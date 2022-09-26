No. 1 Bears, No. 10 Cards chasing conference titles

Mount Airy senior Charlotte Hauser returns a serve against Forsyth Country Day.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry senior Tara Martin follows through on a forehand against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Two local tennis programs are in line to repeat as conference champions with the regular season winding down.
Mount Airy and East Surry both find themselves in similar position to late September during the 2021 season: undefeated in conference play and ranked in their respective state polls.
Mount Airy (13-1, 7-0 Northwest 1A), the defending 1A Dual Team State Champion, hasn’t left the top three of the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association (NCHSTCA) 1A Poll all season. The Bears started as the preseason No. 1, dropped to No. 3 for week one, went back to No. 1 in week two, fell to No. 2 in week three and have been No. 1 ever since.
East Surry (10-1, 9-0 Foothills 2A) didn’t appear in the NCHSTCA 2A Poll until week four. The Cardinals finished just outside the poll in week three after beating Forbush, which received votes the previous week, then jumped to No. 9 in week four. East currently sits at No. 10 in 2A.
Both programs are in the driver’s seat to repeat as conference champs with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Northwest 1A
Mount Airy holds at least a two-match lead over every other NW1A team, meaning the Bears only need to win one of their final three regular season matches to be guaranteed a share of the conference title. North Stokes sits at second with a 5-2 conference record (7-2 overall) and East Wilkes is third at 4-2 in conference (7-3 overall).
The Bears have already defeated East Wilkes twice – winning 8-1 on Aug. 23 and 9-0 Sept. 15. Mount Airy swept North Stokes in their only meeting on Sept. 1.
Mount Airy closes the regular season against North Stokes at home on Sept. 27, then the Bears go on the road to face Elkin on Oct. 4 and Alleghany on Oct. 6.
North Stokes and East Wilkes still have to play each other twice.
Mount Airy has a trio of seniors this season after having none in 2021: Kancie Tate, Audrey Marion and Charlotte Hauser. The trio, who play seeds No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, have a combined singles record of 35-1 when playing their primary positions.
Holding down the top two spots are sophomore Carrie Marion and junior Ella Brant.
Carrie is 10-2 in No. 1 singles, and both her losses were against teams outside the 1A division (2A public, 3A private). Brant is 11-3 in singles: 2-0 at the No. 1 spot, and 9-3 at No. 2. Two of her losses, like Carrie, came against opponents from higher divisions (2A public, 3A private), and only one was against a fellow 1A athlete. After dropping a three-set marathon against East Wilkes, Brant beat that same opponent in straight sets the second time around.
Rounding out singles is No. 6 seed Audrey Brown. Brown, a freshman, is 11-0 at the No. 6 spot.
Mount Airy has used six different combinations of doubles teams at each of the three spots. Overall, the Bears are 37-3 in doubles, so the combinations all seem to be working. The three losses came against schools in higher divisions (4A public, 2A public, 3A private).
Foothills 2A
Similar to last season, the FH2A race will come down to East Surry (9-0), Forbush (7-1) and Surry Central (5-2).
North Wilkes is still mathematically in the running at 5-3 in the conference. However, the Vikings have already lost twice to East Surry and, due to rescheduled matches, still have to play Surry Central twice as well as Forbush, Wilkes Central and North Surry once each.
East Surry already defeated Forbush earlier this season 6-2 on Sept. 6; the final doubles match was called off early due to weather. East won 5-of-6 singles matches against Forbush without dropping more than three games in any one match.
Surry Central gave East Surry its best match in the conference, but fell 7-2 on Sept. 15. Central did manage to force two singles matches into third-set tiebreakers, winning one.
East Surry closes the season at Forbush, then at home against West Wilkes and Surry Central.
The Lady Cardinals are led by two seniors that have yet to lose a match in 2022. No. 1 Tara Martin and No. 2 Evelyn Ruedisueli are both 11-0 in singles and are 11-0 as East’s No. 1 doubles team. When teaming together, Martin and Ruedisueli haven’t been defeated in a regular season doubles match in high school.
Juniors Sophie Hutchens and Chloe Koons are the primary No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. Hutchens is 9-1 at No. 3, and Koons is 1-0 in the match she played at No. 3. Koons is 6-4 at No. 4.
Sophomores Taylor Bullington and Mallory Estrada have served as the Cardinals’ No. 5 and No. 6 seeds for most of the season. Bullington is 9-1 at No. 5 and 10-1 in singles overall, while Estrada is 6-3 at No. 6 and 7-3 in singles overall.
Following Martin and Ruedisueli at No. 1 doubles, the juniors have been the most common No. 2 doubles team and the sophomores have been the No. 3 doubles team. Hutchens and Koons are 5-4 at No. 2 doubles, and Bullington and Estrada are 6-2 as a duo.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith