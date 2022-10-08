Eagles, Falcons engage in Battle of the Birds

Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker (22) halts Forbush’s Regan Ramey (4) short of the line to gain.
Cory Smith | The News
A convocation of Eagle defenders work together to stop a Falcon running back.
Chris Nava (21) attempts a 37-yard field goal for Surry Central.
Surry Central’s offensive line buys time for Mason Jewell (16) to attempt a pass.
Surry Central’s Evan Wall (3) breaks up a pass intended for Forbush’s Cristofur Martinez (5).
EAST BEND — Forbush moved to 3-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 22-14 comeback victory over Surry Central.
The Falcons rode a wave of momentum in the second half and turned a 6-7 deficit into a 19-7 lead. Forbush was held to just 73 yards of offense in the first half – 35 of which came on its final play of the second quarter – before exploding for 187 yards in the second half.
The opposite was true for Surry Central. The Golden Eagles racked up 113 yards of offense in the opening half but only recorded 50 in the second. Central had just three first downs in the entire second half compared to Forbush’s 12, with turnovers and penalties proving costly for the Eagles.
Despite the disparity in second-half first downs, Central found itself down just five points for most of the fourth quarter.
After a three-and-out and interception on their first two possessions of the second half, the Golden Eagles (2-5, 1-2 FH2A) started on their own 46 with 11:17 to play. Quarterback Mason Jewell completed a 9-yard pass to Cole Snow then Allen Huffman moved the chains with an 11-yard run on fourth down.
Huffman’s 11-yard run was the first of back-to-back-to-back double-digit gains on the ground. He went for 11 yards twice, then barreled through defenders for a 21-yard gain to put Central on the Falcon 3-yard line. Huffman led Surry Central with 16 carries for 99 yards.
Brian Williams plugged in the 3-yard touchdown for his second score of the game, and Chris Nava made his second PAT in as many attempts to cut the lead to 19-14.
What followed was Forbush’s longest possession of the game. The Falcons (3-4, 3-0 FH2A) started on their own 20 after a Nava touchback with 7:48 left in the game. Bryson Taylor and Jesse Wooten went to work on the ground as Forbush looked to keep the clock running, then workhorse Regan Ramey came in for four consecutive runs to put the home team in Golden Eagle territory.
Taylor and Ramey combined to rush 41 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns. The duo accounted for 88% of Forbush’s rushing offense and 67% of the team’s total offense against Central.
Central finally began to burn timeouts after a holding the Falcons up on a first down run with 2:20 to play. The Eagles stopped the Falcons again on second down, but a personal foul called on Central after the play threw in wrench in the Eagles’ plans.
Surry Central was able to keep Forbush from moving the chains again in the game, but the personal foul allowed the clock to tick all the way down to 1:20. Also, a 38-yard field goal from David Guadarrama increased the lead from five to eight.
Huffman had a great return on the ensuing kickoff to put Central at midfield. The Eagles never got the chance to force overtime, however, as the Falcons’ Andrew Hutchens picked off Jewell to put the game on ice.
The turnover was the third forced by Forbush as Austin Choplin grabbed two interceptions earlier in the game. Jewell was held to a season-low 4-of-16 completions (25%) for 15 yards passing after throwing for at least 150 yards in Central’s three previous games.
Surry Central only forced one turnover in the game – a third-quarter fumble picked up by Reid Danley – but nonetheless the Eagles were able to contain Forbush’s offense for most of the first half.
The Falcons punted on their first five possessions of the game, with four ending as three-and-outs. In the first half: Taylor only completed one pass, the Falcons only moved the chains twice and Forbush didn’t have a play of double-digit yards for the first 23 minutes of the game.
After Central scored the game’s opening touchdown with 1:38 left in the second quarter, a short kickoff allowed Forbush to start on its own 46. The Falcons made it to midfield thanks to a Taylor run before the quarterback looked to throw a deep ball. Central was flagged for pass interference to put the Falcons on the Eagle 35, then Taylor ran for 35 yards to the end zone.
This change in momentum carried into the second half when Forbush scored on three of its first four possessions.
Forbush is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Falcons will test themselves against the other unbeaten FH2A team on Oct. 14 by traveling to East Surry (7-0, 3-0 FH2A). The Cardinals won both meetings against Forbush in 2021, winning 40-14 during the regular season and 37-20 in the second round of the 2A State Playoffs.
Surry Central looks to bounce back in a road game against North Wilkes (4-3, 1-2 FH2A). The Golden Eagles bested the Vikings 45-20 in their 2021 meeting.
Scoring
Central – 0, 7, 0, 7 = 14
Forbush – 0, 6, 13, 3 = 22
1Q
No scoring
2Q
1:38 SCHS 0-7 – Brian Williams 1-yard rushing TD, Chris Nava PAT
0:26 FHS 6-7 – Bryson Taylor 35-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good
3Q
9:05 FHS 12-7 – Regan Ramey 5-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good
2:03 FHS 19-7 – Bryson Taylor 35-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT
4Q
7:50 SCHS 19-14 – Brian Williams 3-yard rushing TD, Chris Nava PAT
1:20 FHS 22-19 – David Guadarrama 38-yard field goal
Offensive Stats
Surry Central
TEAM
15 yards passing on four completions
138 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries
163 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Mason Jewell 4-of-16 for 15 yards, three interceptions
Receiving: Cole Snow 2 receptions for 16 yards; Ayden Wilmoth two receptions for -1 yard
Rushing: Allen Huffman 16 carries for 99 yards; Brian Williams six carries for 20 yards and two touchdowns; Mason Jewell two carries for 19 yards; Ayden Wilmoth one carry for 0 yards
Kicking: Chris Nava 2-of-2 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals
Forbush
TEAM
61 yards passing on three completions
199 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 49 carries
260 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Bryson Taylor 3-of-7 for 61 yards
Receiving: Cristofur Martinez two receptions for 55 yards; Austin Choplin one receptions for 3 yards
Rushing: Bryson Taylor 21 carries for 115 yards, two touchdowns and one fumble; Regan Ramey 20 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown; Andrew Hutchens three carries for 13 yards; Jesse Wooten five carries for 11 yards
Kicking: David Guadarrama 1-of-1 PATs, 1-of-1 field goals
