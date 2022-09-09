Chaire, Mazariegos win Foothills 2A 5Ks

East Surry’s Addison Goins
DOBSON — Surry Central hosted its first cross country meet of the 2022 season on Sept. 6.
The Eagles came away with team victories in both the high school boys and girls’ competitions, while having the top finisher in the boys 5000-meter race.
Runners from four schools in the Foothills 2A Conference competed in the meet: Surry Central, North Surry, East Surry and West Wilkes.
For the boys, Surry Central took the first and third spots on the podium while North Surry occupied the No. 2 spot. Surry Central sophomore Brangly Mazariegos was the only runner to finish in less than 19 minutes, doing so in 18:55.52.
North Surry sophomore Miguel Vega clinched second place with a time of 19:31.05, and Central junior Ignacio Morales took third at 20:20.82.
The future is bright for the FH2A as only two of the top-11 runners in the boys competition were upperclassmen. There were no seniors, two juniors, six sophomores and three freshman.
Schools needed at least five runners in order to compete in the team competition. Only North Surry and Surry Central had enough runners, and Central took the advantage by a single point 27-28.
Full boys results are below and listed by result, name, grade, school and then time.
1 Brangly Mazariegos 10 Surry Central 18:55.52
2 Miguel Vega 10 North Surry 19:31.05
3 Ignacio Morales 11 Surry Central 20:20.82
4 Javier Villalon 11 North Surry 20:58.69
5 Jackson Dunning 9 North Surry 21:45.31
6 Alexis Pedraza 10 Surry Central 21:49.37
7 Elijah Johnson 9 North Surry 22:07.40
8 Landon Wilson 9 West Wilkes 22:18.52
9 Sony Orozco 10 Surry Central 22:37.62
10 Isaac Eller 10 Surry Central 23:08.45
11 Stephen Mojica 10 North Surry 23:13.49
12 Ricky Rivera 12 Surry Central 24:04.13
13 Ridge Reeves 9 North Surry 24:04.44
14 Michael Hiatt 9 North Surry 25:24.45
15 Brandon Denton 12 East Surry 28:21.12
16 Isaac Drown 9 West Wilkes 32:01.53
17 Noah Hopkins 11 East Surry 34:04.74
18 Preston Bates 9 East Surry 34:40.41
19 Phoenix Moser 9 East Surry 35:25.32
Each of the top three spots in the girls competition were occupied by a runner from a different school.
North Surry senior Cynthia Chaire won the 5,000-meter run in her first season with the team. Chaire posted a time of 23:34.51, which won the race by 15 seconds.
Surry Central senior Abigail Hernandez was the only other runner to finish in less than 24 minutes, taking second at 23:46.89. Next was East Surry sophomore Addison Goins at 24:15.75.
The Golden Eagles were the only team with at least five members, giving them the automatic win in the team competition. East Surry had four girls, and North Surry and West Wilkes each had three.
Full girls results:
1 Cynthia Chaire 12 North Surry 23:34.51
2 Abigail Hernandez 12 Surry Central 23:46.89
3 Addison Goins 10 East Surry 24:15.75
4 Lanie Fitzgerald 11 Surry Central 26:41.24
5 Ella Priddy 11 Surry Central 27:01.14
6 Wendy Cantor 12 Surry Central 27:11.17
7 Tamarah Inman 9 East Surry 28:39.61
8 EmmaGrey Dorsett 9 North Surry 28:42.31
9 Brianna Wilmoth 9 East Surry 29:24.58
10 Mia Reynolds 9 North Surry 29:52.11
11 Chloe Stone 9 East Surry 31:02.38
12 Karly Call 9 West Wilkes 31:46.78
13 Aylin Soto 11 Surry Central 32:10.58
14 Mady Hoover 11 West Wilkes 34:41.42
15 Krissa Whalen 10 West Wilkes 35:19.77
