How sweet it is

October 26, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

East returns to Sweet 16

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry celebrates after a third-set kill solidifies the team’s 3-0 playoff win over Randleman.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cardinal players flock to Kate McCraw (13) after the junior setter blocks a Randleman player.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal players flock to Kate McCraw (13) after the junior setter blocks a Randleman player.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Maggy Sechrist (9) sends an attack around a pair of Randleman blockers.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Maggy Sechrist (9) sends an attack around a pair of Randleman blockers.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cardinal libero Samarin Kipple (7) receive a Tiger serve during the first set of Tuesday’s playoff match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal libero Samarin Kipple (7) receive a Tiger serve during the first set of Tuesday’s playoff match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Merry Parker Boaz (3) crushes an attack for East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Merry Parker Boaz (3) crushes an attack for East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (10) sprouts wings to hit a back-row attack for the Cardinals.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (10) sprouts wings to hit a back-row attack for the Cardinals.

Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Three things one can count on life: death, taxes and East Surry volleyball reaching the Sweet 16.

East Surry advanced to the Sweet 16 for the ninth consecutive season – seven times in the 1A classification and now twice in the 2A classification – by defeating Randleman 3-0 on Oct. 25.

“I thought we played together really well tonight,” said East Surry coach Katelyn Markle. “We are peaking at the right time in the season. We just have to do our jobs and keep playing our game. I was very pleased with the entire team tonight and how well they kept their composure and energy up the entire game.”

The No. 4 Cardinals, now 23-3 overall, won their 17th straight match by downing the No. Tigers in three sets. During this winning streak East has only surrendered three sets while winning 51.

The teams opened with a back-and-forth first set. East Surry and No. 13 Randleman (17-6) traded big runs: the Cards went up 10-5, but the Tigers fired back to tie things at 10-10.

Neither side led by more than three points until late in the set. East held a 21-19 advantage when a kill from Madeline Dayton sparked a Cardinal run. Merry Parker Boaz, who tied for the most kills with 15, followed with a kill, then a dump from Kate McCraw made it 24-19.

A pair of Cardinal attack errors allowed Randleman to stay alive, but a Boaz kill ended the set at 25-21.

There were five lead changes and nine changes in the first set, but no lead changes or ties in either the second or third sets. Strong starts in both helped East Surry claim the overall match victory.

Attacks from East’s Boaz and Maggy Sechrist led the home team to a 4-0 lead, and the Tigers were eventually forced to call a timeout down 9-4. Bella Hutchens, who also had 15 kills, helped the Cards increase their lead to as many as nine in the second at 16-7.

Randleman’s offense started to find its groove, but had trouble putting points away with Samarin Kipple diving all over the court.

East had a little trouble with service errors derailing momentum in the second set, but went on to win 25-20.

Another strong start helped East go up 5-0 in the third set. Randleman cut the lead to 6-5 before a pair of Hutchens kills, but the Tigers wouldn’t lie down.

The Cardinal advantage was cut to 10-8 after a Tiger block, but a kill from Dayton saw momentum shift for the final time. Hutchens followed with a pair of aces on what would be a 15-4 Cardinal run.

East Surry ended the match with a 10-0 run to win the set 25-12.

East Surry will host No. 12 Polk County (23-3) in the Sweet 16 on Oct. 27. The visiting Wolverines tied for first in the Mountain Foothills Seven Conference, but due to a loss in the conference tournament were not afforded a top seed.

Polk County defeated No. 21 Anson (18-6) 3-0 in the opening round, then upset No. 5 Pine Lake Prep (16-7) 3-0 in the round of 32.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports