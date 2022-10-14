Bears bring home all the gold

Granite Bear sophomore Carrie Marion is awarded the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Championship plaque.
Granite Bear Athletics
Mount Airy’s Ella Brant, left, and Kancie Tate are awarded the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Championship plaques.
Granite Bear Athletics
Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion returns a volley during the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Semifinal match.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate hits a forehand in the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Semifinal match.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Granite Bear Ella Brant hits a two-handed backhand in the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Semifinal match.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Charlotte Hauser keeps a rally alive with a backhand during the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Tournament.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
ELKIN — History repeated itself at the 2022 Northwest 1A Conference Tennis Tournament.
Three Granite Bears – Carrie Marion, Kancie Tate and Ella Brant – repeated as individual conference champions. The NW1A Singles Championship came down to two Mount Airy players, and all six of the Bears’ tournament entries qualified for the 1A Regional Championship.
The defending 1A State Champions ran the NW1A gauntlet with an undefeated dual team record once again in 2022. Carrie Marion repeated as NW1A Player of the Year, and Luke Graham repeated as NW1A Coach of the Year.
The following players will represent the NW1A Conference at Regionals.
In singles: Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion, Audrey Brown, North Stokes’ Chandler Sizemore and Elkin’s Julie Cortez; in doubles: Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate/Ella Brant and Audrey Marion/Charlotte Hauser, East Wilkes’ Ava Darnell and Savannah Sparks and Hallie Younger/Emily Spicer.
Singles
After winning the NW1A, 1A West Regional and 1A State Doubles Championship in 2022 with Brant, Mount Airy sophomore Carrie Marion elected to play singles in 2022. Carrie, who was undefeated against NW1A competition during the regular season, was the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
Alleghany’s Maci Whitaker defeated East Wilkes’ Valerie Schubart 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round, then Carrie – who earned a first-round bye – defeated Schubart 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. The Granite Bear then defeated Elkin’s Cortez 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Mount Airy freshman Audrey Brown earned a first-round bye on the bottom half of the singles bracket. She faced East Wilkes’ Salem Sparks in the quarterfinals and won 6-1, 6-1. Sparks made it to the quarters with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Alleghany’s Alexandra Vestal.
Brown then found herself against North Stokes junior Chandler Sizemore in the semifinals. Sizemore played No. 1 for North Stokes all season and finished with a 12-4 record.
Sizemore won the first set 7-6 after winning a tiebreaker 9-7, then Brown won the second set by the same score. The pair went to a third-set which Brown won 6-1.
It was Mount Airy’s No. 1 vs. Mount Airy’s No. 6 in the championship match. Carrie captured the singles title over her teammate by a score of 6-1, 6-0.
Sizemore went on to defeat Cortez 6-1, 7-5 in the third-place match.
Doubles
Tate, a senior, won the NW1A Title, finished fourth at the 1A West Regional Championship and in 2022 and was a 1A State semifinalist in singles last season. She joined forces with Brant, a sophomore, for doubles this postseason. Brant was a state qualifier in doubles both her freshman and sophomore years, and won the conference, regional and state titles in doubles in 2021.
The top-seeded Granite Bear duo earned a first-round bye. North Stokes’ Ila Hassan/Emma Hooker reached the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over Elkin’s Kendall Eads/Bronwyn Sloop, then fell to Brant/Tate 6-1, 6-0.
Brant/Tate then beat East Wilkes’ Young/Spicer 6-0, 6-1 to reach the championship match.
Mount Airy seniors Audrey Marion and Charlotte Hauser earned a bye for the opening round on the bottom half of the bracket. The Bears defeated North Stokes’ Ada Hassan/Emma Gunn 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, then found themselves against East Wilkes’ team of Darnell/Savannah Sparks in the semifinals.
Darnell/Savannah won the first set 6-4, then Hauser/Audrey Marion won the second set 6-4. East Wilkes’ duo advanced to the championship match by winning the decisive third set 6-1.
Darnell/Savannah won the first set of the championship 6-3, but Mount Airy’s Brant/Tate fired back and won the next two sets 6-4, 6-2.
Younger/Spicer defeated Hauser/Audrey Marion 6-1, 6-3 in the third-place match.
