Morales, Chaire win FH2A Championships

East Surry’s Addison Goins runs the final stretch of the girls 5,000-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Miguel Vega pushes through the final sprint of Tuesday’s race.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Abigail Hernandez begins the second of two laps at Fisher River Park.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Joe Cook keeps his eyes on the finish line.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Javier Villalon competes in the Foothills 2A Conference Championship meet on Oct. 18.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Lanie Fitzgerald, left, and Wendy Cantor both earned All-Conference honors for their top-10 finishes in the girls 5,000-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — The Foothills 2A Conference held its 2022 Cross Country Championship on Oct. 18 at Fisher River Park.
All seven FH2A conference teams sent runners to the event. Just like the 2021 conference championship, a runner from Surry Central took the boys individual title and a runner from North Surry won the girls title.
Surry Central’s junior Ignacio Morales was named FH2A Male Runner of the Year by winning the boys race. Morales’ championship time in the 5,000-meter run a year ago was 17:41.67 at Mount Airy’s Veterans Memorial Park. This year, Morales won the 5K by nearly a minute with a time of 16:54.30.
North Surry senior Cynthia Chaire competed in her first FH2A Championship in 2022 and was named FH2A Female Runner of the Year. The first-year cross country runner started the season with a first-place finish at Fisher River Park with a time of 23:34.51. She improved her time to 20:40.72 for Tuesday’s championship, which also set a new school record for North Surry.
Unlike 2021, when Surry Central and Wilkes Central each won a team championship, Wilkes Central won both the boys and girls’ team championships this season.
The team competition is scored based on the finish of a school’s top five times among qualifying schools. The only teams to receive points are those that have at least five runners. For example: a runner may finish No. 12 overall, but earn 11 points if someone in the top-12 is from a school that didn’t have five competitors.
North Wilkes and West Wilkes didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team in either race, while North Surry didn’t compete in the girls team competition and East Surry didn’t compete in the boys competition.
Boys
Surry Central and Wilkes Central were separated by 8 points in the team competition.
Wilkes Central had three top-10 finishes: Sean Wilson in second, Quinn Pyke in third and Kaleb Thornton in seventh. Gabe Brock and Evan Laws rounded out the Wilkes Eagles’ top-5 finishes.
With point values of 2, 3, 7, 11, and 14, Wilkes Central finished with 37 points.
Surry Central was led by Morales’ first-place finish, as well as top-10 finishes from Alexis Pedraza and Brangly Mazariegos. Isaac Eller and Sony Orozco’s had the Golden Eagle’s other top-5 finishes.
With point values of 1, 5, 8, 15 and 16, Surry Central finished with 45 points.
Forbush finished fourth with 59 points (6, 9, 12, 13, 19), and North Surry was fourth with 73 points (4, 10, 18, 20, 21).
There were 41 total runners in the boys race.
Boys results for Surry County schools are below and listed by finish, name, grade, school and then time. Top-10 finishes earned All-Conference Honors.
1 Ignacio Morales 11 Surry Central 16:54.30
4 Miguel Vega 10 North Surry 18:05.90
5 Alexis Pedraza 10 Surry Central 18:11.30
8 Brangly Mazariegos 10 Surry Central 18:36.40
10 Javier Villalon 11 North Surry 19:03.20
16 Joe Cook 10 East Surry 19:58.70
18 Isaac Eller 10 Surry Central 20:13.10
19 Sony Orozco 10 Surry Central 20:13.40
21 Jackson Dunning 9 North Surry 20:24.40
23 Stephen Mojica 10 North Surry 20:33.30
24 Michael Hiatt 9 North Surry 20:41.80
26 Ridge Reeves 9 North Surry 20:53.70
30 Ricky Rivera 12 Surry Central 22:23.80
31 Elijah Johnson 9 North Surry 22:42.10
37 Noah Hopkins 11 East Surry 25:28.20
Girls
Surry Central and Wilkes Central were separated by 17 points in the team competition.
Wilkes Central had three top-10 finishes: Ari Redies in second, Faith Reeves in fourth and Peyton Gage in sixth. Stella Hayes and Leah Parker rounded out Wilkes Central’s top-5 finishes.
With point values of 1, 3, 5, 9 and 17, Wilkes Central finished with 35 points.
Surry Central also had three top-10 finishes: Abigail Hernandez in fifth, Wendy Cantor at ninth and Lanie Fitzgerald at 10th. Ella Priddy and Aylin Rodriguez had the Golden Eagles’ other top-5 finishes.
With point values of 4, 7, 8, 11 and 22, Surry Central finished with 52 points.
East Surry finished third with 62 points (2, 13, 14, 15, 18), and Forbush was fourth with 65 points (6, 10, 12, 16, 21).
There were 31 total runners in the girls race.
Boys results for Surry County schools are below and listed by finish, name, grade, school and then time. Top-10 finishes earned All-Conference Honors.
1 Cynthia Chaire 12 North Surry 20:40.72
3 Addison Goins 10 East Surry 21:37.69
5 Abigail Hernandez 12 Surry Central 22:12.43
9 Wendy Cantor 12 Surry Central 23:09.19
10 Lanie Fitzgerald 11 Surry Central 23:12.14
13 Ella Priddy 11 Surry Central 23:37.66
14 EmmaGrey Dorsett 9 North Surry 23:56.48
16 Chloe Stone 9 East Surry 24:08.90
17 Tamarah Inman 9 East Surry 24:18.85
18 Brianna Wilmoth 9 East Surry 25:13.32
19 Mia Reynolds 9 North Surry 25:32.97
24 Kamryn Talton 10 East Surry 26:26.78
31 Aylin Rodriguez 11 Surry Central 29:27.37
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports