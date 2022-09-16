Hounds run away with win over Cardinals 6-2

September 16, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Jimmy Burnete takes a free kick for North Surry during Wednesday’s match at East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Juan Caro (11) advances into the midfield.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Juan Caro (11) advances into the midfield.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Oliver Fajardo (35) and East Surry’s Logan Fagg (15) battle for possession.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Oliver Fajardo (35) and East Surry’s Logan Fagg (15) battle for possession.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cardinal forward Kade Talton (7) redirects a throw-in toward the Greyhound goal.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal forward Kade Talton (7) redirects a throw-in toward the Greyhound goal.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Emiliano Calderon pushes North Surry into East Surry’s defensive half.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Emiliano Calderon pushes North Surry into East Surry’s defensive half.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Ricky Mijes (4) traps a pass from a teammate.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Ricky Mijes (4) traps a pass from a teammate.

Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A second-half scoring surge from North Surry lifted the Greyhounds over East Surry on Sept. 14.

The Wednesday-night match featured six second-half goals after just two were scored in the opening half.

North opened with a 2-0 lead, but East battled back and made it 3-2 with less than 30 minutes left on the clock. The Greyhounds ramped their offense up when the Cards went down a man, leading to three more goals for the visitors.

North Surry’s Edgar Vazquez scored a hat trick and added an assist in the 6-2 Foothills 2A Conference win. Bali Raya added two goals for the Hounds, and Jimmy Burnete had one.

Juan Caro and Logan Fagg each scored for the Cardinals.

A focal point for North Surry this season has been how they begin games. The Greyhounds (4-4, 2-2 FH2A) have had mixed results at times this season due to slow starts. The team will go down after a few early goals then spend most of the night playing catch-up.

The Greyhounds got off to a booming start Wednesday night by scoring less than 10 minutes into the first half. Vazquez found the back of the net on just the team’s second shot, pulling up from 30 yards out and striking with his left foot.

North Surry continued to pepper shots at the East Surry goal throughout the half, posting 11 through the first 40 minutes. Seven of the shots were on target; five were saved by East Surry goalkeeper Michael Youngblood, and two got past the keeper.

Bali Raya added the Hounds’ second goal in the 23rd minute. Vazquez found himself outside the Cardinals’ 18-yard box facing East Surry’s back line. He played a through ball to his right, and Raya finished it for his first goal in the game.

North Surry held East (0-4-1, 0-2 FH2A) to one shot in the first half. Fagg sent a through ball over the Greyhound defense for Levi Watson, setting the forward up for a 1-on-1 against North Surry keeper Josh Garcia. Watson got a shot off with defenders nipping at his heels, and the shot was saved by Garcia.

It was East Surry’s turn for a strong start in the second half. A shot from Mario Flores three minutes in match the Cardinals’ shot total from the first half, but this time it didn’t stop there.

Flores took a corner kick in the 47th minute that led to Caro scoring his first goal of the season.

Fagg, who moved up to striker for the second half, had a shot at equalizing in the minutes following the goal. The Cards sent Fagg a through ball and it became a footrace between Garcia and the striker. Fagg got there first and managed to push the ball away from the keeper, but it was too far left for him to make a shot on goal.

East Surry went down a man in the 52nd minute when Alex Galvan was presented a red card.

Momentum seemed to be on the side of the Hounds after Burnete scored less than a minute later, but the Cards didn’t back down. Fagg was fouled inside the Greyhounds’ 18 in the 54th minute. He put the penalty kick away himself, making it a 3-2 game.

East fared well with just 10 men on the field for a while, but the numbers game caught up to them. The Cards only had one shot in the final 20 minutes of the game after posting five in the 20 minutes prior.

North added to its lead with a Raya goal in the 62nd minute. Vazquez then scored his second and third goals in the final 12 minutes to pick up his second hat trick of the season.

East Surry looks to rebound on Sept. 19 when they face Wilkes Central (0-3-3). North Surry is in FH2A action the same day against Forbush (6-0).

Scoring

North Surry – 2, 4 = 6

East Surry – 0, 2 = 2

Goals

8’ North Surry 0-1, Edgar Vazquez unassisted

23’ North Surry 0-2, Bali Raya from Edgar Vazquez assist

47’ East Surry 1-2, Juan Caro unassisted

52’ North Surry 1-3, Jimmy Burnete unassisted

54’ East Surry 2-3, Logan Fagg penalty kick

62’ North Surry 2-4, Bali Raya unassisted

68’ North Surry 2-5, Edgar Vazquez unassisted

79’ North Surry 2-6, Edgar Vazquez unassisted

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports