Mount Airy runs wild on East Wilkes

Mount Airy's Tyler Mason (5) maneuvers past East Wilkes' Levi Sadler (11)

Caleb Reid (25) uses blocking from the Granite Bears to pick up a big gain.

Caleb Reid (25) uses blocking from the Granite Bears to pick up a big gain.

Walker Stroup (21) breaks free from his defender to make a 26-yard touchdown grab for the Bears.

Walker Stroup (21) breaks free from his defender to make a 26-yard touchdown grab for the Bears.

Mount Airy's Deric Dandy (32) and Cam'Ron Webster (59) chase down East Wilkes quarterback Briggs Gentry (10).

Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) and Cam’Ron Webster (59) chase down East Wilkes quarterback Briggs Gentry (10).

Mount Airy ran for more than 400 yards for the third consecutive week to blow past East Wilkes 62-7.

East Wilkes scored first, but Mount Airy retaliated with nine unanswered touchdowns in Friday’s Northwest 1A Conference opener. The Granite Bears held the Cardinals to their lowest scoring total of the season while also handing East Wilkes its first loss of 2022.

When Mount Airy most recently played in Wallace Shelton Stadium in, junior Tyler Mason set a career high in yards rushing while also scoring five touchdowns in a 54-6 win over Surry Central. Two weeks later on Sept. 17 Mason did the same thing against East Wilkes.

The running back raised his single-game career high to 250 yards, this time doing so on 13 carries. Mason’s first two carries of the game – which both resulted in the junior reaching the end zone – went for a combined 131 yards.

The Granite Bears (4-1, 1-0 NW1A) have hit their stride in the running game in September. Mount Airy ran for 403 yards in the aforementioned win over Surry Central on Sept. 2, then went on the road to Ashe County to go for 443 yards rushing in a 51-29 victory.

Ian Gallimore and Taeshon Martin both ran for career highs against Ashe County. Gallimore led the team with 15 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Martin ran for 115 yards on 10 carries, and Mason added 151 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Gallimore and Martin only needed to run a combined four times against East Wilkes (4-1, 0-1 NW1A) and Mount Airy still finished with 430 yards on the ground. Behind Mason’s 250: Martin had two carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns, Traven Thompson had two carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, a returning Caleb Reid had one carry for 36 yards, Gallimore ran twice for eight yards and Nas Lemon carried four times for seven yards.

Gallimore also completed 4-of-6 passes for 52 yards, bringing the Bears’ total yardage to 482 for the game. Walker Stroup, who also kicked seven touchbacks and six PATs, was the leading receiver with a 26-yard touchdown catch. Logan Fonville added one catch for 11 yards, Mason had one reception for 10 yards and Mario Revels had one catch for five yards.

East Wilkes was held to 126 total yards after going 80 yards on its first drive of the game. The Cardinals received the opening kickoff and got on the board after a 6:08 drive ended with a 1-yard run from senior Brody Martin.

Martin led the Cards with 12 carries for 37 yards, followed by Briggs Gentry with 8 carries for 33 yards, Easton Martin with four carries for 17 yards, Ayden Guessford with one carry for no yards, Eric Adams with two carries for -7 yards, Seth Lambert with four carries for -10 yards and Zac Helms with one carry for -16 yards.

Gentry passed for 72 yards by completing 3-of-10 attempts. Ethan Cass had one reception for 36 yards, followed by Adams with one catch for 28 yards and Brennan Arnder with one catch for 8 yards.

The Bears and Cardinals both continue NW1A play next week. Mount Airy travels to South Stokes (2-3, 1-0 NW1A), and East Wilkes hosts Elkin (1-3, 1-0 NW1A).

Scoring

East Wilkes – 7, 0, 0, 0 = 7

Mount Airy – 13, 22, 20, 7 = 62

1Q

5:52 EWHS 0-7 – Brody Martin 1-yard rushing TD, PAT good*

5:36 MAHS 7-7 – Tyler Mason 80-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

1:16 MAHS 13-7 – Tyler Mason 51-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

2Q

8:17 MAHS 20-7 – Tyler Mason 23-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

3:26 MAHS 28-0 – Tyler Mason 32-yard rushing TD, Connor Burrell 2-point conversion reception from Ian Gallimore pass

1:08 MAHS 35-7 – Walker Stroup 26-yard TD reception on Ian Gallimore pass, Walker Stroup PAT

3Q

11:49 MAHS 42-7 – Taeshon Martin 63-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

7:09 MAHS 48-7 – Tyler Mason 11-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

3:24 MAHS 55-7 – Taeshon Martin 8-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

4Q

9:57 MAHS 62-7 – Traven Thompson 62-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

*No kicker listed on MaxPreps

