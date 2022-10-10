Winter athletes receive state champion rings

North Surry senior Jared Hiatt receives his 2021-22 Indoor Track Long Jump State Championship ring prior to a football game against Mount Airy. Pictured, from left: Principal Dr. Paige Badgett, Jared Hiatt, coach Daniel Draughn and coach Jackson Smith.
Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News
Mount Airy graduate Connor Medvar receives his 2021-22 Wrestling State Championship ring prior to a football game against East Wilkes. Pictured, from left: Principal Jason Dorsett, coach Cody Atkins, Connor Medvar and the Mount Airy Youth Foundation’s Scott Lowry and Ken Peavy.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Mount Airy graduate Matheson Williams receives his 1A/2A 100-yard Backstroke Swim State Championship ring prior to a football game vs. East Wilkes. Pictured, from left: Principal Jason Dorsett, coach Kevin Minix, coach Jay Williams, Matheson Williams, and the Mount Airy Youth Foundation’s Ken Peavy and Scott Lowry.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Mount Airy junior Hope Horan, right, is pictured with Granite Bear wrestling coach Cody Atkins after receiving her 2021-22 Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship ring prior to a football game vs. Starmount.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central senior Jeremiah Price and junior Jacob Price receive their 2021-22 Wrestling State Championship rings during a football game vs. Elkin. Pictured, from left: coach Josh Price, Jeremiah Price, coach Stephen Priddy, Jacob Price and Dr. John Orta.
Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News
Six local student-athletes captured individual state championships during the winter season of the 2021-22 school year.
The sextet of athletes competed for three different schools – Mount Airy, North Surry and Surry Central – competed in three different sports – wrestling, swimming and indoor track – and came from three different graduating classes: 2022, 2023 and 2024.
All six have been recognized at their respective school’s football games this season where they also received their state championship rings.
Here’s another look at the six state champions.
Connor Medvar – Mount Airy Class of 2022
Including the dual team championship, Medvar finished the year with a 34-1 record. Of his 34 wins, he won: 14 via fall, four via technical fall, nine by decision – including three major decision wins – and seven via forfeit.
He won the Northwest 1A Championship, 1A West Regional Championship and 1A State Championship at 170 pounds – marking his second state championship in as many years. He previously won the 1A State Title at 152 pounds.
Medvar only had one close match throughout the regional and state tournaments, which he won via 9-5 decision. His other matches were: a 32-second win, a 17-0 tech fall, a 60-second win, a 13-4 major decision and a 10-3 decision.
Medvar was one point away from winning the state championship match via major decision while already wrestling up a weight class.
Matheson Williams – Mount Airy Class of 2022
Williams became Mount Airy’s first state champion swimmer in 16 years when he secured the 2021-22 1A/2A 100-yard Backstroke State Title.
Matheson never finished lower than first in a 100 backstroke race this season. He won every race during the regular season before winning the 100 backstroke title, as well as the 500 freestyle title, at the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
He went on to win the backstroke championship at the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship and qualify for the state meet with the No. 2 overall time: 55.38 seconds. He continued his undefeated stretch by winning the preliminary race with a time of 55.25 seconds, then went on to win the state title with a time of 54.80 seconds.
Jared Hiatt – North Surry Class of 2023
Hiatt qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship Meet in all three jumping events: triple jump, high jump and long jump.
Jared’s top finish came in long jump. His mark of 22-06.00 feet earned him a state championship, and the second-place finisher was 15 inches behind him.
Hiatt’s distance was the third best in the state among all classifications. The 4A champion posted a mark of 23-01.00, and the 4A runner-up finished 22-10.25.
His mark of 41-03.50 feet earned fifth place in triple jump, and he posted a leap of 6-00.00 to win a bronze medal in high jump.
He followed his championship-winning performance in indoor track by winning the 2A Outdoor Track Long Jump Championship in the spring.
Jeremiah Price – Surry Central Class of 2023
Jeremiah won his third 2A Wrestling State Championship as a junior, this time in the 152-pound weight class after his previous two came in the 145 class. His state championship victory in 2022 makes him the first three-time state champ in Surry Central history and just the second in Surry County history.
Price finished the year with a 42-0 individual record. Out of 42 total matches, he won: 27 via fall, seven via technical fall, six via forfeit and just three via decision. Similar to his freshman and sophomore years, Jeremiah swept the individual honors in his respective weight class. He won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship, 2A Midwest Regional Championship and 2A State Championship in the 152 class.
Price’s dominant performance at the State Championship Tournament earned him the title of Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A Division. He won his first two matches in a combined 36 seconds, then won his semifinal and championship matches via technical fall (25-10, 26-9).
Hope Horan – Mount Airy Class of 2024
Mount Airy’s Hope Horan got her first taste of gold as a sophomore by winning the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational Championship for the 114-pound weight class.
Horan’s victory came just one season after she made history for Mount Airy High School. She was not only the first female from the school to qualify for the NCHSAA State Championship Wrestling Meet – where wrestlers are not separated by gender – but she was also the first female to ever medal at the state meet as a freshman by finishing fourth at 106.
Horan also competed in the Women’s Wrestling Invitational in 2021, finishing second. She wrestled in the 114-pound weight class in 2022 with the goal of taking down the competitor that beat her the year before.
Hope won her first two matches of the tournament via fall: one in the first period and the other in the second. She got her rematch in the semifinals and went up 7-0 before her opponent defaulted with an injury.
Horan then won the 114 Championship via major decision.
Jacob Price – Surry Central Class of 2024
Jacob won his first 2A Wrestling State Championship as a sophomore in the 145-pound weight class. He was a state qualifier as a freshman, but competed with an injury that took six more months to fully recover from.
Price finished the season with a 32-2 overall record. Of his 32 victories, he won: 24 via fall, three via decision, one via technical fall and four via forfeit.
Jacob won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the conference championship, then went on to win the 2A Midwest Regional Championship – both at 145. At the state tournament, Jacob won his first match via first-period fall, then posted back-to-back wins via major decision and technical fall. He won the 145 Championship Match via 8-2 decision.
