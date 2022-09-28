Eagles flip the script against Bears

Surry Central’s Marissa McCann (11) hits one of her team-high 11 kills against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo (15) looks to place an attack over the hands of Surry Central blockers.
Cory Smith | The News
Aubrey Southern serves as part of an 8-0 Surry Central run in the second set.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear Emerson Warren receives a Golden Eagle serve.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Presley Smith (6) tries to time her attack just right.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (1) dives to dig a Surry Central attack.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central flipped the script on Mount Airy Monday to even the score from the opening match of the 2022 season.
Mount Airy began the season at home with a 3-0 victory over Central, marking the Bears’ first straight-set win over the Eagles since 2016. The teams met for round two in Dobson on Sept. 26 and it was Surry Central’s turn for a sweep.
The Golden Eagles won three close sets over the Bears, which included a near-double digit comeback in the third set, to secure the nonconference victory
Surry Central (6-7, 4-3 Foothills 2A) has won three of its past four matches and is 6-3 in its past nine matches after starting the season 0-4.
Mount Airy (9-5, 7-0 Northwest 1A) drops just its second match of September. The Bears are 2-4 against teams from the 2A division but 7-1 against fellow 1A teams.
Similar to their first meeting between the teams all three sets ended with close scores. Central used an early run to gain and hold a lead, winning the first set 25-20. Surry Central then staved off a Mount Airy comeback in the second set to win 25-20 again before mounting a comeback of their own to take the final set 25-23.
Surry Central went on runs of seven or more consecutive points in all three sets.
The first of these runs occurred when the Bears led 13-11 in the opening set. Central’s Marissa McCann rattled off three back-to-back-to-back aces as the home team forced the final lead changed of the set, going up 18-13. Attacks from Alissa Clabo and Morgan Mayfield brought Mount Airy back within three at 22-19, but two service errors and a net violation on the Bears led to the end of the set.
Mount Airy started the second set with a 4-0 lead. Central’s Kylee Schendel and Presley Smith used placement over power to put shots away and tie the score at 7-7. Five Central service errors in the set left the door open for Mount Airy to take the lead permanently, but instead the teams had four ties before either side reached double digits.
McCann subbed back in for the Eagles and put away a rally with a kill before Central committed a service error. Another McCann kill gave the serve to Surry Central’s Aubrey Southern at 12-10, which started an 8-0 run for the Eagles.
Central worked to place attacks in spots that would break Mount Airy’s rotation. This kept the Bears from setting up attacks while allowing the Eagles more opportunities to put rallies away. McCann had three kills during the run, and Lily O’Neal and Schendel each added one. O’Neal also had a block on the run, and Southern recorded an ace.
A Mount Airy attack error put Central up 19-10, but the Eagles followed with a service error that would spark an 8-1 Bears run. Kennedy Gwyn started off with an ace, then Clabo and Isabella Allen recorded kills to bring the Bears back.
The Bears cut the Eagles’ lead to 20-18 before an O’Neal kill gave the home team momentum. Central ended the set with a 5-2 run.
Mount Airy matched its biggest run of the match in the third set. The Bears led 11-9 before scoring eight of the next nine points, and the only point earned by the Eagles during this time came from a Mount Airy service error.
Surry Central wasn’t able to return Allen’s serve on three consecutive points. When Central finally was able to get back over the net, attack errors proved costly and the visitors seemed to be on their way to a set victory up 19-10.
Kills from McCann and O’Neal showed the Eagles still had some fight left in them. Miscommunications by the Bears gave momentum to the Golden Eagles, and Mount Airy had to call a timeout with the lead trimmed to 19-16.
Southern came out of the timeout and gave Mount Airy trouble with her serve. A Southern ace capped off the 10-0 run and gave Central the 20-19 advantage.
The teams traded points until facing a 23-23 tie, then back-to-back attack errors by the Bears gave Central the overall win.
Scoring
Mount Airy – 20, 20, 23 – 0
Surry Central – 25, 25, 25 – 3
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports