Cards finish 12-0 in FH2A Conference

October 14, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s three senior volleyball players receive gifts from their teammates as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night festivities. Pictured, from left: Samarin Kipple, Lily Watson and Katie Collins.

Cardinal Athletics

<p>East Surry’s Katie Collins is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for volleyball.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

East Surry’s Katie Collins is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for volleyball.

Cardinal Athletics

<p>East Surry’s Lily Watson is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for volleyball.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

East Surry’s Lily Watson is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for volleyball.

Cardinal Athletics

<p>East Surry’s Samarin Kipple is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for volleyball.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

East Surry’s Samarin Kipple is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for volleyball.

Cardinal Athletics

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry volleyball team capped off its regular season with a 13-match winning streak.

The Cardinals used their final week of competition before the postseason to recognize three senior players: Lily Watson, Samarin Kipple and Katie Collins.

“These three seniors are a special group because they were a part of one of my first travel ball teams when they were 13-years old, and to get a front row seat to their volleyball careers has been an absolute honor,” said East Surry coach Katelyn Markle.

“They have not had the easiest of times in their four years of high school due to a couple of Covid seasons, but they have still somehow managed to stay positive through it all. East Surry has been extremely lucky to have Samarin, Lily and Katie for four years, and they will be deeply missed next year.”

After playing at home just seven times through their first 19 matches, the Cardinals ended the regular season with three home matches in four days. Two of these matches came against Foothills 2A Conference opponents.

Victories over West Wilkes and Surry Central rounded out the Cardinals’ second consecutive undefeated conference season at 12-0.

East Surry has now won conference regular season titles in six of the past seven seasons. The Cardinals look to win their ninth consecutive conference tournament title next week; East won the Northwest 1A Tournament title 2013-2019, no tournament was held in 2020 and the Cards won the FH2A tourney title in 2021.

East Surry is the top seed in the FH2A Tournament and will have a bye in the first round. Surry Central is the No. 2 seed at 7-5, and there was a three-way tie for third between Wilkes Central, North Surry and North Wilkes at 6-6. Forbush is No. 6 at 4-8 and West Wilkes will be the No. 7 seed at 1-11.

The FH2A Tournament Semifinals and Championship matches will be hosted by Surry Central.

Markle stressed that despite only dropping one set in conference play – that coming against North Surry – East Surry is only concerned with their next match and isn’t looking past any opponent.

“Our main focus for the remainder of the season will be taking it one game at a time,” Markle said. “This season has been all about goals for us, and we just have to keep working to reach them. It’s not going to be easy, but these kids are ready to put the work in.“

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports