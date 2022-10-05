Bears host Cards in ‘Dig Pink‘ match

October 5, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Kinlee Reece, left, and East Surry’s Samarin Kipple, right, compete in Monday’s ‘Dig Pink’ match at Mount Airy High School.

<p>East Surry players celebrate a set victory in Monday’s match at Mount Airy.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Granite Bear Kennedy Gwyn (14) hits an attack against East Surry.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Lily Watson (16) hits over the net after teammate Katie Collins (17) salvaged a rally with a diving save.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy middle hitter Mckenna Watson looks to bypass Cardinal blockers with an attack.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (1) sends an attack down the sideline.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy libero Morgan Mayfield (4) makes a pass to a Granite Bear teammate.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

There are many noticeable changes to everyday life as calendars are flipped to October every year.

The weather usually gets a little colder, leaves begin to change color and seemingly every food and beverage suddenly has a pumpkin spice variety.

A more significant October change is the flood of pink as different schools and organizations recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mount Airy High School did its part in raising awareness of the disease with Monday’s “Dig Pink” Volleyball Game. Sponsored by the MAHS Interact Club, the JV-Varsity double header against East Surry helped raise funds to benefit the battle against breast cancer.

Mount Airy wore special pink jerseys to commemorate the occasion on Oct. 3, and shirts were sold with all proceeds benefiting breast cancer awareness.

Mount Airy and East Surry, both undefeated in their respective conferences, took a break from league play to compete in the nonconference benefit match. The visiting Cardinals won the match 3-0 as the school extended its winning streak to nine matches.

The Granite Bears competed in the opening set before falling 25-17, then the Cardinals went into another gear and won the next two sets while only giving up 21 combined points – 25-8 and 25-13.

East Surry (15-3) took control of the match with a big run in the second set. Merry Parker Boaz took the service line with the Cards up 10-3 then served the next 12 points for East. The Cardinals led by as many as 19 on two occasions – 22-3 and 24-5 – but a late trio of points brought the Bears up to eight points before the set ended.

The Cardinals continued to groove into the third set by starting with a 13-2 run. Abby Epperson and Alissa Clabo had blocks for Mount Airy during the run, but as a whole East Surry’s offense couldn’t be slowed down. Boaz, Bella Hutchens and Mckenzie Davis had kills during the strong start to the set, and Lily Watson showed the Cards’ defensive capabilities with a big block.

Clabo ended East’s run with a kill, then an Epperson block of Hutchens brought the Bears back to life. Mount Airy used a 5-2 run to get back into the game before East’s Maggy Sechrist got the Cards going again with a kill. From this point, East led by at least eight points for the remainder of the set.

Following Monday’s match, Mount Airy returned home the following night to defeat North Stokes in Northwest 1A Conference action. The victory put the Granite Bears at 11-6 overall and 9-0 in conference play.

The NW1A Conference race is down to three teams: Mount Airy, in first place at 9-0; Alleghany, who sits at 7-1 with its only loss coming against Mount Airy; and Starmount, who is 4-3. A Mount Airy win in the next two weeks eliminates Starmount from title contention.

East Surry holds a three-match advantage over the rest of the Foothills 2A Conference and is already guaranteed a share of the conference championship. Surry Central is second at 6-3, but will be eliminated from title contention if East Surry wins one of its final three conference matches.

Scoring

East Surry – 25, 25, 25 – 3

Mount Airy – 17, 8, 13 – 0

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports