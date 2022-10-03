Cards top Eagles 41-19, improve to 7-0

East Surry’s Kyle Zinn (11) runs for a big gain in a game against North Surry earlier this season.
JR Willoughby Photography
East Surry quarterback Folger Boaz became Surry County’s all-time leader in yards passing with a 348-yard performance against Wilkes Central. Boaz currently has 7,257 career yards passing.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry took a step closer to repeating as Foothills 2A Conference Champions by defeating Wilkes Central on Sept. 30.
Wilkes Central used an early trick play to go up 6-0 in the first quarter, joining Starmount and North Wilkes as the only teams to take a lead over East this season. Like both the previous instances, Wilkes Central’s advantage was short-lived as East scored two touchdowns less than 70 seconds after the Eagles’ initial score.
The Cardinals led by as many as 29 before going on to win 41-19.
East Surry’s defense locked Wilkes Central down for most of the game, with the outliers coming on Wilkes’ first and last drives of the game. The Eagles opened with an 88-yard touchdown pass, then went 84 yards on their final offensive possession in the fourth quarter.
These two drives accounted for 172 of Wilkes Central’s 219 total yards. The Eagles completed 10-of-17 passes for 154 yards and rushed 32 times for 65 yards.
East Surry, now 7-0 overall, had its third game of the season with double-digit tackles for a loss with 11.0 against Wilkes Central. Hatcher Hamm led the way with three TFLs, and Brett Clayton, Anderson Badgett, Daniel Villasenor and Kyle Zinn each had two.
Clayton and Badgett each had one sack and one QB hurry, while Lindann Fleming and Will Jones each had pass deflections. Clayton also forced a fumble that was recovered by Jones.
Wilkes Central, who falls to 4-3 overall, only led for 49 seconds in Friday’s game. Following the Eagles’ opening touchdown, the Cards scored quickly on a run from quarterback Folger Boaz. Central muffed the ensuing kickoff to put the ball back into East’s hands, and Boaz immediately found Colby Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
The Cardinal offense recorded a season-high 352 yards passing against the Eagles.. One week after Boaz became the all-time leading passer in East Surry history, he passed North Surry’s Chase Swartz (Class of 2020) to become the all-time leader in yards passing in Surry County history.
Folger Boaz now sits at 7,257 career passing yards with 348 yards against Wilkes Central. Swartz drops to second in county history with 7,059, and Jefferson Boaz (East Surry Class of 2020) is third with 6,738.
Against the Eagles, Boaz’s 348 yards and five passing touchdowns came on 29-of-41 completions (70.7%). Sophomore Luke Bruner added one completion for four yards.
Boaz would connect for four more passing touchdowns before halftime.
Johnson paced East Surry’s receivers with 135 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 10 receptions. Eight different Cardinals had receptions, and four had receiving touchdowns.
Matthew Keener followed Johnson with 81 yards and a touchdown on four catches, followed by Luke Brown with 50 yards and a touchdown on three catches, Zinn with 40 yards and a touchdown on five catches, Matthew Edwards with 17 yards on two catches, Stephen Brantley with 15 yards on three catches, Clayton with 8 yards on one catch, Hayden Sammons with four yards on one catch and Gabriel Harpe with one catch for no gain.
The Cardinals added 144 yards rushing on 22 carries to finish with 496 total yards. East Surry has finished with at least 420 yards in 6-of-7 games in 2022.
Boaz led the Cardinal rushers with 88 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Edwards added 31 yards on five carries, followed by Zinn with 14 yards on four carries, Fleming with 7 yards on one carry, Clayton with 5 yards on two carries, Sammons with 3 yards on one carry, Bruner with one carry for -1 yard and Johnson with one carry for -3 yards.
East Surry takes a BYE week on Oct. 7 before hosting Forbush on Oct. 14. Forbush sits at second in the conference at 2-0 and will face 1-1 Surry Central this week.
Behind Forbush: Wilkes Central is 2-1, Surry Central and North Wilkes are 1-1, and West Wilkes and North Surry are 0-3.
Scoring
Wilkes Central – 6, 6, 0, 7 = 19
East Surry – 21, 20, 0, 0 = 41
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports