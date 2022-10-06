Cardinals clinch Foothills 2A Title

East Surry’s two senior tennis players are honored on Senior Night. Pictured, from left: Evelyn Ruedisueli, coach Alison Hooker and Tara Martin

East Surry’s Tara Martin is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ tennis Senior Night.

East Surry’s Evelyn Ruedisueli is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ tennis Senior Night.

Surry Central’s McKenna Merritt returns a volley in the No. 1 singles match.

East Surry’s Taylor Bullington hits a forehand in the No. 5 singles match against Surry Central.

Golden Eagle No. 4 seed Emma Bryant hits near the baseline.

Surry Central’s Mitzy Vasquez serves during the No. 6 singles match against East Surry.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A sweep of Surry Central completed East Surry’s perfect season in the Foothills 2A Conference.

Led by a pair of seniors competing in their final regular season home match, the Cardinals defeated the Golden Eagles 9-0 on Oct. 5 to repeat as FH2A Champions. East finishes the regular season 13-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play.

East Surry recognized its senior duo – Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli – prior to the match. Both girls are four-year starters on the team that have competed in the top three for most of their careers. In addition to winning back-to-back team conference titles, Martin and Ruedisueli have the following accolades as a doubles team: two All-State selections, 1A State Runner-up, 2A State Semifinalists, 1A Midwest Regional Champions, 2A Midwest Regional Runners-up and two-time conference doubles champions.

Martin was also named All-State her freshman year with doubles partner Sarah Mann.

“Words can’t describe the journey I have experienced with Tara and Evelyn over the past four years,” said East Surry coach Alison Hooker. “These ladies have shown great dedication to the game, and have become great role models for the rest of the team. It has been a great honor to coach them for the past four years.

“Because of their personal sacrifice to their craft, I have grown as a coach and mentor. They are tremendous athletes, and even better people. I will thoroughly miss having them on our team, but can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Martin and Ruedisueli completed undefeated regular seasons with victories over Surry Central. Martin defeated McKenna Merritt 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, and Ruedisueli defeated Karlie Robertson 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Martin/Ruedisueli defeated Merritt/Robertson 8-0.

Sophie Hutchens won No. 3 singles for East with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Priscilla Gentry, and Cardinal Taylor Bullington bested Madelyn Wilmoth 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 singles.

The Cardinals wrapped up the overall match victory with a win in No. 4 singles. East’s Chloe Koons led 3-2 in the first set before winning three-straight games. Central’s Emma Bryant went up 2-1 in the second set, but Koons responded by taking a 4-3 lead and winning back-to-back games to secure the victory.

Central’s Mitzy Vasquez led 5-2 in No. 6 singles before Mallory Estrada stormed back to win the first set 7-5. The pair went into a set-tiebreaker for the second set, and Estrada took that victory as well by a score of 7-5.

In addition to Martin/Ruedisueli’s 8-0 doubles win, Bullington/Estrada handled business in No. 3 singles with an 8-1 victory over Vasquez/Kaesi Blythe.

No. 2 doubles was the most competitive of the three, with East’s Hutchens/Koons defeating Gentry/Bryant 8-5.

East Surry and Surry Central will both compete in the FH2A Tournament held Oct. 10 at Wilkes Central.

