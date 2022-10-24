Mount Airy wins 1A singles, doubles regional titles

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Three Granite Bear tennis players won Regional Championships over the weekend and will compete in the 1A State Tournament Oct. 28-29. Pictured, from left: doubles champions Kancie Tate and Ella Brant, and singles champion Carrie Marion.

1A West Regional Doubles Champions Ella Brant, left, and Kancie Tate are pictured with their championship-winning bracket.

1A West Regional Singles Champion Carrie Marion is pictured with her championship-winning bracket.

ELKIN — One week after dominating the Northwest 1A Conference Championship at Elkin Municipal Park, the Mount Airy tennis team posted a repeat performance for regionals at the same location.

The results for both brackets were the same, with Mount Airy players capturing both the singles and doubles crowns. In the case of the doubles bracket, the 1A West Regional Championship match was identical to the NW1A Doubles Championship match.

Mount Airy sophomore Carrie Marion won the 1A West Regional Singles Championship to qualify for her second state tournament. Senior Kancie Tate and junior Ella Brant won the doubles championship, sending Tate to the state tournament for the second time and Brant for the third time.

All three girls qualified for the 1A State Tournament in 2021. Marion/Brant won the 1A Doubles State Championship, while Tate reached the semifinals of the singles tournament.

Singles

Marion entered the regional tournament as the No. 1 overall seed with a record of 16-2.

The sophomore made it through the first two rounds of the tournament without dropping a game. Carrie defeated Corvian Community’s previously undefeated Lauren Tomes 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then beat Draughn’s Madison Powell (9-3) by the same score in the quarterfinals.

Highland Tech’s Madison Darnell (14-4) was the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Like Marion, she won both of her first two matches without dropping a game. Darnell managed to win four games off Marion, but lost 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Marion met Bishop McGuinness sophomore Adelaide Jernigan (19-1), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, in the championship round. Carrie handed the Villain her first singles loss of the season 6-3, 6-1 to win the singles championship.

Darnell defeated North Stokes’ Chandler Sizemore (12-7) in the consolation finals. Marion, Jernigan, Darnell and Sizemore will all compete in the 1A State Singles Championship at Cary Tennis Park on Oct. 28-29.

Mount Airy freshman Audrey Brown also competed in the regional singles tournament. Brown (18-2) dropped her opening match to Highland Tech’s Katelin Vaher (12-4) by a score of 6-0, 7-6 (2).

Doubles

Brant/Tate were the doubles tournament’s No. 1 seed with a 7-0 record.

The Granite Bears earned a first-round bye, then defeated Covian Community’s Savannah Barnett/Kalias Martin (7-4) by a score of 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Brant/Tate ran into Bishop McGuinness’ top doubles team of Isabella Ross/Nina Holton (13-6) in the semifinals. Ross/Holton were the tournament’s No. 3 seed and were coming off a three-set victory over one of Mount Airy’s familiar opponents: East Wilkes’ Emily Spicer and Hallie Younger (7-4).

Brant/Tate defeated Ross/Holton 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the championship round.

The Bears found themselves in a rematch of the NW1A Doubles Championship against East Wilkes’ Ava Darnell/Savannah Sparks. Darnell/Sparks, who entered the tournament 10-4 as a unit, suffered their only losses of the year to players from Mount Airy – C. Marion/Brant twice and Brant/Tate once – or Bishop’s Ross/Holton.

The Bear-Cardinal championship match once again went three sets, and the result was the same. Brant/Tate captured the 1A West Doubles Championship with scores of 6-1, 5-7 and 6-2.

Ross/Holton defeated Cherryville’s Kelly Diaz/Katie Diaz (16-7) 6-4, 6-1 in the consolation finals.

Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser and Audrey Marion also competed in the doubles tournament. The senior duo defeated South Davidson’s Chelsey Drye/Anna Smith (8-5) 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, but fell to Darnell/Sparks 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports