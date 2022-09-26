Bears win NW1A Golf Championship

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy golf team is pictured after being named Northwest 1A Conference Regular Season Champions. Pictured, from left: Anna Peterson, Sidney Kate Venable, Kalyssa Sakowski, Coach Mark Hiatt, Addie Phipps and Mercer Meadows.

The Mount Airy Lady Bears golf team consistently set the bar in the Northwest 1A Conference this season.

Mount Airy won the outright Regular Season Championship, then tied for the Conference Tournament Championship at Cedarbrook Country Club on Sept. 21.

Senior Mercer Meadows will represent the Bears at regionals.