Lady Cardinals fly high to sweep Wildcats

September 14, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Kate McCraw (13) sets for the Lady Cardinals in Monday’s match at West Stokes. East Surry defeated West 3-0.

<p>Cardinal libero Samarin Kipple (7) makes a diving save.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Cardinal libero Samarin Kipple (7) makes a diving save.

<p>East Surry coach Katelyn Markle breaks the huddle after a timeout.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry coach Katelyn Markle breaks the huddle after a timeout.

<p>Mckenzie Davis (14) sends an East Surry attack over the net.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Mckenzie Davis (14) sends an East Surry attack over the net.

<p>East Surry’s Bella Hutchens hits a jump serve.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens hits a jump serve.

Two conference leaders took a break from league play recently to rekindle a rivalry on the volleyball court.

East Surry holds sole possession of first place in the Foothills 2A Conference as the only FH2A team without a conference loss, while West Stokes is tied with McMichael for the top spot in the Mid-State 2A Conference. Both East Surry and West Stokes are 4-0 in league play.

The Cardinals traveled to King on Sept. 12 and came away with the 3-0 win. East won with set scores of 25-11, 25-20 and 25-19.

Bella Hutchens led the Cards with 17 kills in the victory. Madeline Dayton and Maggy Sechrist each added six kills, Merry Parker Boaz had four, Mckenzie Davis had two and Khloe Bennett had one.

East Surry has now won nine of its past 10 meetings against West Stokes dating back to 2013. Six of those nine wins have been 3-0 sweeps.

East resumed conference play the following night at home against Forbush. Another sweep, this time with set scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-10, gave the Cardinals their eighth win of the season. The victory also put the Cards at 5-0 at home.

The defending 2A West Regional Runners-Up sit at 8-3 overall in 2022. East Surry’s three losses have come against teams from higher divisions in nonconference play, those coming against: Reagan, who is currently 20-0 and ranked No. 1 in 4A by MaxPreps; West Forsyth, who is 8-4 overall and No. 14 in the 4A West; and West Rowan, who sits at 10-3 overall and is No. 5 in the 3A West.

MaxPreps’ Sept. 12 rankings place East Surry at No. 7 in the 2A West.

East Surry has three nonconference games remaining as part of their 22-match regular season. The Cards will play Mount Airy twice, first on Sept. 19 and again on Oct. 3, then host West Stokes on Oct. 10.

East returns to the court Sept. 15 by traveling to West Wilkes.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports