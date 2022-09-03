Mason runs in 5 TDs as Bears maul Eagles

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Tyler Mason (5) weaves through a minefield of Surry Central defenders as he runs in a 51-yard touchdown.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Andrew Fulk (68) blocks for running back Ayden Wilmoth (9).

Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson (10) attempts to shrug off a tackle from Surry Central’s Wyatt Wall (45)

Mason Jewell punts for Surry Central.

Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) and Ian Gallimore (15) combine forces to bring down Surry Central’s Allen Huffman.

Walker Stroup (21) nails one of his six PATs in Friday’s game.

Hayden Bender (54) catches Surry Central’s Brian Williams (1) on a kickoff return.

Mario Revels fields a punt for Mount Airy.

Mount Airy’s Nassir Lemon uses blocking from his offensive line to pick up a first down.

Mount Airy rebounded from a tough two-point loss by trouncing Surry Central 54-6 on Sept. 2.

The Granite Bears forced three takeaways and scored eight touchdowns – all in the first half. Mount Airy ended the game with more than 400 yards of offense while holding Surry Central in the negative for most of the night.

Mount Airy (2-1) operated almost entirely on the ground. Junior Tyler Mason set new career highs by finishing with 209 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns. Even more impressive was the fact that Mason did all that on just 11 carries.

On a night in which the Bears rushed for 403 yards, Taeshon Martin and Traven Thompson also set career highs.

Martin, a freshman, scored a career high three times on just four carries, also adding 54 yards rushing. Thompson set a career high in yards rushing with 92 on eight carries.

Nassir Lemon and Ian Gallimore rounded out Mount Airy’s 403 yards rushing. Lemon rushed five times for 34 yards, and Gallimore rushed six times for 15 yards.

Gallimore add 39 yards passing on three completions. Mario Revels caught two passes for 35 yards, and Connor Burrell had one reception for four yards.

Mount Airy’s rock-solid defense caused all kinds of problems for Surry Central’s young offensive core. The Eagles’ quarterback, top four running backs and second-leading receiver are all sophomores, while the No. 1 and No. 3 receivers are juniors.

Granite Bear Blake Hawks picked off Mason Jewell on the first play from scrimmage. Six plays later, Mount Airy got on the board with a Mason touchdown.

Central was held to one yard of offense. The Eagles (0-3) rushed 19 times for a loss of 23 yards, then added 24 yards passing on three completions. Not counting the two fumbles Mount Airy caused – one recovered Lemon and the other Cam’Ron Webster – the Bears held the Eagles to no gain or a loss of yards on 12 plays.

Gallimore, Revels, Josh Chavis, Walker Stroup, Deric Dandy and Logan Fonville were among the players to force tackles for a loss.

The only time Central moved the chains was late in the third quarter. The Eagles’ Ayden Wilmoth recovered a Mount Airy fumble deep in Bears territory, then Central moved into the red zone with a first down.

Mount Airy pushed Central back four yards to the 22 on the following first down, then Wilmoth caught a touchdown pass from Jewell to begin the fourth quarter.

The one area Mount Airy struggled with Friday night was penalties. The Bears were flagged 13 times: eight times on offense, three times on defense and twice on special teams.

Surry Central was flagged once each in all three phases.

Mount Airy concludes the nonconference portion of its schedule on Sept. 9 by traveling to Ashe County (2-1). Surry Central has a BYE next week, but will begin Foothills 2A Conference competition the following week against West Wilkes (1-2).

Scoring

Surry Central – 0, 0, 0, 6 = 6

Mount Airy – 33, 21, 0, 0 = 54

1Q

8:41 MAHS 7-0 – Tyler Mason 9-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

6:33 MAHS 13-0 – Tyler Mason 38-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

4:33 MAHS 20-0 – Tyler Mason 12-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

2:29 MAHS 27-0 – Tyler Mason 48-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

1:18 MAHS 33-0 – Taeshon Martin 10-yard rushing TD, PAT blocked by Graden Spurlin

2Q

8:40 MAHS 40-0 – Taeshon Martin 34-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

3:27 MAHS 47-0 – Tyler Mason 51-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

2:30 MAHS 54-0 – Taeshon Martin 2-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT

3Q

No scoring

4Q

11:41 SCHS 54-6 – Ayden Wilmoth 22-yard TD reception on Mason Jewell pass, 2-point conversion no good

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith