East Surry wins ‘Battle for the County Line’

Brett Clayton (8) plugs in an East Surry touchdown after setting it up with a long run himself.
JR Willoughby Photography
Cardinal Colby Johnson (9) uses blocking to pick up a big gain.
JR Willoughby Photography
Anderson Badgett (23) brings down a West Stokes player behind the line of scrimmage.
JR Willoughby Photography
East Surry’s Will Jones (30) hauls in one of his two interceptions against West Stokes.
JR Willoughby Photography
Matthew Keener (1) runs for a Cardinal first down after making a reception.
JR Willoughby Photography
KING — A five-touchdown second quarter helped East Surry conquer West Stokes in the 20th edition of the “Battle for the County Line.”
The Cardinal defense held the Wildcats, who averaged 32.5 points through the first two weeks of the season, scoreless for three quarters while amassing a 42-0 lead. The Cats scored a touchdown late to make the final score 42-7.
East Surry (3-0) was clicking in all three phases as it posted the largest margin of victory in the history of the East Surry-West Stokes rivalry. East leads the all-time series 12-8 and has won five of the past seven meetings.
The Cardinals started the Sept. 2 game with a score on the opening drive. Despite playing without their leading rusher from the first two weeks of the season, East was able to move efficiently on the ground. Six Cardinals combined for 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including an early touchdown run from Colby Johnson.
Brett Clayton added a touchdown run in the second quarter, and a pair Joshua Parker PATs put East up 14-0. Zinn led the team with nine carries for 53 yards, followed by Clayton with two carries for 41 yards, Johnson with five for 20 yards, Lindann Fleming with six for 11 yards and Boaz with two carries for two yards.
The Cardinals did the most damage offensively in the air. Quarterback Folger Boaz completed 16-of-22 passes (72.7%) for 300 yards and three touchdowns, which earned him the honor of being WXII 12 News’ Standout Stat of Week 3.
With his 300-yard performance, Boaz has surpassed the 6,000-yard mark for career yards passing. He is just the third Surry County athlete to do, joining 2020 North Surry graduate Chase Swartz (7,059) and 2020 East Surry graduate/older brother Jefferson Boaz.
Colby Johnson, Matthew Keener and Stephen Brantley all logged touchdown receptions from Boaz. Johnson was the team’s leading receiver with six catches for 161 yards, followed by Keener with four receptions for 86 yards and Luke Brown with three receptions for 31 yards.
Clayton, Brantley and Kyle Zinn each had one reception and combined for 22 yards receiving.
Zinn scored the remaining Cardinal touchdown by returning an interception 19 yards. Will Jones picked off the Wildcat QB twice to bring the Cardinal defense’s turnover total to three.
Daniel Villasenor led East Surry with two sacks, while Parker and Anderson Badgett each had one.
East Surry returns home for the first time since Week One to face South Stokes (1-2) on Friday.
