Cardinals move to 8-0 with dominant Senior Night win

Cardinal senior Dougie Lambert picks up extra yards after making a reception.
Cory Smith | The News
Stephen Brantley (24) nails a 45-yard field goal for East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Will Jones (30) blocks a Forbush punt and recovers it for East Surry on the Falcon 3-yard line.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry defenders Brett Clayton (8), Daniel Villasenor (54) and Will Jones (30) drag down Forbush’s Regan Ramey (4).
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Luke Brown makes one of his four receptions against Forbush.
Cory Smith | The News
Matthew Keener runs for an East Surry first down late in the first quarter.
Cory Smith | The News
Hayden Sammons (15) brushes off tacklers as he attempts to pick up a first down for East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s seniors put on a show Friday night in their final home game of the regular season.
East Surry locked Forbush down for just 56 yards of offense through the first half, while the Cardinal offense scored six first-half touchdowns with an average of 45 seconds per drive. East added another touchdown to start the second half and a field goal in the fourth to go up 52-0.
The Falcons, who won three straight games coming into the Oct. 14 Foothills 2A Conference clash, added a touchdown on their final drive of the game to make it 52-7.
The Cardinals improve to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the FH2A Conference. By defeating Forbush, East Surry takes sole possession of first place in the conference with two weeks left in the regular season.
Led by 19 seniors, East has a chance to repeat as FH2A Champions and win the program’s fourth consecutive conference title.
The following Cardinal seniors were recognized prior to Friday’s game: Matthew Keener, Folger Boaz, Dylan Cox, Dougie Lambert, Brett Clayton, Colby Johnson, Kyle Zinn, Hayden Sammons, Gabriel Harpe, Luke Brown, Anderson Badgett, Stephen Brantley, Joshua Parker, Daniel Villasenor, Gavin Atkins, Kole Pruitt, Eli Becker, JT Simmons and Bryson Mcbride.
“These guys have come in and done everything we’ve asked, and in many cases more so,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “They have followed the previous classes and teams that everyone talks about as the best East Surry teams ever and all it’s done is fuel these guys to be better than those teams.
“They’ve battled through the Covid seasons, went through remote school and no workouts, back to full swing offseason work and now back into the flow of what we consider normal football. They have experienced more variations of school and football than anyone before them, and here they are: resilient, 8-0, and working every day to get better.
“I love them. They hear it from me all the time. I love each and every one of them.”
East Surry set the tone for the game right out of the gate. The Cardinal defense forced a punt on Forbush’s opening drive, and Will Jones blocked the punt and recovered it on the Falcon 3-yard line. Zinn barreled into the end zone on the next play to get East Surry on the board.
Forbush went three-and-out on its first four offensive drives, while the Cards scored four touchdowns in the first quarter. Boaz, the Cardinal quarterback, surpassed 100 yards in the air by the end of the first quarter by completing all six passing attempts. Keener and Brown each grabbed their first of two touchdown receptions in the opening quarter.
A personal foul on East as the first quarter ended gave Forbush (3-5, 3-1 FH2A) a first down for the first time. Runs from Regan Ramey, Bryson Taylor and Jesse Wooten led the Falcons on their longest drive of the game – that wasn’t aided by a running clock – which spanned 74 yards over 11 plays and took up 6:47 of game time.
The Cards gave up three first downs on penalties on the drive, which gave the Falcons 35 yards, but made a fourth-down stand on their own 3-yard line to save a touchdown.
East followed with its longest drive before a running clock went into effect. The Cardinals covered 97 yards on seven plays over 1:41 of game time. Only two of East Surry’s six first-half scoring drives spanned more than 37 seconds.
Boaz found Brown for a 40-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, then the senior QB connected with Keener for a 10-yard TD on the opening drive of the second half to increase the lead to 49-0. Forbush punted on its only drive of the third quarter, which allowed East to drive down the field and set Brantley up for a 45-yard field goal as the fourth quarter began.
After East Surry increased the lead to 52-0, Forbush used the better part of the fourth quarter to add 53 yards of offense. East Surry didn’t allow a play of 10 yards or longer all game until Taylor completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Mckinley Reavis.
East Surry finished with 368 total yards to Forbush’s 115.
The Cardinals have now won 22 consecutive regular season games dating back to the 2020 season.
Only four teams in the FH2A Conference are still competing for shares of the conference title: East Surry (4-0), Wilkes Central (4-1), Forbush (3-1) and North Wilkes (2-2). East Surry has defeated all three of the other teams fighting for the FH2A title and can guarantee at least a share of the conference championship with a victory over West Wilkes (1-4) OR Surry Central (1-3) in the final two weeks of the season.
Scoring
Forbush – 0, 0, 0, 7 = 7
East Surry – 28, 14, 7, 3 = 52
1Q
8:37 ESHS 7-0 – Kyle Zinn 3-yard rush TD, Joshua Parker PAT
5:59 ESHS 14-0 – Matthew Keener 7-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
2:34 ESHS 21-0 – Luke Brown 28-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT
0:25 ESHS 28-0 – Colby Johnson 2-yard rush TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
2Q
3:57 ESHS 35-0 – Colby Johnson 11-yard rush TD, Joshua Parker PAT
1:12 ESHS 42-0 – Luke Brown 40-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT
3Q
9:30 ESHS 49-0 – Matthew Keener 10-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT
4Q
11:09 ESHS 52-0 – Stephen Brantley 45-yard field goal
3:27 FHS 52-7 – Mckinley Reavis 34-yard TD reception on Bryson Taylor pass, David Guadarrama PAT
Offensive Stats
East Surry
TEAM
225 yards passing and four touchdowns on 13 completions
143 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 12 carries
368 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Folger Boaz 12-of-14 for 210 yards, four touchdowns; Luke Bruner 1-of-1 for 15 yards
Receiving: Luke Brown four receptions for 107 yards, two touchdowns; Matthew Keener four receptions for 47 yards, two touchdowns; Colby Johnson two receptions for 36 yards; Kyle Zinn one reception for 16 yards; Dougie Lambert one reception for 15 yards; Stephen Brantley one reception for 4 yards
Rushing: Lindann Fleming two carries for 56 yards; Kyle Zinn four carries for 42 yards, one touchdown; Colby Johnson four carries for 33 yards, two touchdowns; Luke Bruner one carry for 8 yards; Hayden Sammons three carries for 4 yards
Kicking: Stephen Brantley 3-of-3 PATs, 1-of-1 field goals (45 yards); Joshua Parker 4-of-4 PATs
Forbush
TEAM
53 yards passing on five completions
62 yards rushing on 30 carries
115 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Bryson Taylor 5-of-9 for 53 yards, one touchdown
Receiving: Mckinley Reavis three receptions for 39 yards, one touchdown; Andrew Hutchens one reception for seven yards; Cristofur Martinez two receptions for 6 yards
Rushing: Regan Ramey 19 carries for 49 yards; Jesse Wooten six carries for 13 yards; Bryson Taylor three carries for 2 yards; Andrew Hutchens two carries for -2 yards
Kicking: David Guadarrama 1-of-1 PATs
