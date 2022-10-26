Bears clinch NW1A title, Hurley’s 200th win

October 26, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s 10 seniors are recognized following Monday’s 8-1 win over Elkin. Pictured, from left – back row: coach Wes Hurley, coach Holden Hurley, Elkin Lopez, Noah Lambert, Carson Hill, Edwin Agabo, Juan Carlos Equihua, Carlos Diaz, coach Will Hurley. Front row: Agripino Perez, Pablo Salmeron, Edwin Ramirez, Christopher Flores.

A win over Elkin on Oct. 24 will go down in the ever-expanding history book of Mount Airy soccer.

On the night Mount Airy celebrated 10 seniors, many that have been with the program all four years, the Granite Bears (19-0, 11-0 NW1A) clinched the Northwest 1A Conference Championship by defeating the Buckin’ Elks 8-1 in Wallace Shelton Stadium. This marks the sixth consecutive season that Mount Airy has won the NW1A Championship, and the third in which the Bears have won the title outright.

Mount Airy recognized the following senior athletes during halftime: Edwin Ramirez, Christopher Flores, Pablo Salmeron, Elkin Lopez, Agripino Perez, Carlos Diaz, Noah Lambert, Carson Hill, Juan Carlos Equihua and Edwin Agabo.

The win also served as coach Will Hurley’s 200th victory as the boys soccer coach at Mount Airy.

“It’s all about these kids,” Hurley said. “This is the memories of a lifetime for them. They’ve achieved something that is pretty tough to do. To go undefeated that many times in a row is exciting. They’ve meant a lot to me, and I’m not sure how to even describe it other than it’s been awesome. They’ve worked so hard.”

On winning his 200th game with the boys program, Hurley said that – in addition to working with some great young men that have come through the program – the highlight has been coaching alongside his two sons.

“Holden’s been with me through 200 wins and thick and thin, and Wes has been with me the last three years through this,” Hurley said. “To have them along has been what’s made it really special for me. I’m just really proud of all the kids and all the coaching staff.”

The focus on himself didn’t last long as Hurley quickly transitioned into talking about his players.

“I tell the kids this all the time: ‘For me it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about how you play the game. If you work on stuff in practice and if you execute it in the game it’ll turn into what we want,’ and they did that today. Probably the first time all season that we really executed what we worked on in practice.”

When the Bears first played the Elks (12-8, 7-4) on Sept. 27, Elkin became the only team in 2022 to come within one goal of winning in the 4-3 game. In fact, only two other teams – Ashe County and South Stokes – came within two goals of the Mount Airy, while Elkin was the only team this season to score more than twice.

The Granite Bears quickly put the game out of reach by scoring three times in the first six minutes: Perez scored on an assist from Salmeron in the fourth minute, Salmeron scored on an Agabo assist in the fifth minute, and Lopez scored less than 30 seconds after Salmeron’s goal.

Mount Airy scored five goals on 11 shots in the first half, with Gavin Guerrero and Perez adding the other two scores. Elkin’s Alejandro Lopez-Canobbio managed to score in the 24th minute, but this was the Elks’ only shot of the first half.

Lambert scored 43 seconds into the second half on a Hill throw in, and Agabo added two goals later in the half for Mount Airy.

The Granite Bears will close the regular season with their toughest test of the year to this point. Mount Airy, who last lost a regular season matchup in 2019, will host Forbush on Oct. 27.

Mount Airy is ranked No. 2 in the NCHSAA RPI rankings in the 1A West, while Forbush (18-0-1) is ranked No. 3 in the 2A West. Forbush secured the Foothills 2A Conference Championship this season and has only allowed one goal in its past 11 matches.

“Both of us like to treat it like a friendly, but it could really do a lot for both programs ahead of the postseason,” Hurley said. “For us to have continued success I think we have to keep working hard because that’s what we’ve been doing all season long. Taking things one game at a time and not looking ahead.“

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports