Cards extend undefeated streak

October 25, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry senior Matthew Keener, seen here running in a touchdown against Forbush, tied a school record with four touchdown receptions against West Wilkes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry coach Trent Lowman high fives Colby Johnson after the senior scored a touchdown against Forbush.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry coach Trent Lowman high fives Colby Johnson after the senior scored a touchdown against Forbush.

Cory Smith | The News

MILLERS CREEK — East Surry claimed at least a share of the Foothills 2A Conference Championship by defeating West Wilkes 54-7 on Oct. 21.

The Cardinals, now 9-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, piled on 35 first-quarter points to put the game away early. East Surry scored in all three phases to put up their sixth game of the season scoring at least 50 points.

A week 11 victory over Surry Central (2-7, 1-4 FH2A) will give the Cardinals the FH2A title outright. This would be East Surry’s fourth consecutive outright conference title, as the Cards won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship in 2019 and 2020-21, and the FH2A Championship in 2021.

Wilkes Central (6-3, 4-1 FH2A) is the only other team still in contention for the FH2A Title. The Eagles need a win in their week 11 game against Forbush (3-6, 3-2 FH2A) AND an East Surry loss to share the title.

East Surry’s road win over West Wilkes marked the school’s 23rd consecutive regular season win. It was also the Cardinals’ third consecutive game scoring at least 40 points in the first half.

The Cards got on the board less than a minute into the game with a Matthew Keener touchdown reception thrown by Folger Boaz. Keener went on to lead East with six receptions for 115 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the third Cardinal to ever grab four receiving touchdowns in one game (Landon Stevens 2019, Stephen Gosnell 2019).

East’s Brett Clayton then forced a fumble that was recovered by Lindann Fleming, which set up Kyle Zinn for a touchdown run. Boaz found Keener again to make it 20-0, then a Boaz touchdown run and another Keener touchdown made it 34-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Keener caught his fourth touchdown pass right before halftime. Clayton and Colby Johnson went on to score rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Boaz finished 15-of-20 passing (75%) for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Behind Keener’s 115 yards, Johnson added 55 on three catches, Stephen Brantley had three receptions for 49 yards, Luke Brown had two receptions for 12 yards and Zinn had one 5-yard reception.

Seven different Cardinals rushed in the game to accumulate 91 yards: Clayton, Zinn, Johnson, Boaz, Hayden Sammons, Matthew Edwards and Luke Bruner.

Defensively, East Surry had 16 tackles for a loss. Clayton led the way with five, followed by Anderson Badgett with four, Isaac Vaden with two, and Edwards, Zinn, Hatcher Hamm, Daniel Villasenor and Joshua Parker with one each. Clayton and Badgett each had two sacks.

Clayton, Hamm and Vaden each finished with double-digit tackles.

Scoring

East Surry – 34, 6, 14, 0 = 54

West Wilkes – 0, 0, 7, 0 = 7

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports