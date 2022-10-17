Cruz hat trick leads East Surry to first win

Emiliano Calderon (15) takes a late free kick for the Greyhounds.
East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney (19) heads the ball out of the Cards’ defensive third.
North Surry’s Jesus Rangel (2) pushes past East Surry’s Mario Flores (8) into Cardinal territory.
Cardinal Owen Felts (3) passes back to a teammate.
Salvador Rodriguez leads a counterattack for North Surry during a match against East Surry.
The East Surry soccer team picked up their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory against North Surry on Oct. 11.
The Cardinals never trailed in the rematch against the Greyhounds. A hat trick from junior Jonathan de la Cruz, including two second-half goals, helped East get in the win column for the first time in conference play and overall.
“Oh, it was a great feeling,” said East Surry coach Samuel Lowe. “The boys were excited and I was so happy for them. They came so close over and over, so to get that monkey off our back was great.”
East Surry (1-9-2) felt like it was on the verge of a breakthrough in late September. The team finally built up its chemistry and was competing in games, but just couldn’t put opponents away.
After falling to the 2A West’s third-ranked team Forbush, the Cardinals tied West Wilkes on the road, dropped a 1-0 match at Surry Central and lost a home match 1-0 to North Wilkes. The decisive goals against Surry Central and North Wilkes came in the form of a penalty kick and a free kick, respectively.
“It was frustrating for me because I could see the guys going all out but coming up just short of the mark,” Lowe said. “I told them that we were so close and right there at the end of those games, but we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
East came to Toast for the rematch against North Surry (5-11-0) having dropping the first meeting 5-2. This time, Cruz struck first for the Cards and had the only goal of the first half for either side. The Greyhounds scored early in the second half to even the score at one apiece.
Cruz pushed an attack up the middle of the field in the 59th minute before dishing to Sid Sutphin inside the Hounds’ 18-yard box. Sutphin fired a shot that was blocked by Greyhound keeper Josh Garcia, then Sutphin collapsed on the rebound and took another shot that was saved by Garcia.
Sutphin’s second blocked shot was deflected in Cruz’s direction, so the striker finished to put the Cardinals up 2-1.
East put the game out of reach seven minutes later with another goal. A free kick from Giovanni Flores-Haws sailed from midfield into the 18 for Cruz to finish off.
The North Surry match saw East return one of its players that had missed most of the year: Juan Caro. Caro is one of the young team’s three seniors, and his presence on the field really helped according to Lowe.
“He’s not the fastest guy out there but Juan is great with the ball,” Lowe said. “Our passing has really improved throughout the year, and he looked like a point guard out there finding everyone open.”
The night after defeating North, East Surry went to Wilkes Central to battle a team that held the Cards scoreless the last time around. The Cardinals’ scoring troubles seemed to be a thing of the past as the two teams combined for 12 goals – six each – at the end of regulation.
Wilkes Central came away with the win after scoring twice in extra time.
“That was a really good match to watch,” Lowe said. “We were right there with them through regulation, but once we got into extra time our legs just seemed like jelly. I’m proud of the way our guys fought though.”
East will close out the season with three more conference rematches. The Cardinals travel to the Foothills 2A Conference’s top-ranked team, Forbush (14-0-1) on Oct. 19, then return home to face West Wilkes on Oct. 24 and Surry Central on Oct. 26.
“My message to the guys is that we have to finish strong,” Lowe said. “Where we’ve had some mental mistakes I’d like to get our mental game right and not have those lapses. Would love to win our last few games, and some are very winnable.
“If we can finish strong I think that would be a huge building block for next year where we’ve got most of these guys returning. Let’s just finish strong.”
