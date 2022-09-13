North Surry tops Wilkes Central 4-2

September 13, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Edgar Vazquez (29) high fives teammate Oliver Fajardo (35) after scoring a second-half goal.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Coach Kevin Shore talks with the varsity Greyhounds during halftime of Monday’s match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Coach Kevin Shore talks with the varsity Greyhounds during halftime of Monday’s match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Greyhound Jonathan Lopez (17) halts a Wilkes Central attack with a header.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Greyhound Jonathan Lopez (17) halts a Wilkes Central attack with a header.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Hector Hernandez looks to his coach as he celebrates scoring against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Hector Hernandez looks to his coach as he celebrates scoring against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Salvador Rodriguez (16) clears possession from North Surry’s defensive third.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Salvador Rodriguez (16) clears possession from North Surry’s defensive third.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Edwyn Gonzalez (8) wins an aerial 50-50 ball.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Edwyn Gonzalez (8) wins an aerial 50-50 ball.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry is putting everything together on the soccer field as its season progresses.

After suffering one-goal losses on back-to-back days, the Greyhounds regrouped to start conference play with a 1-0 record.

North Surry scored late in the first half of Monday’s match to break a scoreless tie against Wilkes Central. The Greyhounds piled on three more goals in the second half, then withstood an Eagle comeback to clinch the Foothills 2A Conference win 4-2.

“We came out and played very strong like we finished against Elkin,” said Greyhound coach Kevin Shore. “I think it helps our team build confidence, and that’s one thing we need: confidence that we can put the ball in the net, we can make a pass and we can make that first touch. It’s good for them to have some confidence and for them to know that they can play to their potential. That’s our goal.

“The guys played very well tonight and I’m happy for them.”

Shore’s objective for the team has always been to compete in every match, with wins and losses merely being “side effects.” He knew the wins would come with time as long as the team focused on controlling what they could control.

Now, the Greyhounds are seeing the rewards of their hard work manifest.

“We did some film review about 30 minutes before we came to the field. The boys came out and were able to put together some of the things we’ve been telling them, ” Shore said. “It really helped them being able to see what they were doing and what we as coaches were talking about.”

Putting into practice what they had discussed as a team, North Surry came out and battled Wilkes Central in an evenly matched first half. It looked like the match might go into halftime 0-0 before the Hounds were awarded a corner kick in the 38th minute.

Jimmy Burnete sent the corner kick into the 6-yard box where a cluster of Eagle and Greyhound players were waiting. The ball bounced around before making contact with the hand of a Wilkes Central player, giving North Surry a penalty kick in the closing moments of the half.

Junior Edwin Vazquez scored the PK to give North the 1-0 lead and momentum heading into the second half.

Fast-forward to the next half and the Hounds have been awarded another corner kick in the 52nd minute. Emiliano Calderon took the corner, but this time it was punched out of the 18 by the keeper. Defender Hector Hernandez, who was pressed up for the corner, trapped the goalkeeper’s deflection and fired it right back at the goal from 35 yards out. Hernandez’s shot hit the back of the net and doubled the Hounds’ lead.

North found itself celebrating again four minutes later. Oliver Fajardo helped the Greyhounds spark a quick counterattack near midfield with the Eagles’ back line pressed up. Fajardo found Vazquez open in the circle, then Vazquez took down two defenders off the dribble.

Fading to his left, Vazquez launched a shot to the near post and made it 3-0.

Vazquez has scored in six of North Surry’s seven matches this season, with the exception being a shutout loss against Mount Airy. The junior has scored multiple goals in three of those matches.

The Hounds held the 3-0 advantage for another 15 minutes until a miscommunication by the defense allowed the Eagles to get on the board.

Vazquez nearly completed a hat trick in the 76th minute. The forward intercepted a Wilkes Central goal kick and shot just outside the 18 with the keeper charging. His shot was deflected back to him, and instead of firing again Vazquez dished to an open Fajardo to put away the goal.

Wilkes Central added a goal with less than a minute left on the clock, but time expired before the visitors could close the gap any more.

The 4-2 win puts North Surry at 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the FH2A Conference. Playing in the first FH2A match of the season, North Surry sits alone at the top of the table.

The Greyhounds look to continue their winning ways in a conference match against East Surry on Sept. 14. The Hounds then travel to Alleghany for a nonconference match Sept. 15.

Scoring

Wilkes Central – 0, 2 = 2

North Surry – 1, 3 = 4

Goals: Edgar Vazquez (NS) Penalty Kick 38’ | Hector Hernandez (NS) 52’, Edgar Vazquez (NS) 56’, Wilkes Central No. 12* 70’, Oliver Fajardo (NS) from Edgar Vazquez assist 76’, Wilkes Central No. 12 79’

*Wilkes Central’s roster was not available on MaxPreps

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports