Chaire, Mazariegos win Foothills 2A 5Ks

Part two of three in a series highlighting Surry County athletes that were named All-State by HighSchoolOT in 2021-22.

Surry County student-athletes showed they could compete with the best high schoolers in the state this past school year.

Student-athletes are recognized on a number of levels depending on their level of success. North Carolinians are first honored on an All-Conference basis, then the best of those selections are given All-Region/All-District Honors depending on the sport. Only a select few athletes are recognized as the best in the state.

The 2021-22 school year marked the second year that HighSchoolOT, a high school sports news site anchored in Raleigh, released All-State teams for every sport offered by the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). However, HSOT’s awards not only featured student-athletes from all four public school classifications in the NCHSAA, but private schools in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) and some homeschools as well.

The All-State awards were decided based on statistics, postseason results and the input of a panel of high school sports journalists statewide. The number of selections was different for each sport.

Part one of this series, featured in the August 4 edition of the News, highlighted athletes named HSOT All-State in sports from the fall 2021 season. Part two recognizes All-State athletes from winter 2021-22, and part three will acknowledge All-State athletes from the spring 2022 season.

Jared Hiatt (NSHS ‘23) – Indoor Track Second Team, Long Jump

This year’s indoor track and field All-State teams served as the inaugural edition since the sport wasn’t held during the 2020-21 school year.

Selections were recognized by their performances in either the NCHSAA State Championship Meet or NCISAA Invitational. The top two performances in every event – regardless of classification – earned athletes first-team honors. The third- and fourth-highest performances were given second-team honors.

No honorable mentions were named for indoor track and field.

Jared Hiatt was named Foothills 2A Conference Male Athlete of the Championship Meet in his first-ever season of indoor track. He won a trio of gold medals at the FH2A Championship in long jump, high jump and triple jump, as well as a silver medal in the 4×400-meter relay.

Hiatt qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship Meet in all three jumping events. His mark of 41-03.50 feet earned fifth place in triple jump, and he posted a leap of 6-00.00 to win a bronze medal in high jump.

Jared’s top finish came in long jump. His mark of 22-06.00 earned him a state championship, and the second-place finisher was 15 inches behind him.

Hiatt’s distance was the third best in the state. The 4A champion posted a mark of 23-01.00, and the 4A runner-up finished 22-10.25 to also earn first-team honors. Hiatt was joined on the second team by the 4A bronze medalist, who had a mark of 21-09.75.

Jack Zamudio (EHS ‘22) – Swimming Third Team, 100 Breaststroke

Similar to indoor track, All-State selections in swimming and diving were determined by a competitor’s finish in their respective championship meet.

The top two performances in each event earned athletes first team honors. The third- and fourth-highest performances were given second team honors, and the fourth- and fifth-highest performances were given third team honors.

No honorable mentions were named for swimming.

Zamudio helped lead Elkin to the Northwest 1A Conference Championship with four gold medals: two in individual events, and two in relay races. He went on to win two Midwest 1A/2A Regional Championships in the 100-meter breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay, while also finishing third in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

The Buckin’ Elk senior won three medals at the 1A/2A State Championship. He took bronze in the 400 freestyle relay, and gold in the 200 freestyle relay and 100 breaststroke.

Zamudio’s breaststroke time of 56.21 was the sixth-best in the state overall. The top two spots went to the champions of the NCHSAA’s 3A and 4A divisions. The third-best time was held by the No. 2 finisher in 4A, the fourth spot by the NCISAA Division-II Champ and the fifth by the No. 3 finisher in 4A.

Mia McMillen (SCHS ‘22) – Girls Basketball Honorable Mention, Limestone U Volleyball

The HSOT All-State Basketball Teams honored 75 of the best hoops stars in North Carolina. The first, second and third teams each contained 15 players, and the honorable mention list was made up of 30 selections.

Mia was named FH2A Conference Co-Player of the Year in basketball after averaging 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 2.8 assists and 0.5 blocks playing more than 31 minutes per game. She was a prolific scorer that had four games of 30 or points, 14 games of 20 or more points, 18 games of 15 or more points and at least 10 points in all 22 games.

Despite her junior year being shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, McMillen still surpassed the mark of 1,000 career points.

McMillen was also selected for the East-West All-Star Game, represented the West in the Triad High School All-Star Classic and had the second-most votes in All-District voting.

She will continue her athletic career by playing volleyball at Limestone University.

Jahreece Lynch (NSHS ‘23) – Boys Basketball Third Team

After back-to-back years finishing third and fourth in conference play, the Greyhounds ran through the Foothills 2A Conference with a perfect 12-0 record. North won the FH2A Conference Regular Season and Tournament titles in convincing fashion; a three-game lead secured the Regular Season Championship, and a 17-point win over an impressive Forbush team gave the Hounds the Tournament Championship.

North Surry finished the year 23-5 after being knocked out by the eventual 2A State Champs.

Lynch was North’s leader in points and assists during its run to the 2A West Regional Championship. He averaged 21.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He shot 48% from the field, 37% from beyond the arc and 67% from the free throw line.

Lynch scored 15 or more points in 26-of-28 games, 20 or more in 15 games and 30 or more in four games. He also shot at least 40% from the field in 22 games.

Despite only playing eight games his sophomore year, Lynch already surpassed the 1,000-point mark and still has a season remaining.

Jeremiah Price (SCHS ‘23) – Wrestling First Team, 152 pounds

Wrestling was Surry County’s most represented sport on the HSOT All-State Teams.

There were 104 wrestlers recognized on the All-State teams: two each on the first, second and third teams for all 14 weight classes, and 20 honorable mentions regardless of weight class.

Jeremiah Price was one of 45 wrestlers in the state to be named to the All-State team for a second consecutive year. He was also one of just 11 wrestlers to make a repeat appearance on the All-State First Team for his weight class. He was recognized in the 145-pound weight class in 2020-21, and the 152 class in 2021-22.

Jeremiah finished the year with a 42-0 individual record. Out of 42 total matches, Price won: 27 via fall, seven via technical fall, six via forfeit and just three via decision.

All three wrestlers to last a full six-minute match against Jeremiah went on to win state championships: one in 4A, one in 3A and one in 1A.

He won the FH2A Conference Championship, Midwest 2A Regional Championship and 2A State Championship at 152 in 2022 – marking his third state championship in as many years.

Jeremiah won his first two matches at the state tournament in a combined 36 seconds, then won his semifinal and championship matches via technical fall (25-10, 26-9). He was later named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A State Meet.

Jeremiah is an NC State Wrestling commit.

Connor Medvar (MAHS ‘22) – Wrestling Second Team, 170 pounds

Medvar is also one of the 45 repeat selections to the All-State Wrestling Team. After earning third team honors in the 152 division as a junior, Medvar was recognized on the 170 All-State Second Team his senior year.

Including the dual team championship, Connor finished the year with a 34-1 record. Of his 34 wins, he won: 14 via fall, four via technical fall, nine by decision – including three major decision wins – and seven via forfeit.

He won the Northwest 1A Championship, 1A West Regional Championship and 1A State Championship at 170 – marking his second state championship in as many years. Medvar only had one close match throughout the regional and state tournaments, which he won via 9-5 decision. His other matches were: a 32-second win, a 17-0 tech fall, a 60-second win, a 13-4 major decision and a 10-3 decision.

Medvar was one point away from winning the state championship match via major decision while already wrestling up a weight class.

Eli Becker (ESHS ‘23) – Wrestling Third Team, 182 pounds

A change in classification wasn’t enough to contain Becker’s ascent as a competitor.

After falling short of qualifying for the state wrestling tournament his freshman year, Becker went on a tear and finished third in the 1A 182 bracket his sophomore season. He only lost three matches that year, and two of the three came against the eventual state champion in the weight class.

After a short offseason, Becker picked up where he left off and dominated opponents on the mat. He won his first 27 matches of the year which included 19 wins via fall, four via decision and four via forfeit. Becker won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship and 2A Midwest Regional Championship in the 182 bracket to return to the state tournament.

Becker won his opening match at the state championship tournament via first-period fall, then won the next two the same way but in the second period. He made it all the way to the 182 Championship Match before falling to the eventual undefeated state champion.

Jacob Price (SCHS ‘24) – Wrestling Third Team, 145 pounds

Jacob Price was one of just two Surry County sophomores recognized on the HSOT All-State Teams, with the other being featured in the article for spring sports.

Jacob competed in his second state tournament in as many years. As a freshman, he went 18-3 overall while dealing with a back injury. Following his loss in the 2021 2A State Tournament, Surry Central coach Stephen Priddy said the following about the younger Price: “Next year, he will come back healthy and probably wrestle for a state title.”

Jacob returned his sophomore year and received a clean bill of health not too far into the season. He started the season 9-0 before dropping a pair of matches in the Holy Angels Invitational. One of the wrestlers that defeated him went on to win the NCISAA Championship, and the other was a state medalist in the AAA Division in West Virginia.

Jacob won all his remaining matches in the 2021-22 season, finishing with a 32-2 overall record. Of his 32 victories, he won: 24 via fall, three via decision, one via technical fall and four via forfeit.

He won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the conference championship, then went on to win the 2A Midwest Regional Championship. At the state tournament, Jacob won his first match via first-period fall, then posted back-to-back wins via major decision and technical fall. He won the 145 Championship Match via 8-2 decision.