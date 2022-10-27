Greyhounds honor soccer seniors

October 26, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry soccer seniors are recognized on Senior Night. Pictured, from left: Salvador Rodriguez, Jordan Inman, Jonathan Lopez, Hector Hernandez, Josh Garcia and Leonardo Cabrera. Front: Jimmy Burnett.

North Surry recognized seven senior soccer players during halftime of a match against Surry Central on Oct. 24.

The Greyhounds honored the following seniors: Hector Hernandez, Jonathan Lopez, Josh Garcia, Jimmy Burnett, Leonardo Cabrera, Salvador Rodriguez and Jordan Inman.

Coach Kevin Shore said the following of his seven senior players:

“Josh Garcia has played for North Surry for three of his four years in high school. Josh has been the starting keeper all season and he brings team spirit and great communications for the defensive line. Josh has really helped this season team focus and come together—his leadership will be missed.

“Jimmy Burnett has played midfield and striker much of the season before breaking bones in his foot last week. Jimmy has played three of his four seasons for North Surry and he brings size, speed, and endurance to the center midfield spot.

“Jonathan Lopez, a.k.a. Jonny, is the right defensive back and has played all 4-years for North Surry. Jonny has great anticipation and finds himself making great stops more times than not. Jonny brings size and has a great foot for changing fields with the ball.

“Jordan Inman has played all four years while at North Surry and he brings experience to the midfield spot. Jordan supports his team and gives it his all each time out.

“Leonardo Cabrera played only this season for North Surry as he transferred in from Mexico to be with family here in the states. Leo is a great defensive corner with his size and ability to play through the ball. He has led the defense with stops and winning those 50-50 balls.

“Salvi and Hector have been the backbone of the Hounds this season. Both have played for North for four seasons and have been captains for the last two seasons. Both started in the defensive line, and one or the other shift to mid field and even striker as the game progresses. Both possess great soccer knowledge and skillsets that allow them to decide where the teams needs a boost and they fill that role.

“Hector and Salvi had scored this season and rarely came out of games. They have been in a position to pick up vacancies from other players with injuries or who departed from the team. Both of these young men have really stepped up to lead a very young North Surry soccer club this season.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports