East Surry falls to North Wilkes 1-0

Erik Perez (23) starts a Cardinal run up the home sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Lupe Chavez (9) dishes a pass to the sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal Levi Watson heads the ball back into North Wilkes’ box after a clearance.
Cory Smith | The News
Jonathan de la Cruz takes a free kick for East Surry just outside North Wilkes’ 18-yard box.
Cory Smith | The News
Kade Talton looks to push the Cardinals in the midfield.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A 29th-minute goal off a free kick proved to be the difference maker in Wednesday’s Foothills 2A Conference match between East Surry and North Wilkes.
The Cardinals out-shot the visiting Vikings in both halves but couldn’t find the back of the net. East’s defense had a strong performance as well, but one momentary lapse allowed the match-winning goal to be scored.
The Cards (0-8-2, 0-6-1 FH2A), who feel they’re getting closer and closer to their first win of the season, have now suffered back-to-back one-goal losses.
“I’m feeling very discouraged at the moment,” said East Surry coach Samuel Lowe. “Our guys played really hard and we had shot after shot, we just couldn’t buy a goal. We hit the post a couple times and thought we had them on a handball in the box, but at the end of it we still lost 1-0. We had a little mistake there on the free kick and that was the difference.”
Lowe stressed that his disappointment didn’t stem from his players’ efforts, as they did everything he asked them to. However, he said he hates that they came so close to a victory and just couldn’t come away with it.
“I truly believe that if we could just get over this hump and win that first game that more victories will come,” Lowe said. “I’m proud of them and the way they played. This group has fought hard this whole year.”
East Surry’s progress from the first half of the season is evident when comparing scores. When the Cards first played the Vikings in Hays on Sept. 13, North Wilkes scored five times in the FH2A opener. This time around East Surry out-shot North Wilkes in both halves and only allowed one goal.
“Oh it was a lot different to the first time we played them,” Lowe said. “Not only did we out-shoot them, but we had more possession and more legitimate chances to score this time. They just put one away and we didn’t.”
A lot changed between meetings, including swapping players to different positions and letting more players see the field in various spots. Chemistry was the team’s issue early in the season because they had so few games, Lowe said, but now that they’ve had multiple weeks with two or more matches the Cards are starting to get used to each other.
East Surry’s defense is one position group Lowe applauded for their efforts in Thursday’s match.
“Alex Galvan has really stepped up in that center back position,” Lowe said. “Of course he’s one of our seniors and one of the fastest guys on our team. He and Logan [Fagg] work really well together, and when Logan pushes up Levi [Watson] and Kevin [Blakeney] stay back and they’ve got to where they play really well together.”
North Wilkes (8-7-1, 4-3 FH2A) tested East’s defense right off the bat by staying on the Cardinals’ defensive half for most of the first 15 minutes. Despite occupying East Surry territory and taking three corner kicks in the opening minutes of the game, North Wilkes was only able to attempt one shot during this time – which was saved by East Surry keeper Michael Youngblood.
A free kick put on target from Lupe Chavez in the 15th minute helped shift momentum in the Cards’ favor. Chavez, Erik Perez and Mario Flores helped East navigate the midfield while setting striker Jonathan de la Cruz up for runs.
Cruz took a through ball from Chavez in the 19th minute and shot to the far post. The Cardinals thought the ball hit the post and went over the goal line, but the official signaled that it did not.
Six minutes later, Flores took back-to-back corner kicks and Chavez had headers hit the cross bar. Kade Talton redirected a corner not long after North Wilkes’ goal, and once again the Cardinals thought a goal had been scored but the official said no goal.
North Wilkes’ scored on its second shot of the game. A foul was called on East 35 yards out from the goal, and the Vikings floated a kick over the defense to be headed into the net.
With the exception of the goal, all of North Wilkes’ five other shots were saved by Youngblood. The Vikings’ best chance to add to its lead came in the 58th minute when a through ball left the opposing striker one-on-one with Youngblood. The keeper charged and blocked the shot, but the Viking quickly jumped on the rebound and saw an open net in front of him. Before the player could shoot, Fagg swept in at the last possible second and cleared the ball out for a corner.
Cruz and Flores sent shots at the Viking keeper in the second half but couldn’t score.
Fagg pressed up with less than five minutes on the clock. Sid Sutphin found Chavez for a pass near midfield, and Chavez floated a ball into the box for Fagg and the Viking keeper to fight for. This happened three times in the final five minutes, but all three instances ended with North Wilkes in possession.
Fagg had one last shot in the final minute of play, but it too was saved. Cruz was in position for the rebound had the keeper bobbled the catch.
Lowe said the Cardinals would go back to the drawing board the next day and keep refining their skills. He did mention that the team is expected to get senior Juan Caro back in less than a week, and said “it’ll be big having him come back for sure.”
East Surry returns to action Oct. 10 at North Surry. This is the beginning of a three-game road trip for East, with the Cards not playing in David H. Diamont Stadium again until Oct. 24.
Scoring
North Wilkes – 1, 0 = 0
East Surry – 0, 0 = 0
Goals
1H
29’ North Wilkes 0-1, Ivan Duran on Mathew Pardo assist
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports