Hounds drop homecoming heartbreaker

Fisher Leftwich (1) makes a reception and shakes a defender to score a 48-yard touchdown.
North Surry’s Jake Simmons (9) uses blocking from his teammates to pick up a Greyhound first down.
A group of Greyhounds attempt to take down Forbush’s Jesse Wooten (32).
In a game where North Surry and Forbush combined for more than 800 yards of offense, a play on defense turned out to be the difference in a 42-41 Falcon victory on homecoming Thursday night at Atkins Stadium.
That play came courtesy of a fumble recovery from Forbush’s Dylan Spillman with 1:25 to play in the game, which preserved the one-point lead.
“That was huge,” said Forbush head coach Jeremy Funderburk of the play. “With a special athlete like they have, and they’ve got plenty of them, but a special athlete like Jahreece (Lynch), anytime that he touches the ball, it’s scary; it could go a long way and we were fortunate to make one play there at the end.”
But the Greyhounds, who dropped to 0-3 in Foothills 2A Conference action, had things going their way late in the third quarter.
Jake Simmons, who finished with 164 yards rushing and three touchdowns, put North Surry up 27-20 with a 49-yard rushing score.
Forbush (2-4, 2-0) had a chance to tie the game after an eight-yard gain from Bryson Taylor, put his team in the red zone.
Lynch sacked Taylor on the next play and the Falcons were pushed back to fourth-and-nine from the Greyhound 24. Forbush tried a little trickery as Cristofur Martinez took the pitch from Taylor, looking for McKinley Reavis in the end zone.
But Talan Vernon broke up the pass for a turnover on downs.
North Surry (1-5) used a 68-yard rush from Simmons and Colton Allen found Lynch on a 22-yard touchdown to make it a two-possession game.
Then the Falcons battled back behind the play of Regan Ramey.
The senior, who took over under center after Taylor left the game early in the third with an injury (and did not return), had a hand in all but three of Forbush’s offensive plays over the final 16 minutes of the game.
Ramey finished with a game-high 219 rushing yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 7-yard run to make it a one-possession game. On the ensuing onside kick, Austin Choplin recovered the ball to put Forbush on the North Surry 43.
The senior followed up with a 1-yard touchdown to put the Falcons ahead 34-33 after missing the conversion — leaving the door open for North Surry.
The Greyhounds would capitalize with Lynch’s third touchdown of the night — a 45-yard reception from Allen. Fisher Leftwich added the conversion run to regain the advantage with 9:32 to play.
Forbush once again responded the play of Ramey as the team chewed up seven minutes of clock.
Set up with first-and-goal from the five after an eight-yard gain from Cristofur Martinez, the junior pushed the ball to the one.
On the next play, Ramey plunged into the end zone from a yard out and then added the two-point conversion for the one-point lead.
Lynch set up North Surry in an ideal spot after a 55-yard return on David Guadarrama’s kickoff, all the way to Forbush’s 44 with just a little more than two minutes left, setting up the final defensive sequence.
The senior put North Surry on the board on the game’s second offensive play, but with his arm. Lynch took the handoff from Allen and a found wide-open Leftwich for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
The Greyhounds, who led 21-20 at halftime, will look for its first conference win when it travels to West Wilkes on Friday night.
The Falcons, who have now won two-straight homecoming games on the road, will return home for their own homecoming this coming Friday against Surry Central.
Forbush 42, North Surry 41
Forbush 7, 13, 8, 14 — 42
North Surry 14, 7, 12, 8 — 41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
NSU—Fisher Leftwich 48-yard pass from Jahreece Lynch (run fail) 11:14
FB — Regan Ramey 4-yard run (David Guadarrama kick) 6:58
NSU — Jake Simmons 24-yard run (Colton Allen run) 3:48
Second Quarter
FB — Bryson Taylor 1-yard run (Guadarrama kick) 10:20
NSU — Simmons 2-yard run (Jimmy Burnett kick) 4:30
FB — Taylor 5-yard run (kick failed) 0:29
Third Quarter
NSU — Simmons 49-yard run (kick blocked) 7:16
NSU — Lynch 22-yard pass from Allen (run fail) 4:35
FB — Ramey 7-yard run (Ramey kick) 1:55
Fourth Quarter
FB — Ramey 1-yard run (run fail) 11:32
NSU — Lynch 45-yard pass from Allen (Leftwich run) 9:32
FB — Ramey 1-yard run (Ramey run) 2:11
Individual Offensive Statistics:
Forbush
Rushing: Regan Ramey 40-219 and 4 TD; Bryson Taylor 11-85 and 2 TD; Jesse Wooten 8-30; Cristofur Martinez 3-18.
Passing: Bryson Taylor 3-3-0 for 61 yards; Cristofur Martinez 0-1-0 for 0 yards.
Receiving: Mckinley Reavis 1-31; Cristofur Martinez 1-24; Regan Ramey 1-6.
North Surry
Rushing: Jake Simmons 12-164 and 3 TD; Jahreece Lynch 7-79; Makiyon Woodbury 1-7; Colton Allen 2-(-16).
Passing: Colton Allen 6-7-0 for 122 yards and 2 TD; Jahreece Lynch 1-1-0 for 48 yards and 1 TD.
Receiving: Jahreece Lynch 2-67 and 2 TD; Makiyon Woodbury 4-55; Fisher Leftwich 1-48 and 1 TD.