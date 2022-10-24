Martin, Ruedisueli win 2A Midwest Doubles Title

<p>Tara Martin, left, and Evelyn Ruedisueli are recognized as 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Champions at Salisbury High School.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

<p>Tara Martin, left, and Evelyn Ruedisueli high five during a doubles match at Surry Central High School.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

SALISBURY — East Surry seniors Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli won the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship over the weekend.

The Lady Cardinal duo avenged their loss in the 2021 regional tournament by defeating a team from Salisbury. Salisbury’s top duo from last season was one of only two teams to defeat Martin/Ruedisueli their junior year.

This time around, Martin/Ruedisueli upset the top-seeded pair of Salisbury’s Cora Wymbs/Millie Wymbs 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the championship match.

The two Cardinals will compete in their third state tournament as a doubles team. The pair were 1A State Runners Up in 2020-21, and reached the 2A State Semifinals in 2021-22.

Martin also reached the 1A Doubles State Semifinals as a freshman with partner Sarah Mann (Class of 2020).

Both Martin/Ruedisueli and Wymbs/Wymbs were undefeated heading into Saturday’s championship match. The Wymbs’, champions of the Central Carolina Conference, were 18-0 coming into the tournament, while Foothills Champions Martin/Ruedisueli were 15-0 as a team.

The Wymbs’ earned a first-round bye before defeating No. 9 Emma Pollard/Addison Griffin (8-1) of West Stanly 6-1, 6-1. Wymbs/Wymbs then beat the No. 4-seeded pair of Forbush’s Caroline Myers/Salem Parker (10-3) 6-0, 6-1.

Martin/Ruedisueli were the tournament’s No. 2 seed. The Cardinal duo defeated West Stokes’ No. 15-seeded team of Sadie Hartle/Gordon Grabs, who were 6-6 on the season as a team, 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. Martin/Ruedisueli then defeated the No. 10-seeded team of West Stanly’s Reagan Talley/Sue Pollard (11-1) by a score of 6-1, 6-1.

Just like the 2021 season, Martin/Ruedisueli had to take on Salisbury’s second-best doubles team in the semifinals. The pair were still an intimidating foe as none of Salisbury’s top six players dropped a single match in either singles or doubles the entire regular season.

The No. 3-seeded duo of Salisbury’s Lucy Barr/Abbey Lawson entered the tournament 17-1, with their only loss coming against their own teammates in the conference championship.

Martin/Ruedisueli advanced to the championship match with a 6-1, 6-1 win, then went on to upset the top seeds in three sets. Both teams, as well as Salisbury’s Barr/Lawson and Forbush’s Myers/Parker, will all compete in the 2A Doubles State Tournament on Oct. 28-29 at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

Surry County had two doubles teams and two singles competitors reach the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.

In doubles, Surry Central junior Karlie Robertson and sophomore McKenna Merritt teamed together to get the No. 11 seed. Robertson/Merritt (7-6) were defeated by Mount Pleasant’s Reagan Hylton/Hailie Durham (14-5) 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round.

East Surry’s Sophie Hutchens and North Surry’s Whitley Hege competed in the singles championship.

Hege (13-5) was the No. 14 seed and was defeated by the No. 3 seed, Mount Pleasant’s Ryley Gray, 6-6 (7-5), 6-1.

Hutchens (13-2) was the No. 4 seed and was defeated by the No. 13 seed, Reidsville’s Mariana Faint, by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports