‘Hungry’ Golden Eagles best Greyhounds 5-2

Bali Raya (19) brings the Greyhounds within one score of the Eagles with a second-half strike.
Cory Smith | The News
Jose Marquez makes a second-half save for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Hector Hernandez (4) cuts across the middle of the field while being pursued by Surry Central’s Cristofer Tello (6).
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Daniel Urquiza clears up the home sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Leonardo Cabrera (23) puts a stop to a run from Surry Central’s Cesar Guerrero (7).
Cory Smith | The News
Luizao Sanchez (26) puts a shot on goal off a Surry Central corner kick.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Four goals from Luke Creed combined with a late scoring push lifted Surry Central over visiting North Surry on Sept. 28.
The Golden Eagles never trailed in Wednesday’s match, but the Greyhounds cut it to a one-score game twice in the second half. A North Surry goal made it 3-2 with 13 minutes left to play.
After the goal, North didn’t take another shot for the rest of regulation. Surry Central kept its offense at full force and finally added a pair of goals in the final 120 seconds to win 5-2.
The rejuvenated Surry Central squad is on the rise after winning three consecutive matches for the first time this season.
The Golden Eagles sat at 3-6-2 on the season coming into this past week. Central had lost three straight and tied once while failing to score in all four matches, prompting a team meeting to discuss the team’s mental toughness.
“Our guys can play; if they couldn’t I’d understand our results, but the fact that they can play and aren’t showing it enraged me,” said Eagles coach Adan Garcia. “I asked them yesterday that for that practice and every day after to come out here hungry. They have to. Because some of these teams can punish you if we keep playing the way we have.
“North Surry is a perfect example of it because they had two quality chances and they took advantage of them because they were hungry. Luckily, our team was just as hungry if not a little bit more. Both teams just played great, and that forced our team to push it up a notch.”
Surry Central, now 6-6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Foothills 2A Conference, scored 11 goals in three matches between Sept. 26 and 29. This came after the Eagles only scored a total of 12 goals in their opening 11 matches from Aug. 17 to Sept. 22.
In addition to the increased strength in mental toughness, Central has been able to create offense more efficently thanks to a new mindset during games. This sprouted from a conversation Garcia had with former Surry Central head coach Blake Roth, who led the program to 247 wins between 2003 and 2018.
“We have a great mentor in Blake Roth,” Garcia said. “He brought it to our attention that we’ve been playing on the defensive all season because of our nonconference opponents even though nonconference is over. We played 3A and 4A teams – Glenn, Davie, Reagan, Statesville, etc – because those are teams that are bigger, faster and stronger than us. We played them to test ourselves and get better, but that pushed our mindset to be almost entirely defensive minded.
“Once we started playing similar programs, that mindset hurt our chances in a lot of those games and we needed to change.”
Part of those changes was an altered formation, which the Eagles used against the Greyhounds. It paid dividends as Central’s Creed struck first in the 25th minute to go put the Eagles up 1-0. Surry Central could tell the difference in their game through just the first half.
Creed found the back of the net again in the 47th minutes, this time using a through ball from Jonathan Avila to beat the Greyhounds’ back line.
North Surry (5-7, 2-3 FH2A) kept up the fight and used the sidelines to spread the field. Edgar Vazquez served as a distributing attacking center midfield and had weapons such as Bryan Martinez, Bali Raya and Oliver Fajardo at his disposal.
Vazquez sent a ball to the left corner for Emiliano Calderon to chase down in the 54th minute. Calderon saw Martinez crashing at the top of the 18-yard box and assisted his teammate’s goal.
It was eight minutes later when Creed completed his hat trick. Just five minutes after Creed’s third goal, Raya scored for North Surry to close the gap to 3-2.
Earlier in the season, Garcia said the Eagles likely would’ve moved to a defensive formation late in the game to keep the 3-2 lead alive. Instead of doing that against the Greyhounds, the Golden Eagles stayed on the attack and cointinued to fire shots on goal. This worked to keep North Surry in its own defensive third, and Raya’s goal was the Hounds’ final shot of the game.
Greyhound keeper Josh Garcia fended off multiple attacks in the final minutes. It was another through ball from Avila to Creed, this time with just 1:51 left to play, that gave the Eagles some breathing room.
Instead of falling back to defend, Central added another goal with less than 60 seconds left on the clock. Cristofer Tello took a free kick 45 yards out and it was finished by Tino Martinez.
“Everything about how we scored today is something we worked on yesterday,” Garcia said. “Coach A (Adrian Gonzalez) and Coach B (Bernardo Leandro) worked with them on it specifically. It looks like they’re starting to think “hey, maybe the coaches are right,” so I hope it’s a step in the right direction.”
Surry Central sits at second in the FH2A standings at 4-1, trailing on 5-0 Forbush. Wilkes Central is third at 3-2, North Surry and North Wilkes are tied at 2-3, West Wilkes is 1-4-1 and East Surry is 0-4-1.
Both North Surry and Surry Central continue FH2A play on Oct. 3. Surry Central hosts East Surry, and North Surry hosts North Wilkes.
Scoring
North Surry – 0, 2 = 2
Surry Central – 1, 4 = 5
Goals
1H
25’ Surry Central 1-0, Luke Creed unassisted
2H
47’ Surry Central 2-0, Luke Creed from Jonathan Avila assist
54’ North Surry 2-1, Bryan Martinez from Bali Raya assist
62’ Surry Central 3-1, Luke Creed unassisted
67’ North Surry 3-2, Bali Raya unassisted
79’ Surry Central 4-2, Luke Creed from Jonathan Avila assist
80’ Surry Central 5-2, Tino Martinez from Cristofer Tello assist
