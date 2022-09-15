Mount Airy wins NW1A Golf Match

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Kalyssa Sakowski watches her ball sail over Lovill’s Creek.

Mount Airy's Mercer Meadows chips onto the sixth green.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Mercer Meadows chips onto the sixth green.

Addie Phipps putts on the second green at Cross Creek Country Club.

Cory Smith | The News

Addie Phipps putts on the second green at Cross Creek Country Club.

<p>The Mount Airy golf team gathers for a group photo following Monday’s match. Pictured, from left: Anna Peterson, Sidney Kate Venable, Mercer Meadows, Kalyssa Sakowski and Addie Phipps.</p>

The Mount Airy golf team gathers for a group photo following Monday’s match. Pictured, from left: Anna Peterson, Sidney Kate Venable, Mercer Meadows, Kalyssa Sakowski and Addie Phipps.

The Mount Airy Bears defended their home course in Monday’s Northwest 1A Conference Golf Match.

Five of the seven Northwest 1A Conference teams were in attendance at Cross Creek Country Club: Mount Airy, Elkin, Alleghany, East Wilkes and South Stokes. North Stokes and Starmount did not compete.

Only Mount Airy, South Stokes and Elkin had at least three golfers each and were able to take part in the team competition – which takes the top three individual scores from each school.

Mount Airy came away with the team victory with a three-person total of 186 strokes. South Stokes finished second at 189 stokes, and Elkin was third at 194 strokes.

South Stokes’ Haley Tyndall was the medalist for the match with a score of 51 strokes. East Wilkes’ Lauren Macemore took second at 52, while Mount Airy’s Mercer Meadows finished third at 60.

Full results are below and sorted by school:

Mount Airy – 186

Mercer Meadows 60

Anna Peterson 61

Kalyssa Sakowski 65

Addie Phipps 65

Sidney Kate Venable 67

South Stokes – 189

Haley Tyndall 51

Victoria Smith 68

Eve Hall 70

Jon’niyah Lowery 72

Elkin – 194

Makaela McGee 63

Abby Thomas 63

Lauren Sidden 68

Maddie Bledsoe 68

Maggie Hall 70

East Wilkes – n/a

Lauren Macemore 52

Emma Carter 65

Alleghany – n/a

Britney Kennedy 68