Greyhounds come back to beat Falcons

Sadie Badgett (5) lets out a triumphal roar after blocking a Forbush attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Aniya Joyce (10) rises above the net and Forbush blockers to put a point away.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Ella Riggs (8) sets a fellow Greyhound.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound libero Reece Niston (1) receives a serve against Forbush.
Cory Smith | The News
Kyra Stanley (2) crushes an attack for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry overcame a slow start against Forbush to win Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference match 3-1.
The visiting Falcons, eager for their first victory of the 2022 season, came out of the gate and led for the majority of the opening set. The Greyhounds turned around and played one of their best sets to even the score at one set apiece.
The final two sets were back-and-forth, but North utilized late runs in both to come away with the overall victory. The Hounds won the match with set scores of 22-25, 25-13, 25-21 and 26-24.
North Surry and Forbush are used to playing close matches the past few years. Neither team has swept the other since 2019, when members of the Class of 2023 were freshmen. In the six matches during that time, three have been five-set matches and the other three have been four-setters. Two of North Surry’s three five-set matches in 2021 were against Forbush.
Match results have also been more balanced the past few seasons. North Surry won 20 consecutive matches against Forbush from 2008-17, then Forbush had two stellar years and won six-straight versus North.
Since 2020, the Greyhounds have won 4-of-6 meetings against the Falcons.
The win over Forbush gives North Surry its first win in the FH2A Conference.
The Falcons (0-7, 0-2 FH2A) came into Tuesday’s match having not won a set all season, though that would quickly be changed. Forbush took advantage of North Surry errors to take a lead in the first set, then saw its offense come alive to clinch it.
North (4-5, 1-2 FH2A) gave away nearly half of the set’s 25 points with errors: five from service errors, four from attack errors and three from other violations, including net and double hit violations. Kills from Katena Morrison and Mallory Chapman helped the Falcons secure the set win 25-22.
North Surry led for just one point in the first set. Then, in the second set, Forbush only led twice: at 1-0 and 2-1. Everything else went the way of the Hounds.
North took its initial lead after an Aniya Joyce kill and a pair of aces from Sadie Badgett. Joyce continued to be the Greyhounds’ leading attacker throughout the night, finishing the set with four kills and the match with 17.
North Surry led 14-10 when Joyce dropped the hammer for a momentum-shifting kill that started a 5-1 run. Haylee Smith added a kill to put the home team up 19-11 and force a Forbush timeout. The Falcons scored two of the next three points before North Surry closed the set with a 5-0 run, winning 25-13.
The third set featured eight lead changes after just two in the first two sets combined. The largest run by either team in the set was four uninterrupted points, which North used to win the set.
The Falcons took a 20-19 lead in the set to force a Greyhound timeout. Callie Robertson came out of the timeout and evened the score with a kill, then a Forbush attack error forced the final lead change of the set. The Falcons briefly tied the score at 21, but North used a 4-0 run to win 25-21.
On the run: Joyce won the first point with a kill, Ella Riggs served back-to-back aces, then Forbush hit an attack into the net.
The final set only had three lead changes, but the score was tied seven times.
A block from North’s Kyra Stanley tied the score at 15-15 before a Falcon attack error forced the final lead change of the evening. From here North Surry went on a 7-3 run to lead 23-18.
Forbush refused to quit and won the next three points: Chapman and Ellie Southern had kills, and another point came from a Greyhound attack error. Joyce interrupted the run with a kill for North Surry, but then Forbush scored another three points to tie the score at 24-24.
A well-placed attack from Stanly landed in the back corner of Forbush’s court and the Falcons weren’t able to return the volley, giving North the 25-24 lead. Riggs set Stanley up for a kill on the next point to cement the match victory.
Both teams continue conference play on Sept. 8. North Surry travels to West Wilkes, and Forbush hosts Surry Central.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports