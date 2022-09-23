Golden Eagles fall to No. 3 Falcons

Golden Eagle Chris Nava (5) cuts off a Falcon pass and heads it up the sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Luizao Sanchez (26) steps up and intercepts a Forbush though ball.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central goalkeeper Jose Marquez punts after making a save against Forbush.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Jacxon Gutierrez (11) and Forbush’s Axel Garcia (18) compete for a 50-50 ball.
Cory Smith | The News
Forbush’s Samuel Garcia (2) attempts to run down Surry Central’s Luis Gonzalez (12) as the Golden Eagle dribbles up the sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
Jonathan Avila (4) quickly boots the ball away from Surry Central’s defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
EAST BEND — Forbush extended its undefeated streak by taking down Surry Central 4-0 on Sept. 21.
The Falcons’ offensive barrage threatened to score early, but the Golden Eagles held out for more than 25 minutes in the first half. Forbush finally broke free and scored in the 26th minute before adding another quick goal less than three minutes later.
Following the break, a rejuvenated Central squad switched to attack mode and put pressure on Forbush’s back line. The Eagles were held scoreless despite playing with new energy, and Forbush only needed a small opening to strike for a third time. One final goal in the closing minutes of the match led to a 4-0 Falcons win.
Forbush coach Seth Davis, who recorded career win No. 300 in Wednesday’s Foothills 2A Conference match, credited the team’s strong start for their success against Surry Central.
“I think that was it: coming out with some energy,” Davis said. “Getting around the corners on them a little bit and getting balls in service in the box, and we put a couple of those shots away. I don’t think you put those shots away every game – curling one into the back post and one under the crossbar doesn’t happen all the time. Things bounced our way.
“Coach [Adan] Garcia is a really good coach and they were really prepared, but they were down a guy tonight. We knew that, and it’ll be a different game there if they can get their guy back and have their whole team. It’ll be tough.”
Central (3-6-1, 1-1 FH2A) has been without one of its only two senior players, Eliazar “Eli” Gonzalez, for much of the 2022 season. Gonzalez is Surry Central’s only returning All-Region or All-Conference player from 2021 season.
“We’re still trying to figure things out as a team,” Coach Garcia said. “I’m not going to put any of our losses on one player. We’re still trying to mix some players around to try to fill Eli’s spot because his shoes are big to fill. That made us try things a little bit different, and unfortunately we slacked off a little bit too much in the first half. We gave them two crucial possessions that we lost in the middle and they hit us.”
Gonzalez’s absence has impacted Central’s ability to create offense, as some of the players Coach Garcia would like to use to make runs up the sidelines are needed at center mid. The Eagles only took one shot in the opening half against Forbush, and even that was taken by Daniel Urquiza from 40 yards out.
Central spent most of the first half either fending off Forbush attacks or possessing the ball on defense. Keeping possession in its defensive third was dangerous for Central, and Forbush even managed to get a steal and shot on goal less than 30 seconds after the opening whistle.
Forbush (8-0-1, 3-0 FH2A) did well to take away Central’s passing lanes and keep the Eagles from making sudden counters. Falcon senior Axel Garcia set up the home team’s opening goal this way. Axel picked off a pass from Central’s back line, then found teammate Omar Arzate to his left. Arzate settled, cut back to his right and fired a shot into the back of the net.
Three minutes later, Donovan Mingus intercepted a Central attempt to pass horizontally and shot from 30 yards out. The Falcon’s shot sailed perfectly over the hands of Eagle keeper Jose Marquez and just under the crossbar.
A 2-0 halftime lead wasn’t enough to comfort Davis. Even though the Falcons are one of only three unbeaten teams in the 2A West, as well as the only FH2A team that hasn’t lost a conference match, they have still had issues with consistency this season.
“We’ve been hit or miss,” Davis said. “We’ve played 40 minutes about every game pretty well, and the other 40 have been a little lackluster. If you come to see us one half you’re like, ‘Hey, this team’s pretty beatable,’ but if you see the other half, ‘This team is going places.’”
Central came out fighting in the second half. Striker Luke Creed quickly worked his way up the right sideline with Luis Gonzalez, but the Eagles were held without a shot. Soon after, Tino Martinez was able to cross in from the left to Creed and the sophomore got a shot off but it wasn’t on frame.
Forbush had its chances to strike in the second half, but possession was more balanced compared to the Falcon-dominated first half. Coach Garcia mentioned a change in formation, going from a 4-4-2 to a 3-4-3, but said the true difference between halves was the Golden Eagles’ sense of urgency.
“In the first half we were kind of relaxed and were passing it too safe in the back,” Coach Garcia said. “We got out of the half three or four times maybe. At halftime we as coaches told the guys that we had to have that sense of urgency or we were just going to play a lot of defense again. It showed because, even though most of our shots weren’t on frame, we were pressing them.”
Forbush goalkeeper Freddy Pena kept the clean sheet with a pair of second-half saves. The keeper also left his line to intercept crosses before Central could set up a shot.
Play was stopped deep in Falcon territory with 10 minutes left on the clock, and one player from each team was sent off with a yellow card. From here, Forbush earned a throw-in and progressed up its left sideline. Arzate created separation between himself and Golden Eagle defenders before sending a through ball ahead to Gabriel Angulo.
After chasing down the through ball, Angulo crossed to an open Axel Garcia to finish in the center. Garcia added another goal in the 78th minute to round out the 4-0 final score.
“That second half was a lot better for us all around, but one mistake cost us and it brought down our mood unfortunately,” Coach Garcia said. “We have a young team and it brought their heads down and allowed that final goal.”
Forbush picks up its third shutout victory of the season, while Central was held scoreless for the third consecutive match. The Eagles haven’t been playing just any teams, though, as their last three matches have been against MaxPreps’ No. 1-ranked team in the 1A West (Mount Airy), No. 6 team in the 3A West (Hibriten) and the No. 3 team in the 2A West (Forbush).
Surry Central’s strength of schedule is the third-highest of the 52 teams in the 2A West.
Coach Garcia was happy with the team’s second-half performance and said the Eagles’ top concern is maintaining that same mentality as they move forward.
“For some reason, the second half just seems to be our better one – even against Hibriten on Monday,” Coach Garcia said. “We need to have that sense of urgency in the first half because so far we’re losing games in the first half. We give up a couple of simple goals and we just can’t get them back. By the time we get our sense of urgency it’s a little too late.”
Davis had a similar message for his squad as they look to repeat as conference champions. Consistency is a big focus for the Falcons, which the coach believes will come with more time playing as a group.
“We’re still putting it together,” Davis said. “I think I’m trusting more guys…and guys are starting to understand more things. Just like Surry Central we’re young, so it takes a while.”
Scoring
Surry Central – 0, 0 = 0
Forbush – 2, 2 = 4
Goals
1H
26’ Forbush 1-0, Omar Arzate from Axel Garcia assist
29’ Forbush 2-0, Donovan Mingus unassisted
2H
70’ Forbush 3-0, Axel Garcia from Gabriel Angulo assist
78’ Forbush 4-0, Axel Garcia unassisted
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports