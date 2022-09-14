Lady Cardinals fly high to sweep Wildcats

Part one of three in a series highlighting Surry County athletes that were named All-State by HighSchoolOT in 2021-22.

Surry County student-athletes showed they could compete with the best high schoolers in the state this past school year.

Student-athletes are recognized on a number of levels depending on their level of success. North Carolinians are first honored on an All-Conference basis, then the best of those selections are given All-Region/All-District Honors depending on the sport. Only a select few athletes are recognized as the best in the state.

The 2021-22 school year marked the second year that HighSchoolOT, a high school sports news site anchored in Raleigh, released All-State teams for every sport offered by the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). However, HSOT’s awards not only featured student-athletes from all four public school classifications in the NCHSAA, but private schools in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) and some homeschools as well.

The All-State awards were decided based on statistics, postseason results and the input of a panel of high school sports journalists statewide. The number of selections was different for each sport.

Surry County was represented by eight selections when HSOT released its first All-State awards in 2020-21: three from East Surry, two from Surry Central, two from Elkin and one from Mount Airy. Wrestling and football were Surry County’s most represented sports with three selections each, while baseball and track each had one selection.

The number of Surry All-State selections nearly tripled for the 2021-22 school year, with 21 student-athletes given HSOT’s top honors. Wrestling was the most represented sport with four selections. Football and baseball each had three, followed by tennis, soccer, basketball and track with two, and volleyball, swimming and golf with one.

Surry Central had the most selections of any Surry school with seven. East Surry was next with six selections, followed by Mount Airy and North Surry with three each, and Elkin with two.

Three student-athletes repeated as All-State selections in their respective sports: Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price in wrestling, Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar in wrestling and East Surry’s Folger Boaz in baseball.

Surry Central’s Mia McMillen was named an All-State athlete both years, but in different sports each time.

McMillen, Boaz and North Surry’s Jared Hiatt were each named to two All-State teams for the 2021-22 school year.

Part one of this series will highlight athletes named HSOT All-State in sports from the fall 2021 season. Part two will recognize All-State athletes from winter 2021-22, and part three will acknowledge All-State athletes from the spring 2022 season.

Tara Martin (ESHS ‘23) – Girls Tennis Honorable Mention

A total of 42 athletes were honored on the All-State Tennis Teams. The first, second and third teams were each made up of 12 people, and six were named honorable mentions.

East Surry’s Tara Martin was named one of the six honorable mentions. According to MaxPreps, Martin went 14-0 in singles during her junior year. She was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year and helped East Surry win the FH2A Title with a 12-0 record.

Tara has yet to lose a singles match in high school. Only one opponent won more than four games against her in a match during the 2021 season. After giving up three games in the first singles match of the year, Martin completed the remainder of the season without ever surrendering three games in a set again.

Martin finished the year 20-2 in doubles. She won the FH2A Conference Doubles Championship with teammate Evelyn Ruedisueli, and the duo went on to finish runner-up in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and reached the semifinals of the 2A State Doubles Championship.

Mia McMillen (SCHS ’22) – Volleyball Honorable Mention

A total of 75 players were recognized on the Volleyball All-State teams. The first, second and third teams each consisted of 15 players divided by position, and the honorable mention list featured 30 players regardless of position.

McMillen’s selection to the Volleyball All-State team was her first of two recognitions by HSOT in 2021-22 as she later made the All-State Basketball team.

An outside/right-side hitter, McMillen finished No. 6 in the 2A division in kills in 2021 with 340. This was No. 28 in the state among all public school classifications.

Mia also finished in the top 20 in 2A for digs with 316, which propelled her over the 1,000 mark for her career.

She graduates with 877 kills, 1,297 digs, 208 aces and 53 blocks.

McMillen will continue her volleyball career at Limestone University.

Elkin Lopez (MAHS ‘23) – Boys Soccer Third Team

A total of 75 players were recognized on the Boys Soccer All-State teams. The first, second and third teams were each made up of 15 players with position minimums for midfielders, forwards, defenders, goalkeepers and at-large picks. The honorable mention team featured 30 players regardless of position.

A forward for Mount Airy, Lopez tied a school record with 45 goals to pace the Bears to a new school record of 156 goals in 2021. His 45 goals were tied for the fifth-most of any player in the state and tied for No. 36 in the nation.

By recording 45 goals and 15 assists, Lopez finished the year with 105 points. This was No. 5 in the state and tied for No. 40 in the country.

Lopez repeated as Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year as Mount Airy won the conference title. The Granite Bears finished the year 26-1 and 1A West Regional Runners-up, with the team’s only loss coming to the private school that won the state title.

In addition to being named HSOT All-State, Lopez was named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association’s 1A All-Region and 1A All-State teams. He also represented the state as the MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches State Player of the Week for the week of October 11-17.

Thomas McComb (EHS ‘22) – Boys Soccer Honorable Mention

Elkin High School’s Thomas McComb was also named to the All-State teams.

A goalkeeper, McComb had a 1.000 goals against average by allowing just 20 goals in as many matches. The goalie had seven shutouts and only allowed one goal in another seven matches.

McComb posted 155 saves, or 7.8 per game, and saved one penalty kick.

The Buckin’ Elks finished the year 13-7-1 and reached the second round of the 1A State Playoffs.

He will continue his soccer career at Lees-McRae College.

Memphis Bolatto (SCHS ‘22) – Football Third Team Defense

Since football teams typically have the largest rosters of any high school sport, the football All-State teams also feature the most available spots.

The first, second and third teams each feature 39 players: 15 on offense, 15 on defense, five two-way players and four from special teams. Each group was subdivided to include all position groups. The honorable mention team featured 30 players on offense, 30 players on defense, 15 two-way players and 12 from special teams.

Bolatto made his mark in Surry Central’s secondary by setting the school record for interceptions with 10 in 2021. This was the most of any player in the 2A division, second in the state among all classifications and tied for No. 15 in the nation.

Memphis also recorded 56 total tackles, or 5.1 per game, as well as 3.0 tackles for a loss. The senior returned two interceptions for touchdowns, blocked two field goals, forced one fumble and deflected two passes.

He will continue his football career at Ferrum College.

Sam Whitt (ESHS ‘22) – Football Honorable Mention Offense

Whitt was a four-year starter and four-year All-Conference player for an East Surry team that played in three consecutive 1A State Championship games and four consecutive West Regional Championships.

As a member of the Cardinals’ offensive line, Whitt helped East Surry finish with nearly 6,000 yards of total offense in 2021. The Cards rushed for more than 2,400 yards and passed for more than 3,500, averaging 426 yards per game.

East Surry won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship with a 6-0 record, then finished the season 2A West Regional Runner-up. The 13-1 Cards’ only loss came to the eventual state champion, Shelby.

In addition to being named an All-State player, Whitt was: one of 10 offensive lineman in the state to be selected for the 2021 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, one of seven offensive lineman that represented the West in the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game, named a member of the 2021 Carolina Bowl Senior Showcase team and recognized as a member of the N.C. Football Recruiting Blue Sheet Academic All-State Team.

He will continue his football career at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Folger Boaz (ESHS ‘23) – Football Honorable Mention Offense

Boaz was named an All-State Player in two sports: football and baseball.

His first selection came after leading East Surry to a 13-1 overall record that ended with the Cardinals taking home the 2A West Regional Runner-up Trophy. Boaz was named FH2A Offensive Player of the Year as the Cards won the FH2A Championship with an undefeated record.

The dual-threat quarterback finished the year with 4,435 total yards, which was second in the state among all classifications and No. 26 in the nation.

Boaz completed 227-of-324 passes for 3,475 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions. He was fourth in the state in yards passing, and his .701 completion percentage was the highest of any quarterback in the state that attempted at least 275 passes.

He is just the fifth player in state history with a single-season completion percentage greater than 70% with at least 275 pass attempts.

Boaz is a UNC-Chapel Hill Baseball commit.