Cards down Falcons 5-1 in Sweet 16

East Surry’s Chloe Koons clinched a victory for the Cardinals with a three-set victory over Forbush in No. 4 singles.

Cardinal No. 6 seed Mallory Estrada jumps to hit a serve.

Cardinal Tara Martin receives a Forbush serve in the No. 1 doubles match.

East Surry’s Evelyn Ruedisueli puts away a slam at the net in No. 1 doubles.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry booked its ticket to the Elite Eight of the 2A West by defeating Forbush 5-1 on Oct. 25.

The Cardinals (15-1) are undefeated against fellow 2A teams in 2022. Tuesday’s playoff match against Forbush marked the third meeting of the Cards and Falcons this season, with the Cards winning all three.

Forbush finishes the season 15-4, with three of its losses coming to East Surry.

In all three meetings between the two Foothills 2A Conference schools, East Surry won No. 1 and No. 2 singles all three times. Cardinal seniors Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli are both undefeated in singles this season and continued their winning ways against the Falcons.

Martin swept Lauren Rockett 6-0, 6-0 in singles, just as she had twice before in No. 1 singles. Ruedisueli only dropped two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Carolina Myers in No. 2 singles.

No. 3 seed Sophie Hutchens gave East Surry another win by defeating Forbush’s Salem Parker. The Cardinal won 6-3, 6-0.

East’s Mallory Estrada gave the Cardinals a 4-0 advantage by defeated Katie Starling in No. 6 singles. Estrada took the first set 6-1, then battled back from a 5-6 deficit to force a set tiebreaker in the second – which Estrada won 7-1.

East Surry’s final win came on court No. 4. Like Estrada, Chloe Koons fought back from a 5-6 deficit to force a tiebreaker before winning 7-1, but Koons did so in the first set. Forbush’s Emma Sorrell won the second set 6-3, but Koons clinched the match victory with a 10-7 win in a third-set tiebreaker.

Forbush picked up its only win of the afternoon in No. 5 singles, where Jane Helton defeated East’s Taylor Bullington 6-1, 6-1.

East Surry and Forbush began the No. 1 singles match, but called it off once the No. 4 singles match ended.

Similar to 2021, East Surry will face No. 1 Salisbury in the playoffs. The top-seeded Hornets are 17-0 on the season.

The winner of East Surry/Salisbury will host the winner of No. 6 Hendersonville (14-1) and No. 7 West Lincoln (17-2) in the 2A West Regional Championship.

