Kevins.

“I really hate it for Juan Caro because he had his ACL surgery after last season, finally got back after missing some games this year and then broke his nose the first game back. He really hasn’t played but maybe the last five games of the season. I really hate it for him because it’s his senior season and he couldn’t play most of it. I commend him for fighting to come back and overcoming those injuries. You could see the difference in how we played when he was on the field.

“All three of these guys will be extremely missed.”

East Surry finished the season 2-11-2 overall and 2-9-1 in the Foothills 2A Conference.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports