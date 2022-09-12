Greyhound cheerleaders volunteer at Alzheimer’s Walk

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Members of the North Surry JV and Varsity Cheerleading Squads joined the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Riverside Park.

Cheerleaders line the starting route and cheer on the participants of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Kamryn Stager, right, paints a purple awareness ribbon on Ms. US National Jennifer J. Brown.

Varsity cheerleader Emily Bruner holds up her orange flower to show her support for Alzheimer’s. Each participant chose from orange, yellow and purple flowers in the pre-walk ceremony.

Varsity cheerleader Airam Casas, left, paints something pretty on a young participant of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

JV cheerleader Cora Bingman takes a break from face painting to be kissed by a llama.

The North Surry JV and Varsity Cheerleading Squads braved the wet weather Saturday morning to lend a hand at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event was held at Riverside Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants flooded the park despite less-than-ideal weather to walk on the Ararat River segment of the greenway.

The cheerleaders served as a joyful welcome to greet participants, painted faces and cheered on walkers when starting the route.

JV head coach is Karen Romero, and varsity head coach is Hope Ward.

“It was a great way to get involved in the community and support a great cause,” Ward said. “The girls enjoyed it, and I know we brought the cheer!”