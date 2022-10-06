Cardinals clinch Foothills 2A Title

September 19, 2022
DOBSON — Millennium Charter Academy hosted three cross country meets at Fisher River Park park during the first three weeks of September.
Coverage of the second MCA meet, held Sept. 8, was included in the Sept. 10 edition of The News. Though Millennium itself didn’t compete in the second meet, other local schools such as Mount Airy, Elkin, White Plains Christian School and Surry Homeschool did.
MCA Meet No. 1
Millennium’s first meet of the year saw more than 220 high schoolers – 123 boys and 98 girls – compete at Fisher River Park on Sept. 1. Middle school races were also held.
The high school boys 5,000-meter run featured runners from 18 schools. Teams with at least five runners were eligible for the team competition, which assigned point values based on their individual finishes. The school with the lowest point total was the victor.
Only runners that were parts of the team competition were assigned points. As a result, point values don’t always equal a runner’s finish among the entire field.
Mount Airy had the highest finish of any local in the boys competition, finishing sixth of 12 eligible teams with 167 points. Next among Surry County schools was Elkin at No. 8 with 195 points, followed by No. 10 Millennium with 240 points and Surry Home Educators at No. 11.
Forsyth Country Day’s George Lawson won the boys race with a 5K time of 17:24.92. Elkin’s Connor Ball led all local competitors with a time of 18:37.57, good enough for the No. 7 spot among 123 runners.
Results for local runners in the high school boys race are listed below. Results are listed by finish, name, grade, school and then 5K time.
7 Connor Ball 12 Elkin 18:37.57
18 Freddy Hernandez 9 Mount Airy 19:27.37
19 Caden Ratcliff 11 Mount Airy 19:36.00
20 Drake Parker 10 Forbush 19:46.88
26 Elijah Brown 11 Forbush 20:29.20
33 Luke Altemueller 9 Elkin 21:08.42
34 Declan Conner 10 Mount Airy 21:09.24
39 Nicholas Johnson 12 Millennium C 21:27.11
40 Jose Pina-Velasquez 11 Forbush 21:28.35
41 Landon Keen 10 Forbush 21:33.43
43 Ben Branch 9 Millennium C 21:43.32
48 Nathan Luther 9 Surry Home E 21:57.85
51 Ware Viers 10 Mount Airy 22:11.24
56 Mason Day 9 Elkin 22:49.13
57 Andrew Hawks 12 White Plains 23:03.87
61 Isaiah Preslar 10 Forbush 23:20.18
62 Lucas Lankford 9 North Stokes 23:27.06
68 Chance Farmer 10 Forbush 23:43.05 51
69 Trace Boyd 11 White Plains 23:46.76
73 Daniel Shinault 11 Millennium C 24:22.65
77 Nate Banks 9 Forbush 24:55.70
81 Connor Allen 12 Elkin 25:02.03
83 Mannix Pettry 11 Millennium C 25:31.57
84 Rowan Robinson 9 Elkin 25:34.52
87 Elijah Furno 11 Forbush 25:55.16
90 Nathan Hawks 10 White Plains 26:03.07
91 Alex Leiva 10 Mount Airy 26:14.02
92 James Hill 11 White Plains 26:24.66
93 Isaac Richland 9 Surry Home E 26:36.19
95 Noah Richland 9 Surry Home E 26:50.05
99 Lane Reese 10 Millennium C 27:16.18
100 Daniel Bunke 10 Surry Home E 27:16.84
101 Caleb Luther 11 Surry Home E 27:19.52
105 Lucas Sparks 9 Elkin 27:52.54
106 Corbin Bradsher 9 Forbush 27:59.83
107 David Lee Williams 10 North Stokes 28:09.10
108 Hayden Tate 9 Elkin 28:09.59
120 Jordan Kahn 10 North Stokes 32:28.77
There were 98 girls from 16 schools that competed in the high school girls race at the first MCA meet.
Calvary Baptist Day School won the team competition with 40 points. Mount Airy had the high team finish of any Surry County team by taking the No. 7 spot with 170 points. Elkin was next at No. 8 with 195 points, followed by Surry Home Educators at No. 9 with 245 points.
Calvary Baptist’s Anna Edwards won the race with a time of 18:58.93. Mount Airy’s Brooke Haynes had the highest finish from Surry County with a time of 23:04.89, good enough for the No. 8 spot.
Results for local runners in the high school girls race are listed below.
8 Brooke Haynes 9 Mount Airy 23:04.89
9 Ragan Speer 11 Elkin 23:10.73
25 Emilee Corn 10 Mount Airy 25:16.62
30 Lindsay Easter 9 Surry Home E 25:40.39
31 Karyme Bueno 12 Mount Airy 26:18.51
38 Katie Furno 9 Forbush 26:47.19
41 Abigail Owenby 9 White Plains 27:10.12
43 Raven Poindexter 12 Elkin 27:13.33
44 Nadalie Bejarano 12 White Plains 27:15.63
50 Alyssa Davis 10 Elkin 27:48.60
65 River Edge 10 Millennium C 29:45.55
73 Joy Owenby 10 White Plains 31:11.08
74 Mariah Livingston 9 Forbush 31:17.83
75 Carly Greene 11 Forbush 31:23.06
79 Lydia Jarrard 12 Surry Home E 31:38.45
81 Grace Harrison 12 Elkin 31:50.05
84 Carlie Utt 11 Mount Airy 32:09.78
87 Johannah Gray 11 White Plains 33:17.62
90 Alie Gullion 10 Surry Home E 35:03.05
91 Hannah Khuri 11 Mount Airy 35:07.92
93 Maddie Gambill 9 Surry Home E 37:06.77
95 Bella Teague 9 Elkin 37:13.76
98 Helen Hendrickson 9 Surry Home E 44:09.10
MCA Meet No. 3
Millennium’s third hosted meet of the year welcomed more than 213 high schoolers – 124 boys and 93 girls – compete at Fisher River Park on Sept. 15. Middle school races were before the high school races.
Runners from 18 school competed in the boys race. Mount Airy’s Freddy Hernandez finished on the podium this time, taking the No. 3 spot with a time of 18:42.49. The race’s winner, Central Davidson’s Austin DeGeorge, finished with a 5K time of 18:19.72.
Mount Airy and Surry Homeschool were the only Surry County teams with enough runners to qualify for the boys team competition. The Bears were No. 4 with 123 points, and the Runnin’ Patriots were No. 9 with 229 points.
Results for local runners in the high school boys race are listed below.
3 Freddy Hernandez 9 Mount Airy 18:42.49
16 Kirk Cleary 12 Starmount 20:09.97
19 Declan Conner 10 Mount Airy 20:13.55
24 Isaiah Preslar 10 Forbush 20:27.66
25 Caden Ratcliff 11 Mount Airy 20:31.58
26 Drake Parker 10 Forbush 20:38.35
29 Jose Pina-Velasquez 11 Forbush 20:53.83
30 Ware Viers 10 Mount Airy 20:56.43
33 Landon Keen 10 Forbush 21:16.05
36 Elijah Brown 11 Forbush 21:27.95
40 Steven Hendrickson 11 Surry Home E 21:50.39
41 Jaysen Smith 11 Forbush 21:52.82
42 Praden Hatley 9 East Wilkes 21:53.84
50 Lucas Lankford 9 North Stokes 22:20.58
54 Nicholas Johnson 12 Millennium C 22:38.57
55 Chance Farmer 10 Forbush 22:40.61
57 Daniel Shinault 11 Millennium C 22:44.07
61 Trace Boyd 11 White Plains 22:56.11
62 Nathan Luther 9 Surry Home E 23:03.27
64 Mannix Pettry 11 Millennium C 23:16.07
65 Sam Steinbruegge 9 Surry Home E 23:26.06
67 Nathan Hawks 10 White Plains 23:39.87
68 Brayn Gabriel-Deleon 11 Forbush 23:46.34
69 Nate Banks 9 Forbush 24:01.42
70 Isaac Richland 9 Surry Home E 24:03.29
78 Alan Lopez 12 East Wilkes 24:38.00
81 Elijah Furno 11 Forbush 24:46.63
85 Alex Leiva 10 Mount Airy 25:05.94
86 Noah Richland 9 Surry Home E 25:06.41
100 James Hill 11 White Plains 26:01.55
102 Corbin Bradsher 9 Forbush 26:10.08
104 Lane Reese 10 Millennium C 26:19.68
105 Caleb Luther 11 Surry Home E 26:24.84
108 David Lee Williams 10 North Stokes 26:47.82
118 Landen Wright 12 Starmount 31:16.50
120 Michah Purdue 10 White Plains 31:43.09
121 Daniel Bunke 10 Surry Home E 33:54.46
There were 93 girls from 15 schools that competed in the high school girls race at the third MCA meet.
South Iredell won the team competition with 48 total points. Mount Airy had the best finish of Surry County teams at No. 7 with 182 points, followed by White Plains at No. 9 with 237 points.
Central Davidson’s Jillian Parks won the girls race with a time of 20:15.09. Mount Airy’s Brooke Haynes was the only Surry County competitor in the top-25, which she accomplished by finishing No. 5 with a time of 21:59.80.
Results for local runners in the high school girls race are listed below.
5 Brooke Haynes 9 Mount Airy 21:59.80
25 Abby Hatley 10 East Wilkes 24:40.94
26 Karyme Bueno 12 Mount Airy 24:54.69
28 Lindsay Easter 9 Surry Home E 25:06.44
31 Katie Furno 9 Forbush 25:09.91
42 Mariah Livingston 9 Forbush 27:40.46
45 Nadalie Bejarano 12 White Plains 27:45.81
47 Abigail Owenby 9 White Plains 28:08.82
50 Lydia Jarrard 12 Surry Home E 28:19.60
52 Carly Greene 11 Forbush 28:24.99
53 Ali Arnder 11 Mount Airy 28:26.23
59 Hayden Dowell 9 East Wilkes 28:58.76
62 River Edge 10 Millennium C 29:17.32
66 Cameron Bowman 11 White Plains 29:31.17
67 Grace Avis 10 South Iredell 29:44.28
68 Joy Owenby 10 White Plains 29:51.11
72 Carlie Utt 11 Mount Airy 30:40.96
84 Elizabeth Holbrook 9 Forbush 32:46.94
85 Chloe Andrews 10 East Wilkes 32:57.73
87 Maddie Gambill 9 Surry Home E 33:08.97
88 Hannah Khuri 11 Mount Airy 33:13.68
89 Johannah Gray 11 White Plains 33:35.05
91 Helen Hendrickson 9 Surry Home E 41:10.72