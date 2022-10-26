Surry Volleyball captures Western Division Championship

October 26, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report

The Surry Community College volleyball team is pictured following their 3-1 home victory over Catawba Valley Community College. Pictured, from left – back row: assistant coach Bryce Smith, Emma Freed, Camilla Garner, McKinley Duncan, Coree Haywood-Parker, Kara Moore, Anna Martin, coach Caleb Gilley. Front row: Elizabeth Tilley, Anna Stevens, PaChia Khang, Laci Hash, Michelle Thao.

DOBSON — The Surry Community volleyball team defeated Catawba Valley Community College 3-1 on Oct. 20 to capture the Region 10 Western Division Championship.

The Lady Knights jumped out to an early lead to take the opening set 25-13. The Lady Red Hawks rebounded to take the second set 25-22. Surry then took a 2-1 lead after capturing the third set 25-16. The Lady Knights finished off the Red Hawks taking the fourth set 25-17.

Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard HS) led Surry offensively with 27 kills while teammate Camilla Garner (Southwest Guilford HS) added 13 kills. Anna Stevens (Oak Grove HS) dished out a game high 46 assists.

Emma Freed (Starmount HS) recorded four service aces while PaChia Khang (Maiden HS) added three services aces.

Defensively, the Lady Knights received solid play from Stevens with 20 digs, while Khang notched 16 digs and Anna Martin (South Stokes HS) added 14. Coree Haywood-Parker (Southwest Guilford HS) led Surry with three blocks.

Prior to the game, Surry honored five sophomores that have led the Lady Knights to an overall 47-6 record along with back-to-back Region 10 Western Division Championships: Freed, Garner, Stevens, Thao and Elizabeth Tilley (Davie Co. HS).

Surry (22-2, 10-2) will travel to Wake Technical Community College on Friday for the Region 10 Division II volleyball tournament. The Lady Knights earned the top seed in the Western Division and will face Bryant and Stratton College at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Oct. 29.

The Region 10 tournament winner advances to the NJCAA National Championship, held November 17-19 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.