Greyhounds battling growing pains

Greyhound Hector Hernandez wins a 50-50 ball with his head.
Edgar Vazquez (29) takes a free kick for North Surry. Vazquez scored the Hounds’ only goal of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Starmount.
Greyhound keeper Josh Garcia punts during Wednesday’s match against Starmount.
Emiliano Calderon (12) prepares to bend a free kick around the Starmount wall.
A second-half comeback fell one goal short for North Surry in a Sept. 7 home match against Starmount.
The visiting Rams built up a 2-0 lead by halftime of Wednesday’s match. The Greyhounds got on the board less than 30 seconds into the second half, but weren’t able to strike again despite the team’s collective improvement from the first 40 minutes of play.
Starmount improved to 5-1-1 with the victory, while North Surry dropped to 2-3.
“We are a very young team, so we’re trying to find our chemistry,” said North Surry coach Kevin Shore. “In the first half of tonight’s game specifically, we were off; we didn’t win very many 50-50 balls and our defense just got beat a few times. Our keeper did an outstanding job keeping us in the game.
“We kind of got our feet back under us and found a defensive lineup that would work for the second half. We had some good shots on goal, it’s just their keeper did a really good job of keeping them out.”
While Shore didn’t make any major schematic changes at halftime, he said that he and the team, “called it like it was,” during the break since the team wasn’t playing up to its potential.
Junior Edgar Vazquez led the charge in the second half and only needed 16 seconds to put one in the back of the net. The Hounds played with new energy in the half, but failed to equalize before the final whistle.
“We didn’t play North Surry’s style of soccer in the first half,” Shore said. “We did a better job of it in the second, we just couldn’t close out the game. I’m not upset with our effort in the second half because we took a lot of shots at the keeper, and there were some really good shots.
“Tonight came down to the fact that we just didn’t play well in the first half and that cost us.”
Even with a young team, North Surry has had moments in which everything clicked this season. The Hounds ground out a win over West Stokes in the season opener, had close games in both meetings with Starmount and defeated Alleghany 10-1.
Three Greyhounds – Vazquez, Hector Hernandez and Emiliano Calderon – recorded hat tricks against the Trojans. Salvador Rodriguez and Jonathan Lopez each added one goal in the win.
“The Alleghany match was one where we really put it all together,” Shore said. “We practiced well that week and were able to make good passes while spreading the field.”
Game experience is the No. 1 thing that North Surry needs to build chemistry between the experienced players and younger players, Shore said. When playing as a collection of individuals instead of a team, North Surry has halves like they did against Starmount.
The Rams came into Wednesday’s match riding a four-match winning streak. Starmount averaged 3.3 goals per match during the streak, which wasn’t hard to believe after seeing how many shots the team got off right out of the gate at North Surry.
Starmount peppered shots at the Greyhound goal, including one from Anthony Real that made it past everyone but hit the post, until Christian Maya scored in the 17th minute. An assist from Manny Ferretiz set Maya up for the goal.
The North Surry defense, anchored by keeper Josh Garcia, kept Starmount from running up the score in the first half. Starmount had 14 shots to North Surry’s seven in the first 40 minutes, but only scored twice.
The latter Ram goal game with just two minutes left in the half. Keeper Sebastian Rodriguez saved a shot from North’s Vazquez, then punted well-beyond the midfield line. A few opportune bounces set up Pablo Alvarez for a goal.
North Surry emerged from the halftime break looking like a different team. Vasquez’s strike 16 seconds in got the hounds on the board, then follow up shots from Olivio Vega and Bali Raya nearly gave the Hounds the edge. The Greyhounds took a 5-1 shot advantage in the second half and were able to keep pressure on the Rams’ back line.
“On our shots in the first half we did not strike the ball well,” Shore said. “Then in the second we struck the ball well and were getting more opportunities.”
Starmount regrouped by weathering the second-half storm of North Surry. Alvarez and Ricardo Mendoza each made threatening runs in the second half for the Rams, but struggled to put shots on target.
The Hounds also found it difficult to put shots on target late as the Rams switched their formation to a 4-4-2. By crowding an already narrow defensive third, Starmount took away the possibility for North to take shots from 30 yards and back. This played in the Rams’ favor and helped them hold on for the win.
“We didn’t play bad in the second half, we just didn’t play well in the first,” Shore told his team following the match. “We’re not doing bad, but we can’t come out and play a terrible half and expect to win ball games.”
Shore said he think that when North Surry enters conference play on Sept. 12 that the team will be much better off. By playing multiple matches a week, as opposed to a somewhat sporadic nonconference schedule, North will gain valuable game experience.
“We’re definitely getting closer to a starting lineup and finding where everyone fits best on the field,” Shore said. “The kids need some experience when it comes to the game situations. These are what we call growing pains. We’re going to be fine, we just need to get our feet under us a little bit.”
Scoring
Starmount – 2, 0 = 2
North Surry – 0, 1 = 1
Goals: Christian Maya (ST) from Manny Perretiz assist 17’, Pablo Alvarez (ST) from Sebastian Rodriguez assist 38’ | Edgar Vasquez (NS) 41’
