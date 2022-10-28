Cardinals advance to Elite Eight

Kate McCraw (13) and Addy Sechrist (2) maul teammate Madeline Dayton (6) after the junior middle hitter nails a kill for East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry libero Samarin Kipple (7) makes a diving dig to keep a rally alive.
Cory Smith | The News
Merry Parker Boaz leads East Surry on a 13-1 start to the second set with 12 consecutive serves which included six aces.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinals Khloe Bennett (11) and Bella Hutchens (10) combine forces to block a Polk County attack.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry coach Katelyn Markle counsels the Cardinals during a timeout.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry students cheer on Luke Brown as the senior does push-ups to match the Cardinals’ point total.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Getting even can be a powerful motivator in sports.
In 2017, East Surry lost to Polk County 3-1 on the road in the 1A West Regional Semifinal. The Cardinals hosted the Wolverines in the 1A West Regional Championship the following season, but once again came up short 3-1.
Katelyn Markle, East Surry’s assistant volleyball coach at the time, still remembers the pain of watching the Cards be eliminated from the state playoffs by Polk County and used that as inspiration.
After almost four years exactly, the Cardinals and Wolverines once again found themselves battling in the playoffs. Only this time around Markle is the head coach at East Surry and both schools are part of the 2A division.
The final score once again read 3-1, but this time it was East Surry that had its hand raised as the victor with sets scores of 25-20, 25-10, 13-25 and 25-20.
“This win feels really good right now,” Markle said. “They’re a tough team. They have a lot of energy and they bring a lot to every game we’ve played against them. I had told the girls that in preparation for today. It just feels really good to beat Polk County.”
No. 4 East Surry and No. 12 Polk County entered the Oct. 27 match with identical 23-3 records. Despite being the higher seed, there many that considered East Surry the underdogs due to the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings. Polk County spent most the season ranked higher than East, and this included the day of the match when Polk Co. was No. 4 in the 2A West while East Surry was No. 5.
The difference in seeding resulted from East Surry winning the Foothills 2A Conference outright, while Polk split the Mountain Foothills Seven Conference title with Brevard and lost in their tournament championship.
All rankings went out the window once the whistle blew Thursday evening.
The four-set match only featured one lead change. East Surry took the lead to start every set, and managed to never trail in the first, second and fourth sets. The score was only ever tied four times combined in the three sets won by East Surry: 15-15 in the first set, 1-1 in the second set, and 6-6 and 9-9 in the fourth set.
East Surry’s offense has made headlines all year with a profusion of high-flying attackers. While the offense continued to thrive – with the Cardinals recording 49 total kills, led by Merry Parker Boaz’s 22 – Markle knew the defense would have to be on point to contend with a talented Polk County squad.
And that’s exactly what they did.
“I thought our defense played very, very well tonight,” Markle said. “We didn’t let many things hit the floor, and we got a touch on a lot of things and slowed their hits down. We worked on that a lot at practice yesterday, blocking and defense in general, and we executed both of those really well tonight.”
Markle called East Surry’s defense “scrappy” as a whole, saying they went after a lot.
The Cardinal coach also praised the team’s serving in the win. While the team had struggled with service errors at times during the past few weeks, it was their serving that gave them an advantage against the Wolverines.
“I thought we served tough at them and kept them out of system for the most part,” Markle said. “They had a great middle and a great outside we needed to counter so that really did a lot.
“I just thought we kept our composure and kept high energy even when things didn’t go our way.”
East took a 1-0 set lead by winning 25-20, then a Khloe Bennett block and Boaz kill put the Cardinals up 2-1 in the second set. Boaz served up an ace on the next point as East went on to score 12 consecutive times.
Boaz hit six aces in the second set alone. Bella Hutchens, who finished the night with 20 kills, recorded seven of those in the second set as east ran away with the win 25-10.
East Surry took Polk County out of system with strong serving in the second set, and the Wolverines turned around and retaliated in the third set. The score was tied 2-2 when Polk went on an 8-0 run, leading by as many as 12 in the set before winning 25-13.
The fourth and final set was similar to the first in that East Surry jumped out to an early lead and never trailed. The score was tied at 9-9 when Boaz nailed a kill down the sideline. This put Kate McCraw, who finished with 43 assists, at the service line to lead the Cardinals to a 15-9 lead.
It was Boaz’s turn to have seven kills in a set in the fourth, while Bella Hutchens added four, and Bennett, Maggy Sechrist and Madeline Dayton each added one.
A 25-20 fourth-set win sealed East Surry’s ticket to the Elite Eight.
Up next is another powerhouse: McMichael. The Phoenix are the No. 1 seed in the 2A West with a 24-1 record. When in-season tournaments are included, many of which only play best 2-of-3 sets, McMichael has a 34-3 record.
Ronald Reagan High School is the only team to defeat McMichael this season outside of tournaments, doing so 3-0 on Oct. 24.
Reagan, who also beat East Surry 3-0 in August, is one of two common opponents between East Surry and McMichael. The other is West Stokes, whom East Surry defeated 3-0 twice and McMichael defeated three times: 3-0 twice and 3-1 once.
“We know who we have to play, and we know how they play because I’ve seen film,” Markle said. “It’s going to be tough but it’s going to be a good game. I’m excited. I’ve wanted to play them all season, and now we get to – I just hope we’re ready.”
Scoring
(12) Polk County – 20, 10, 25, 20 – 1
(4) East Surry – 25, 25, 13, 25 – 3
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports