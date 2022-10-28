Eagles honor two seniors

October 28, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central seniors Jonathan Avila and Eli Gonzalez are recognized on Senior Night alongside their families.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central head coach Adan Garcia is pictured with Golden Eagle seniors Jonathan Avila, left, and Eli Gonzalez.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central head coach Adan Garcia is pictured with Golden Eagle seniors Jonathan Avila, left, and Eli Gonzalez.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Jonathan Avila is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for soccer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Jonathan Avila is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for soccer.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for soccer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for soccer.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — The Surry Central varsity soccer team honored two senior athletes during an Oct. 19 home match against North Wilkes.

Though the team was notoriously young this year, it benefited greatly from the leadership of two senior athletes said coach Adan Garcia. The two seniors are Jonathan Avila and Eliazar “Eli” Gonzalez.

“I’ve known both athletes for years, even before they made their high school debut,” Garcia said. “Normally a coach calls one of their seniors an anchor, but it’s so hard not to call them both our anchor.

“Jonathan has the most minutes played on our team. Even when the team is struggling we can always rely that Jonathan will pick up the slack and help his team. He’s always reliable on and off the field and he is definitely a role model to our younger kids to follow. He may be quiet most of the time, but he has one of the biggest impacts on this team.

“Eli was unfortunately plagued with injuries since scrimmages. Nevertheless he came to all practices and games and never shied away from helping his team on drills and during games. He really was that fourth coach while he was out. Even now as we start giving him time, you can feel his presence as he helps elevate his team.

“Never shying away from their responsibilities, they will be missed.”

After a tough start to the 2022 season in which the Golden Eagles 3-6-2, Surry Central finished the regular season by winning nine of its remaining 10 matches. The Eagles finished second in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 10-2 record, just one match behind the conference champions, Forbush.

Surry Central (12-7-2) earned the No. 16 seed in the 2A West for the state playoffs. The Golden Eagles will host No. 17 Lincoln Charter (9-9-3) on Oct. 31.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports