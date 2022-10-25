Cards extend undefeated streak

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry improved to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in Foothills 2A Conference play with a 63-24 win over North Surry.

Everything clicked for the Cardinals early as they reached the end zone of each of their first five possessions while holding the Greyhounds scoreless for most of the first half. The visiting Hounds got on a roll late in the second quarter by returning a kickoff for a touchdown, then stopped East twice before halftime.

North Surry scored on its first two drives of the second half, but wasn’t able to slow the East offense down as the Cards forced a running clock at the end of the third quarter.

“Obviously we’ll never be satisfied with a loss, but I thought we came out of halftime and challenged our kids to fight through adversity. We as a team also wanted to finish strong for Ty,” said North Surry coach Jackson Smith. Greyhound junior Ty Gwyn went down with an injury during the second quarter and was carted off as a precaution.

“We had a lot of young guys having to step up because of injuries and we just asked our seniors to take the second and put us on an upward trend heading into the rest of our conference play, and they did that. They left it all out there against a really good team with fantastic players and a really fantastic coaching staff.”

It was a huge night for both passing offenses. East Surry’s Folger Boaz finished with a career-high 30 completions on 39 attempts (76.9%) for 300 yards. Boaz also tied a career high in passing touchdowns with seven.

With Boaz’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, which went to Luke Brown for 42 yards, he became East Surry’s all-time leader in career yards passing. The previous record was set by Folger’s older brother Jefferson (Class of 2020) at 6,738 yards.

“What an honor it’s been to coach both of them, and how special it is for them as competitive brothers to be No. 1 and No. 2,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “Folger just broke the school’s all-time record set by his own brother, who just happened to be the NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year, a state champion QB, and the holder of several NCHSAA records. That’s a pretty cool accomplishment.”

Folger Boaz is already Surry County’s leader in career completions with 463. He trails Jefferson in career passing touchdowns by 18, and trails North Surry’s Chase Swartz (Class of 2020) in career yards passing by 118.

Seven Cardinal players recorded receptions and five caught a touchdown pass. Kyle Zinn was the team’s leader in yards receiving with five catches for 72 yards. Luke Brown was next with three catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Stephen Brantley with five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, Colby Johnson with eight catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, Brett Clayton with three catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns, Matthew Keener with four catches for 10 yards, and Gabriel Harpe with two catches for 3 yards.

Greyhound quarterback Colton Allen set a new career high for the second-consecutive week. Against East, the sophomore completed 13-of-30 passes (43.3%) for 264 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Jahreece Lynch was North Surry’s leading receiver in what Smith called “hands down one of the most dominant high school performances I’ve ever seen.”

Lynch caught 10 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Five of his receptions were for at least 20 yards, and three were for 39 or more yards. Lynch also scored North Surry’s first touchdown of the game by returning a kickoff 76 yards through a minefield of Cardinal defenders.

Makiyon Woodbury added one catch for 27 yards, Fisher Leftwich had one catch for 11 yards and Talan Vernon had one catch for seven yards.

According to North Surry football guru Tyler Beamer, Friday’s performance marks Lynch’s third career game of at least 200 yards receiving. He set his career high with 232 yards against Surry Central in March 2021, then recorded 220 yards receiving against North Forsyth in October 2021.

“We knew that Jahreece is a heck-of-a ballplayer, and we knew that stopping him was not going to be easy,” Lowman said. “He proved tonight why he’s got the attention that he has. He played an amazing game.

“I think we walk away from this defensively realizing we’ve got to tighten up in the secondary and lock in to get better there.”

The Cardinal defense started the game with a takeaway. After East scored first on a 9-play 4:55 drive, Will Jones picked off Allen’s first pass and returned it to the Greyhound 5-yard line. Boaz found Johnson the very next play, and Joshua Parker hit his first of six PATs to make it 14-0.

East Surry added another takeaway early in the fourth quarter when Clayton forced a fumble that was recovered by Hatcher Hamm for a touchdown.

The Cardinals contained North Surry’s running game and held the Hounds to 42 yards rushing on 31 attempts. Clayton led East with 4.0 sacks, and Hamm added one. Hamm and Zinn each added 2.0 tackles for a loss.

Jake Simmons rushed 21 times for 57 yards for North Surry, and Allen recorded 10 carries for -15 yards and a 1-yard touchdown.

Though the Cardinals elected to pass on more than 75% of their offensive plays, East also found success on the ground. Clayton had East’s only rushing touchdown by going for 73 yards to make it 21-0 in the first quarter. He was also the Cards’ leading rusher with 89 yards on two carries.

Boaz added three carries for 76 yards, and Zinn had six carries for 60 yards. The Cardinals’ 225 yards rushing brought the team’s total yardage to 525 for the game.

North Surry got on the board late in the first half. After East scored to go up 35-0, Lynch returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. East Surry went into the red zone on its next drive and looked to score when Boaz connected with Brown. North’s Zeke Moore chased Brown down, forced a fumble and recovered it himself.

The Hounds had to punt deep in their own territory, but came up with another stop to get the ball back before halftime. However, a Brantley punt put North Surry on its own 4-yard line, so the Greyhounds elected to just run out the clock.

North Surry opened the second half with an 11-play 3:14 drive that ended with Allen finding Lynch for a 6-yard touchdown. The Hounds converted on fourth down twice during the drive.

Vernon nearly had the Greyhounds’ second kickoff returned for a touchdown after the Cards scored again, but East’s Daniel Villasenor saved a touchdown by dragging Vernon down on the Cardinal 17. North Surry used the excellent field position to set up an Allen rushing touchdown.

The Greyhound offense got into a better rhythm after halftime and the Hounds scored on three of their first four second-half possessions.

“I think it was a slow start,” Smith said. “We just had to find ways to get Jahreece Lynch the ball, and we did that and he did a lot of it on his own. I can’t describe the performance he put on. I know the scoreboard says otherwise, but he put on a historic performance for North Surry football and we’re hoping to really build on that.

“We’re going to meet on Sunday and come up with ways we can cultivate the defense and the offense to put our kids in a better position to win.”

The Cardinal offense continued to dominate in the third quarter. All three of East Surry’s third-quarter possessions ended with touchdowns, with Boaz connecting with Brantley, Brown and Clayton in the end zone.

East Surry’s 525 yards of offense all came in the first three quarters.

“We try to find things each week to get better at, so we had our things we wanted to get better at tonight and I feel like we did for the most part,” Lowman said.

North Surry started the fourth quarter with the ball, then Hamm scored a 13-yard fumble recovery less than two minutes in. North was able to add another touchdown in the fourth, with Allen finding Lynch for a 39-yard TD pass, then Surry’s Vernon recovered an onside kick for the Hounds.

Though the Greyhounds didn’t score again after Vernon’s recovery, Smith applauded his team’s resilience Friday night.

“We fought for four quarters, and we’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to continue to hold our kids to that standard and try to put some more tallies in the win column,” Smith said.

“They (East Surry) have every right to be at the top of that 2A poll. They have a fantastic coaching staff and personnel, and they have a lot of great things coming their way for the rest of the season. For us to come out in the second half and compete against them – that’s something we can build on.”

Conference play continues next week for both teams. East Surry (6-0, 2-0 FH2A) hosts Wilkes Central (4-2, 2-0 FH2A) in a battle of two unbeaten FH2A teams. North Surry (1-4, 0-2 FH2A) looks to break into the win column in conference play when they host Forbush (1-4, 1-0 FH2A).

Scoring

North Surry – 0, 6, 12, 6 = 24

East Surry – 21, 14, 21, 7 = 63

1Q

7:05 ESHS 7-0 – Kyle Zinn 10-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

6:44 ESHS 14-0 – Colby Johnson 5-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

1:28 ESHS 21-0 – Brett Clayton 73-yard rush TD, Joshua Parker PAT

2Q

7:07 ESHS 27-0 – Brett Clayton 10-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, PAT no good

4:36 ESHS 35-0 – Luke Brown 42-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker 2-point conversion rush

4:18 NSHS 35-6 – Jahreece Lynch 76-yard kickoff return for a TD, PAT no good

3Q

8:46 NSHS 35-12 – Jahreece Lynch 6-yard TD reception on Colton Allen pass, 2-point conversion no good

6:04 ESHS 42-12 – Stephen Brantley 22-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

4:56 NSHS 42-18 – Colton Allen 1-yard rush TD, 2-point conversion no good

4:29 ESHS 49-18 – Luke Brown 13-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

0:00 ESHS 56-18 – Brett Clayton 19-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

4Q

10:34 ESHS 63-18 – Hatcher Hamm 13-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown after Brett Clayton forced fumble, Joshua Parker PAT

6:04 NSHS 63-24 – Jahreece Lynch 39-yard TD reception on Colton Allen pass, 2-point conversion no good