Greyhounds rally to beat Blackhawks in four

Coach Shane Slate speaks with the Greyhounds during a timeout.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound Angel Adame (3) floats an attack over Blackhawk defenders.
Cory Smith | The News
Callie Robertson serves during the second set of Monday’s match against West Wilkes.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Kyra Stanley (2) hits an attack from the back row.
Cory Smith | The News
Reece Niston (1) digs a West Wilkes attack to keep a rally alive.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry completed a season sweep of West Wilkes Tuesday with a 3-1 comeback victory.
The visiting Blackhawks capitalized on Greyhound mistakes in the opening set to take a 1-0 set lead. North Surry responded by taking each of the next two sets without trailing, then the Hounds used their biggest run of the evening to come back and win the decisive fourth set.
The Oct. 5 win keeps North Surry in the hunt for the Foothills 2A Conference’s second place automatic playoff bid.
East Surry owns the top spot in the FH2A Conference with a 9-0 record. While Surry Central is still technically in the running for the conference title at 6-3, the Eagles will be eliminated from contention if East wins any of its final three matches. That would leave four teams fighting for second in the conference: Surry Central (6-3), North Surry (5-5), Forbush (4-5) and North Wilkes (4-5).
The Greyhounds needed a win against West Wilkes to stay in the race for second place. North Surry looks to make its first postseason appearance since 2018. The Hounds would’ve made the playoffs in 2020-21 if it had been a normal season as they finished 10-4, but because of the coronavirus pandemic playoff selections were cut from 64 to 32.
The start of Tuesday’s match was less than ideal for North Surry as the Hounds took went down 1-0 out of the gate. The teams were tied at 21-21 in the first set when the Greyhounds gave up three points due to a net violation and two attack errors, paving the way for West Wilkes to win the set 25-22.
North Surry, who improves to 9-9 overall with the win over West Wilkes, regrouped in the second set and took a 12-3 lead. The Greyhounds minimized their own errors and took West Wilkes out of rotation with well-placed attacks. Setter Ella Riggs went all over the floor to set up proper attacks, and multiple Greyhound hitters showed off their accuracy by hitting spots of empty court.
North led 24-13 when West Wilkes stormed back with five consecutive points, but the Hounds were able to put the set away to win 25-18.
West Wilkes’ only lead of the middle two sets came at the start of the third. The 2-1 advantage was short-lived as Reece Niston took over the serve for North and quickly made it 5-2 in the Hounds’ favor. After West Wilkes interrupted the run with a kill, North Surry’s Haylee Smith and Callie Robertson showed off their attacking prowess to increase the lead to 10-3.
North Surry had its best serving set of the night in the third, which made West Wilkes’ returns less effective to allow North the opportunity to set up an ideal play. Zarah Love was a force at middle hitter and helped the Hounds increase their lead to 11 at 20-9.
The Greyhounds finished the set off with a strong statement. An attack from Robertson was blocked straight up, which allowed Sadie Badgett to swoop in and crush a kill down the line.
Kills from Riggs and Badgett gave North another strong start in the fourth set, putting the home team up 6-1. A run from West Wilkes forced ties at 8, 9 and 13 before the Blackhawks finally took the lead at 14-13. West went up 15-13 for the visitors’ first multiple-point lead since the first set.
An attack error gave the serve back to North Surry’s Riggs at 16-15. A Robertson kill tied the game at 16, then Blackhawk attack errors forced the final lead change of the match.
Similar to the third set, the Greyhounds set the pace with their serving. Riggs came out of a timeout at 20-16 and hit an ace, then West failed to return her next two serves.
North went on a 10-0 run to lead 24-16 before giving up a point to an attack error. Robertson fired back the next point with a kill to end the match.
North Surry begins the final week of regular season play with its Senior Night match against Surry Central on Oct. 11. The Greyhounds finish the season two days later at North Wilkes.
Scoring
West Wilkes – 25, 18, 16, 17 – 1
North Surry – 22, 25, 25, 25 – 3
