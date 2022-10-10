Bears lock down Vikings, head into bye week 7-1

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore (15) hands off to Tyler Mason (5) during a game against Starmount earlier this season.

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy seniors Josh Chavis (80) and Traven Thompson (10) lead the Bears onto the field against Starmount.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy seniors Josh Chavis (80) and Traven Thompson (10) lead the Bears onto the field against Starmount.

Cory Smith | The News

KING — Mount Airy improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 62-0 win over North Stokes.

The Oct. 7 game, which served as coach JK Adkins’ 100th career win as head coach, was held at West Stokes High School due to construction at North Stokes.

The Granite Bears maintained their one-game hold on first in the NW1A Conference with their second shutout in three weeks. Mount Airy’s rock solid defense held North Stokes to negative total yardage for the game while also scoring the team’s first two defensive touchdowns of the season.

Caleb Reid led the Bears with three total touchdowns. The junior recovered a fumble for a touchdown on defense, then added two rushing touchdowns behind his team-high 90 yards on seven carries.

Josh Chavis had the team’s other defensive touchdown by returning an interception 23 yards to the end zone.

Tyler Mason and Ian Gallimore each had two touchdowns for the Bears.

Gallimore, who went a perfect 3-of-3 passing for 88 yards, threw two touchdowns passes: a 25-yard pass to Mario Revels for the first score of the game, then a 44-yard pass to Walker Stroup in the second quarter.

Mason had a quiet night rushing by his standards. He carried three times for 60 yards and a touchdown and also had a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Mount Airy’s remaining touchdown was scored by Nas Lemon on a 4-yard run.

According to Mount Airy sports historian Doug McDaniel, Friday’s victory was the program’s 313th shutout win all time. It was also Mount Airy’s 51st time shutting out an opponent while also scoring more than 50 points, 36th time scoring 60 or more and – with the win – the Granite Bears have won seven games in a season for the 64th time.

Mount Airy heads into its bye week for its first week off since August. The Bears hold a one-game lead over East Wilkes (3-1) for first in the conference, and Starmount (2-1) is only 1.5 games behind. However, the Granite Bears have already defeated both those teams.

Following their bye week, the Bears will travel to Elkin (1-6, 1-2 NW1A) on Oct. 21 then return home on Oct. 28 for Senior Night against Alleghany (2-5, 1-2 NW1A).

